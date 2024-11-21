All
NFL
Fantasy - current
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting
Premium Content Sign Up

Fantasy Football WR Report: Man, zone coverage performance ahead of NFL Week 12

2Y5RPAK Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) reacts during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

By Jonathon Macri

Amon-Ra St. Brown will look to stay hot in a prime matchup: St. Brown has been among the league’s most effective wide receivers versus zone coverage and should take advantage of a favorable matchup in Indianapolis.

Michael Pittman Jr.’s struggles are likely to continue: Pittman has found little fantasy success against man coverage this year, making this week’s matchup especially difficult for him.

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated Reading Time: 25 minutes

This fantasy football wide receiver report will build on PFF's wide receiver grades against man and zone coverages.

By providing additional fantasy-related details, including opponent coverage tendencies, we’ll look to find one more edge to help us dominate our fantasy leagues this season.

JUMP TO A TEAM:

ARZ | ATL | BLT | BUF | CAR | CIN | CHI | CLE | DEN | DAL | DET | GB | HOU | IND | JAX | KC | LVR | LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN | NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF | SEA | TB | TEN | WSH

Arizona Cardinals

Week 12 opponent: Seattle Seahawks
  • Man coverage rate: 26.9% (15)
  • Zone coverage rate: 64.9% (22)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Target rate PPR points FF PTS/RR
Chris Moore 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0 0.00
Zay Jones 6 0 0 0.0% 0.0 0.00
Zach Pascal 4 0 0 0.0% 0.0 0.00
Greg Dortch 51 4 27 17.7% 12.7 0.25
Michael Wilson 65 6 36 20.0% 15.6 0.24
Xavier Weaver 6 0 0 16.7% 0.0 0.00
Marvin Harrison Jr. 66 14 156 33.3% 47.6 0.72
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Target rate PPR points FF PTS/RR
Chris Moore 6 0 0 0.0% 0.0 0.00
Zay Jones 25 1 3 8.0% 1.3 0.05
Zach Pascal 10 0 0 0.0% 0.0 0.00
Greg Dortch 136 18 160 15.4% 34.0 0.25
Michael Wilson 199 24 271 15.6% 63.1 0.32
Xavier Weaver 21 0 0 0.0% 0.0 0.00
Marvin Harrison Jr. 197 19 343 18.8% 71.3 0.36

The Seahawks play man coverage at a league-average rate. Their strength is in man, from which they rank fifth in team coverage grade (73.1) and tied for second in yards allowed per coverage snap (4.26).

Marvin Harrison Jr. has been much more effective against man coverage than zone this season, ranking as a top-10 receiver (minimum of 25 routes) in fantasy points per route run. He owns an elite 33.3% target rate against man, giving him the best shot to overcome the tougher part of this matchup.

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Atlanta Falcons

Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.