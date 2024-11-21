Fantasy Football WR Report: Man, zone coverage performance ahead of NFL Week 12

• Amon-Ra St. Brown will look to stay hot in a prime matchup: St. Brown has been among the league’s most effective wide receivers versus zone coverage and should take advantage of a favorable matchup in Indianapolis.

• Michael Pittman Jr.’s struggles are likely to continue: Pittman has found little fantasy success against man coverage this year, making this week’s matchup especially difficult for him.

This fantasy football wide receiver report will build on PFF's wide receiver grades against man and zone coverages.

By providing additional fantasy-related details, including opponent coverage tendencies, we’ll look to find one more edge to help us dominate our fantasy leagues this season.

Week 12 opponent: Seattle Seahawks

Man coverage rate: 26.9% (15)

Zone coverage rate: 64.9% (22)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Seahawks play man coverage at a league-average rate. Their strength is in man, from which they rank fifth in team coverage grade (73.1) and tied for second in yards allowed per coverage snap (4.26).

Marvin Harrison Jr. has been much more effective against man coverage than zone this season, ranking as a top-10 receiver (minimum of 25 routes) in fantasy points per route run. He owns an elite 33.3% target rate against man, giving him the best shot to overcome the tougher part of this matchup.

