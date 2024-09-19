Fantasy Football WR Report: Man, zone coverage performance ahead of NFL Week 3

• A great week for Brandon Aiyuk to get back on track: Facing off against a poor zone-heavy coverage unit and with Deebo Samuel out, Aiyuk will have a chance to show why he was a top-12 wide receiver against zone coverages last season.

• Amari Cooper set to bounce back: Facing off against the New York Giants leaky man coverage defense could allow the Browns to take advantage of Cooper's talent in Week 3.

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated Reading Time: 22 minutes

This fantasy football wide receiver report will build on PFF's wide receiver grades against man and zone coverages.

By providing additional fantasy-related details, including opponent coverage tendencies, we’ll look to find one more edge to help us dominate our fantasy leagues this season.

JUMP TO A TEAM:

ARZ | ATL | BLT | BUF | CAR | CIN | CHI | CLE | DEN | DAL | DET | GB | HOU | IND | JAX | KC | LVR | LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN | NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF | SEA | TB | TEN | WSH

Week 2 opponent: Detroit Lions

Man coverage rate: 42.9% (4)

Zone coverage rate: 52.4% (30)

Versus man

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Target rate PPR points FF PTS/RR Michael Wilson 9 0 0 0.0% 0.0 0.00 Marvin Harrison Jr. 10 0 0 10.0% 0.0 0.00 Greg Dortch 5 1 8 60.0% 1.8 0.36

Versus zone

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Target rate PPR points FF PTS/RR Zach Pascal 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0 0.00 Michael Wilson 45 3 36 8.9% 12.6 0.28 Marvin Harrison Jr. 50 5 134 20.0% 30.4 0.61 Greg Dortch 33 7 50 21.2% 12.0 0.36 Chris Moore 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0 0.00

The Lions have deployed man coverage at a top-five rate this season while ranking right around average in most team coverage metrics.

Marvin Harrison Jr. has seen only one target against man coverage this season, being held without a reception. That is a small sample size, though, and he’s fully capable of delivering, regardless of the matchup.

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages