Fantasy Football WR Report: Man, zone coverage performance ahead of NFL Week 13

2YN79F0 Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) signals first down against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

By Jonathon Macri

Mike Evans is due for a big week and draws a favorable matchup to deliver: Going up against the Panthers' poor zone defense, Evans has a shot to get back in the WR1 range this week.

Courtland Sutton remains a hot start: Sutton’s recent dominance could continue against the Cleveland Browns man-heavy defense.

Estimated Reading Time: 25 minutes

This fantasy football wide receiver report will build on PFF's wide receiver grades against man and zone coverages.

By providing additional fantasy-related details, including opponent coverage tendencies, we’ll look to find one more edge to help us dominate our fantasy leagues this season.

Arizona Cardinals

Week 13 opponent: Minnesota Vikings
  • Man coverage rate: 13.1% (30)
  • Zone coverage rate: 79.5% (2)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Target rate PPR points FF PTS/RR
Chris Moore 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0 0.00
Zay Jones 10 0 0 0.0% 0.0 0.00
Zach Pascal 5 0 0 0.0% 0.0 0.00
Greg Dortch 52 4 27 17.3% 12.7 0.24
Michael Wilson 73 7 66 20.6% 19.6 0.27
Xavier Weaver 6 0 0 16.7% 0.0 0.00
Marvin Harrison Jr. 76 15 167 30.3% 49.7 0.65
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Target rate PPR points FF PTS/RR
Chris Moore 6 0 0 0.0% 0.0 0.00
Zay Jones 41 1 3 4.9% 1.3 0.03
Zach Pascal 10 0 0 0.0% 0.0 0.00
Greg Dortch 145 19 165 15.9% 35.5 0.24
Michael Wilson 228 25 295 14.5% 66.5 0.29
Xavier Weaver 21 0 0 0.0% 0.0 0.00
Marvin Harrison Jr. 228 21 379 18.0% 76.9 0.34

The Vikings play zone coverage at the second-highest rate in the NFL and rank in the top 10 in defensive success rate (50.9%) and completion rate allowed (70.5%) from zone.

The Cardinals' wide receivers haven’t been overly effective against zone coverage this season, and even though Marvin Harrison Jr. leads the way in target rate and fantasy points per route run, he ranks outside the top 50 (minimum of 65 routes) in the latter and his 18% target rate is well below his 30% rate against man.

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

