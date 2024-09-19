Fantasy Football WR Report: Man, zone coverage performance ahead of NFL Week 3

• A great week for Brandon Aiyuk to get back on track: Facing off against a poor zone-heavy coverage unit and with Deebo Samuel out, Aiyuk will have a chance to show why he was a top-12 wide receiver against zone coverages last season.
• Amari Cooper set to bounce back: Facing off against the New York Giants leaky man coverage defense could allow the Browns to take advantage of Cooper's talent in Week 3.
This fantasy football wide receiver report will build on PFF's wide receiver grades against man and zone coverages.
By providing additional fantasy-related details, including opponent coverage tendencies, we’ll look to find one more edge to help us dominate our fantasy leagues this season.
Arizona Cardinals
Week 2 opponent: Detroit Lions
- Man coverage rate: 42.9% (4)
- Zone coverage rate: 52.4% (30)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Target rate
|PPR points
|FF PTS/RR
|Michael Wilson
|9
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0
|0.00
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|10
|0
|0
|10.0%
|0.0
|0.00
|Greg Dortch
|5
|1
|8
|60.0%
|1.8
|0.36
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Target rate
|PPR points
|FF PTS/RR
|Zach Pascal
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0
|0.00
|Michael Wilson
|45
|3
|36
|8.9%
|12.6
|0.28
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|50
|5
|134
|20.0%
|30.4
|0.61
|Greg Dortch
|33
|7
|50
|21.2%
|12.0
|0.36
|Chris Moore
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0
|0.00
The Lions have deployed man coverage at a top-five rate this season while ranking right around average in most team coverage metrics.
Marvin Harrison Jr. has seen only one target against man coverage this season, being held without a reception. That is a small sample size, though, and he’s fully capable of delivering, regardless of the matchup.
Atlanta Falcons
