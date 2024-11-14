Fantasy Football WR Report: Man, zone coverage performance ahead of NFL Week 11

• Jameson Williams draws a favorable matchup to unleash his big-play ability: Facing the man-heavy Jaguars, a bottom-10 team in explosive play rate allowed, Williams will look to remain efficient against man coverage this week.
• Nico Collins looks to be returning just in time for a great matchup: The Texans wide receiver will look to take advantage of a poor Dallas Cowboys coverage unit on Monday Night Football, if he’s healthy.
• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!
Estimated Reading Time: 25 minutes
This fantasy football wide receiver report will build on PFF's wide receiver grades against man and zone coverages.
By providing additional fantasy-related details, including opponent coverage tendencies, we’ll look to find one more edge to help us dominate our fantasy leagues this season.
JUMP TO A TEAM:
ARZ | ATL | BLT | BUF | CAR | CIN | CHI | CLE | DEN | DAL | DET | GB | HOU | IND | JAX | KC | LVR | LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN | NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF | SEA | TB | TEN | WSH
Arizona Cardinals
Week 11 opponent: BYE WEEK
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Target rate
|PPR points
|FF PTS/RR
|Chris Moore
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0
|0.00
|Zay Jones
|6
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0
|0.00
|Zach Pascal
|4
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0
|0.00
|Greg Dortch
|51
|4
|27
|17.7%
|12.7
|0.25
|Michael Wilson
|65
|6
|36
|20.0%
|15.6
|0.24
|Xavier Weaver
|6
|0
|0
|16.7%
|0.0
|0.00
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|66
|14
|156
|33.3%
|47.6
|0.72
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Target rate
|PPR points
|FF PTS/RR
|Chris Moore
|6
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0
|0.00
|Zay Jones
|25
|1
|3
|8.0%
|1.3
|0.05
|Zach Pascal
|10
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0
|0.00
|Greg Dortch
|136
|18
|160
|15.4%
|34.0
|0.25
|Michael Wilson
|199
|24
|271
|15.6%
|63.1
|0.32
|Xavier Weaver
|21
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0
|0.00
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|197
|19
|343
|18.8%
|71.3
|0.36
Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages
Atlanta Falcons
DOMINATE FANTASY FOOTBALL & BETTING WITH AI-POWERED DATA & TOOLS TRUSTED BY ALL 32
Already have a subscription? Log In