All
NFL
Fantasy - current
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting
Premium Content Sign Up

Fantasy Football WR Report: Man, zone coverage performance ahead of NFL Week 11

2Y4D07W Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) during introductions before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

By Jonathon Macri

Jameson Williams draws a favorable matchup to unleash his big-play ability: Facing the man-heavy Jaguars, a bottom-10 team in explosive play rate allowed, Williams will look to remain efficient against man coverage this week.

Nico Collins looks to be returning just in time for a great matchup: The Texans wide receiver will look to take advantage of a poor Dallas Cowboys coverage unit on Monday Night Football, if he’s healthy.

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated Reading Time: 25 minutes

This fantasy football wide receiver report will build on PFF's wide receiver grades against man and zone coverages.

By providing additional fantasy-related details, including opponent coverage tendencies, we’ll look to find one more edge to help us dominate our fantasy leagues this season.

JUMP TO A TEAM:

ARZ | ATL | BLT | BUF | CAR | CIN | CHI | CLE | DEN | DAL | DET | GB | HOU | IND | JAX | KC | LVR | LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN | NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF | SEA | TB | TEN | WSH

Arizona Cardinals

Week 11 opponent: BYE WEEK
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Target rate PPR points FF PTS/RR
Chris Moore 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0 0.00
Zay Jones 6 0 0 0.0% 0.0 0.00
Zach Pascal 4 0 0 0.0% 0.0 0.00
Greg Dortch 51 4 27 17.7% 12.7 0.25
Michael Wilson 65 6 36 20.0% 15.6 0.24
Xavier Weaver 6 0 0 16.7% 0.0 0.00
Marvin Harrison Jr. 66 14 156 33.3% 47.6 0.72
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Target rate PPR points FF PTS/RR
Chris Moore 6 0 0 0.0% 0.0 0.00
Zay Jones 25 1 3 8.0% 1.3 0.05
Zach Pascal 10 0 0 0.0% 0.0 0.00
Greg Dortch 136 18 160 15.4% 34.0 0.25
Michael Wilson 199 24 271 15.6% 63.1 0.32
Xavier Weaver 21 0 0 0.0% 0.0 0.00
Marvin Harrison Jr. 197 19 343 18.8% 71.3 0.36

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Atlanta Falcons

DOMINATE FANTASY FOOTBALL & BETTING WITH AI-POWERED DATA & TOOLS TRUSTED BY ALL 32

Unlimited Fantasy League Sync
Fantasy Start/Sit Line-Up Optimizer & Waiver Wire
WR-CB & OL-DL Matchups, PFF Player Grades, & Premium Stats 2.0 Tools
Nathan Jahnkes Rankings - #1 Most Accurate Last 70 Weeks
PFF Best Bets, Player Props, & Power Ranking Tools
NFL Mock Draft Sim with Trades & Draft Grades
Subscribe now

Already have a subscription? Log In

Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.