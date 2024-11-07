All
Fantasy Football WR Report: Man, zone coverage performance ahead of NFL Week 10

2Y41GH2 Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) warms up before an NFL football game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

By Jonathon Macri

Marvin Harrison Jr. is in a great spot to break out of his slump: Harrison hasn’t had a chance to dominate against man coverage recently, which has led to less production, but he should be in a good spot to do so this week. 

DJ Moore’s struggles could continue in Week 10: Moore’s lack of success against man coverage makes this week’s matchup against a good New England man coverage unit a poor opportunity for him to bounce back.

Estimated Reading Time: 25 minutes

This fantasy football wide receiver report will build on PFF's wide receiver grades against man and zone coverages.

By providing additional fantasy-related details, including opponent coverage tendencies, we’ll look to find one more edge to help us dominate our fantasy leagues this season.

JUMP TO A TEAM:

ARZ | ATL | BLT | BUF | CAR | CIN | CHI | CLE | DEN | DAL | DET | GB | HOU | IND | JAX | KC | LVR | LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN | NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF | SEA | TB | TEN | WSH

Arizona Cardinals

Week 10 opponent: New York Jets
  • Man coverage rate: 31.7% (9)
  • Zone coverage rate: 62.5% (23)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Target rate PPR points FF PTS/RR
Zach Pascal 4 0 0 0.0% 0.0 0.00
Chris Moore 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0 0.00
Greg Dortch 48 3 28 16.7% 11.8 0.25
Xavier Weaver 6 0 0 16.7% 0.0 0.00
Zay Jones 5 0 0 0.0% 0.0 0.00
Michael Wilson 61 4 23 16.4% 12.3 0.20
Marvin Harrison Jr. 60 11 137 33.3% 36.7 0.61
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Target rate PPR points FF PTS/RR
Zay Jones 20 1 3 10.0% 1.3 0.07
Greg Dortch 129 18 160 16.3% 34.0 0.26
Marvin Harrison Jr. 179 17 308 19.0% 65.8 0.37
Zach Pascal 10 0 0 0.0% 0.0 0.00
Michael Wilson 183 23 260 16.4% 61.0 0.33
Chris Moore 6 0 0 0.0% 0.0 0.00
Xavier Weaver 21 0 0 0.0% 0.0 0.00

The Jets have played man coverage at a top-10 rate this season. They rank right around the league average in most team coverage metrics from man, including allowing a 40.8% first down-plus-touchdown rate (17th).

Marvin Harrison Jr. is in the midst of a five-game stretch in which he’s managed just one top-50 fantasy finish among wide receivers. But he will have a chance to break that slump against a man-heavy defense, as he ranks in the top 10 (minimum of 50 routes) in fantasy points per route run while earning an elite 33.3% target rate.

All four of the past five games where Harrison finished outside the top 50 in fantasy points were against teams that play man coverage at below-average rates, while the one game where he had a big game (PPR WR5) came against the Dolphins, who deploy man coverage at a slightly above-average rate.

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Atlanta Falcons

