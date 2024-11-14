Fantasy Football WR Report: Man, zone coverage performance ahead of NFL Week 11

• Jameson Williams draws a favorable matchup to unleash his big-play ability: Facing the man-heavy Jaguars, a bottom-10 team in explosive play rate allowed, Williams will look to remain efficient against man coverage this week.

• Nico Collins looks to be returning just in time for a great matchup: The Texans wide receiver will look to take advantage of a poor Dallas Cowboys coverage unit on Monday Night Football, if he’s healthy.

Estimated Reading Time: 25 minutes

This fantasy football wide receiver report will build on PFF's wide receiver grades against man and zone coverages.

By providing additional fantasy-related details, including opponent coverage tendencies, we’ll look to find one more edge to help us dominate our fantasy leagues this season.

JUMP TO A TEAM:

ARZ | ATL | BLT | BUF | CAR | CIN | CHI | CLE | DEN | DAL | DET | GB | HOU | IND | JAX | KC | LVR | LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN | NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF | SEA | TB | TEN | WSH

Week 11 opponent: BYE WEEK

Versus man

Versus zone

