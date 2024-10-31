All
NFL
Fantasy - current
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting
Premium Content Sign Up

Fantasy Football Week 9: 3 WR/CB matchups to target and 3 to avoid

2Y9B6T7 Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) runs the ball for a touchdown the third quarter of an NFL football game against Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct 6, 2024 in Houston. (AP Photo/Maria Lysaker)

By Nic Bodiford

WR Keon Coleman, Buffalo Bills vs. CB Kendall Fuller, Miami Dolphins: Coleman can exploit Miami’s injury-weakened secondary.

WR Parker Washington, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. CB Cooper DeJean, Philadelphia Eagles: Fantasy managers should avoid the fill-in starter.

Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated Reading Time: 9 minutes

Identifying advantageous and disadvantageous cornerback matchups is a critical facet of fantasy football’s lineup-setting process.

This article details three wide receivers who can be started with confidence and three wide receivers who should be avoided, thanks in part to their primary defensive counterparts in Week 9.

WR/CB Matchups to Target

WR Keon Coleman, Buffalo Bills vs. CB Kendall Fuller, Miami Dolphins

The rookie Coleman remains WR3-viable with explosive upside against a banged-up Miami Dolphins secondary. Dolphins No. 2 cornerback Kendall Fuller is Coleman’s likely primary coverage defender. Coleman’s 78.4 PFF receiving grade in Weeks 7 and 8 ranked first among Buffalo wide receivers.

PFF's NFL scores and schedule page implies Buffalo will score 27.75 points. The game’s 49.5-point over/under is Week 9’s second highest.

DOMINATE FANTASY FOOTBALL & BETTING WITH AI-POWERED DATA & TOOLS TRUSTED BY ALL 32

Unlimited Fantasy League Sync
Fantasy Start/Sit Line-Up Optimizer & Waiver Wire
WR-CB & OL-DL Matchups, PFF Player Grades, & Premium Stats 2.0 Tools
Nathan Jahnkes Rankings - #1 Most Accurate Last 70 Weeks
PFF Best Bets, Player Props, & Power Ranking Tools
NFL Mock Draft Sim with Trades & Draft Grades
Subscribe now

Already have a subscription? Log In

Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.