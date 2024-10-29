Fantasy Football Week 9: 5 to waiver wire add, 5 to drop, 5 to buy low, 5 to sell high

• Add Bo Nix: The Denver Broncos rookie has scored 88.7 fantasy points over the past four weeks, the third most among quarterbacks.

• Cut Jerome Ford: Now that Nick Chubb is back in his usual role with the Cleveland Browns, there is no longer a path for Ford to be a consistent fantasy starter.

Estimated reading time: 14 minutes

This piece is a fantasy manager's one-stop shop for managing their fantasy roster early in the week. For more players to add, check out the weekly waiver wire, and for more on this past week's games in general, check out the fantasy football recap.

5 PLAYERS TO ADD