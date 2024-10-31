Fantasy Football Week 9: 3 WR/CB matchups to target and 3 to avoid

• WR Keon Coleman, Buffalo Bills vs. CB Kendall Fuller, Miami Dolphins: Coleman can exploit Miami’s injury-weakened secondary.

WR Parker Washington, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. CB Cooper DeJean, Philadelphia Eagles: Fantasy managers should avoid the fill-in starter.

Identifying advantageous and disadvantageous cornerback matchups is a critical facet of fantasy football’s lineup-setting process.

This article details three wide receivers who can be started with confidence and three wide receivers who should be avoided, thanks in part to their primary defensive counterparts in Week 9.

WR/CB Matchups to Target

The rookie Coleman remains WR3-viable with explosive upside against a banged-up Miami Dolphins secondary. Dolphins No. 2 cornerback Kendall Fuller is Coleman’s likely primary coverage defender. Coleman’s 78.4 PFF receiving grade in Weeks 7 and 8 ranked first among Buffalo wide receivers.

PFF's NFL scores and schedule page implies Buffalo will score 27.75 points. The game’s 49.5-point over/under is Week 9’s second highest.