Fantasy Football WR Report: Man, zone coverage performance ahead of NFL Week 13

• Mike Evans is due for a big week and draws a favorable matchup to deliver: Going up against the Panthers' poor zone defense, Evans has a shot to get back in the WR1 range this week.

• Courtland Sutton remains a hot start: Sutton’s recent dominance could continue against the Cleveland Browns‘ man-heavy defense.

This fantasy football wide receiver report will build on PFF's wide receiver grades against man and zone coverages.

By providing additional fantasy-related details, including opponent coverage tendencies, we’ll look to find one more edge to help us dominate our fantasy leagues this season.

Week 13 opponent: Minnesota Vikings

Man coverage rate: 13.1% (30)

Zone coverage rate: 79.5% (2)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Vikings play zone coverage at the second-highest rate in the NFL and rank in the top 10 in defensive success rate (50.9%) and completion rate allowed (70.5%) from zone.

The Cardinals' wide receivers haven’t been overly effective against zone coverage this season, and even though Marvin Harrison Jr. leads the way in target rate and fantasy points per route run, he ranks outside the top 50 (minimum of 65 routes) in the latter and his 18% target rate is well below his 30% rate against man.

