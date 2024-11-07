Fantasy Football WR Report: Man, zone coverage performance ahead of NFL Week 10

• Marvin Harrison Jr. is in a great spot to break out of his slump: Harrison hasn’t had a chance to dominate against man coverage recently, which has led to less production, but he should be in a good spot to do so this week.
• DJ Moore’s struggles could continue in Week 10: Moore’s lack of success against man coverage makes this week’s matchup against a good New England man coverage unit a poor opportunity for him to bounce back.
This fantasy football wide receiver report will build on PFF's wide receiver grades against man and zone coverages.
By providing additional fantasy-related details, including opponent coverage tendencies, we’ll look to find one more edge to help us dominate our fantasy leagues this season.
Arizona Cardinals
Week 10 opponent: New York Jets
- Man coverage rate: 31.7% (9)
- Zone coverage rate: 62.5% (23)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Target rate
|PPR points
|FF PTS/RR
|Zach Pascal
|4
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0
|0.00
|Chris Moore
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0
|0.00
|Greg Dortch
|48
|3
|28
|16.7%
|11.8
|0.25
|Xavier Weaver
|6
|0
|0
|16.7%
|0.0
|0.00
|Zay Jones
|5
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0
|0.00
|Michael Wilson
|61
|4
|23
|16.4%
|12.3
|0.20
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|60
|11
|137
|33.3%
|36.7
|0.61
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Target rate
|PPR points
|FF PTS/RR
|Zay Jones
|20
|1
|3
|10.0%
|1.3
|0.07
|Greg Dortch
|129
|18
|160
|16.3%
|34.0
|0.26
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|179
|17
|308
|19.0%
|65.8
|0.37
|Zach Pascal
|10
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0
|0.00
|Michael Wilson
|183
|23
|260
|16.4%
|61.0
|0.33
|Chris Moore
|6
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0
|0.00
|Xavier Weaver
|21
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0
|0.00
The Jets have played man coverage at a top-10 rate this season. They rank right around the league average in most team coverage metrics from man, including allowing a 40.8% first down-plus-touchdown rate (17th).
Marvin Harrison Jr. is in the midst of a five-game stretch in which he’s managed just one top-50 fantasy finish among wide receivers. But he will have a chance to break that slump against a man-heavy defense, as he ranks in the top 10 (minimum of 50 routes) in fantasy points per route run while earning an elite 33.3% target rate.
All four of the past five games where Harrison finished outside the top 50 in fantasy points were against teams that play man coverage at below-average rates, while the one game where he had a big game (PPR WR5) came against the Dolphins, who deploy man coverage at a slightly above-average rate.
Atlanta Falcons
