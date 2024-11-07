Fantasy Football WR Report: Man, zone coverage performance ahead of NFL Week 10

• Marvin Harrison Jr. is in a great spot to break out of his slump: Harrison hasn’t had a chance to dominate against man coverage recently, which has led to less production, but he should be in a good spot to do so this week.

• DJ Moore’s struggles could continue in Week 10: Moore’s lack of success against man coverage makes this week’s matchup against a good New England man coverage unit a poor opportunity for him to bounce back.

This fantasy football wide receiver report will build on PFF's wide receiver grades against man and zone coverages.

By providing additional fantasy-related details, including opponent coverage tendencies, we’ll look to find one more edge to help us dominate our fantasy leagues this season.

Week 10 opponent: New York Jets

Man coverage rate: 31.7% (9)

Zone coverage rate: 62.5% (23)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Jets have played man coverage at a top-10 rate this season. They rank right around the league average in most team coverage metrics from man, including allowing a 40.8% first down-plus-touchdown rate (17th).

Marvin Harrison Jr. is in the midst of a five-game stretch in which he’s managed just one top-50 fantasy finish among wide receivers. But he will have a chance to break that slump against a man-heavy defense, as he ranks in the top 10 (minimum of 50 routes) in fantasy points per route run while earning an elite 33.3% target rate.

All four of the past five games where Harrison finished outside the top 50 in fantasy points were against teams that play man coverage at below-average rates, while the one game where he had a big game (PPR WR5) came against the Dolphins, who deploy man coverage at a slightly above-average rate.

