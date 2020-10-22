News & Analysis

Fantasy Football Week 7 injury report: Updates on Christian McCaffrey, Michael Thomas, Calvin Ridley and more

By Mario Pilato
Oct 22, 2020

A player's injury status can have a significant effect on fantasy football — it can alter draft strategy, roster construction, and, most importantly, it can determine start-or-sit decisions for your fantasy team.

Each week, I will comb through the official injury reports for each game and give updates and analysis for fantasy-relevant players. Injuries are fluid, so make sure to stay up to date by following @mario_pilato on Twitter.

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status
DeAndre Hopkins WR 89.8 WR2 Ankle Questionable

Mario’s take: Hopkins did not practice Wednesday, but I do not believe he is at any risk of missing Week 7.

ATLANTA FALCONS

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status
Calvin Ridley WR 81.2 WR4 Elbow Questionable
Julio Jones WR 80.9 WR3 Hamstring Questionable

Mario’s take: Ridley was a limited participant at Wednesday’s practice, and I expect him to play in Week 7.

Jones did not practice Wednesday, but I believe it is just a maintenance issue. I expect Jones to play in Week 7.

BALTIMORE RAVENS

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status
Mark Ingram RB 54.0 N/A Ankle Questionable

Mario’s take: Ingram suffered a mid-to-high left ankle sprain during the first quarter in Week 6. He came back into the game with a heavily taped ankle in the second quarter and exited for good after just one carry. The Ravens have a bye in Week 7, so I expect Ingram to be ready to play in Week 8.

BUFFALO BILLS

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status
Dawson Knox TE 62.0 TE24 Calf  Questionable
John Brown WR 62.8 WR50 Knee Questionable

Mario’s take: Knox missed Week 6 and practice on Wednesday. He needs to be monitored as the week progresses, but I am not optimistic that he is ready for Week 7.

Brown missed Wednesday’s practice, but I believe it was a maintenance issue. I expect him to play in Week 7.

CAROLINA PANTHERS

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status
Christian McCaffrey RB 76.6 N/A Ankle Questionable
Curtis Samuel WR 65.0 WR64 Knee  Questionable

Mario’s take: McCaffrey sustained a high ankle sprain during a TD run in the fourth quarter of his Week 2 game against the Buccaneers. He was placed on IR and will miss at least three weeks. McCaffrey's return-to-play timetable is around four to six weeks. I expect him to be a week or two away.

Samuel did not play in Week 6, and he was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice. He was a limited participant all week last week before being a late scratch, therefore he needs to be closely monitored leading up to kick-off.

CINCINNATI BENGALS

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status
Joe Mixon RB 65.4 RB8 Foot  Questionable
Auden Tate WR 74.5 N/A Shoulder Questionable

Mario’s take: Mixon injured his foot in the first half. He returned after halftime, but Giovani Bernard saw an expanded role. Mixon did not practice on Wednesday but I expect him to be ready for Week 7.

Tate did not play in Week 6 but was a limited participant on Wednesday. He has a shot at returning to action in Week 7.

CHICAGO BEARS

N/A

CLEVELAND BROWNS

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status
Baker Mayfield QB 58.6 QB23 Ribs Questionable
Jarvis Landry WR 73.6 WR36 Hip/Ribs Questionable
Kareem Hunt RB 76.2 RB5 Ribs Questionable

Mario’s take: Mayfield was pulled out of the game in the third quarter due to his rib injury. He suffered the injury in Week 5 but was playing poorly in Week 6. It is possible the rib injury was affecting his ability to play. He was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice, but I expect him to be ready for Week 7.

Landry and Hunt were limited participants in practice on Wednesday, and I expect them to play Week 7.

DALLAS COWBOYS

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status
Dak Prescott QB 85.2 N/A Ankle  Out

Mario’s take: Prescott suffered a compound fracture in his ankle during the third quarter of Week 5. A compound fracture is when the bone has gone through the skin. It is unclear if he suffered multiple fractures or ligament damage, which would create instability.

He underwent surgery immediately because the risk of infection is high. Typically, patients are immobilized from four to eight weeks and start weight-bearing exercises and physical therapy at six to eight weeks.

DENVER BRONCOS

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status
Courtland Sutton WR 72.9 N/A Knee IR
K.J. Hamler WR 53.7 WR94 Hamstring Questionable
Noah Fant TE 65.1 TE10 Ankle Questionable

Mario’s take: Sutton left the game in Week 2 due to a knee injury and cramping and was later diagnosed with an ACL tear. Sutton will undergo surgery and miss the remainder of the season.

Hamler and Fant suffered their injuries in Week 4. They both missed Week 5 and Week 6. They were limited participants in Wednesday’s practice and I believe they both have a shot to return to action in Week 7.

DETROIT LIONS

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status
Marvin Jones Jr. WR 61.2 WR43 Knee Questionable

Mario’s take: Jones did not practice Wednesday but I don’t believe he misses Week 7.

GREEN BAY PACKERS

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status
Equanimeous St. Brown WR 38.7 N/A Knee Questionable
Robert Tonyan TE 69.6 TE6 Ankle Questionable

Mario’s take: Brown was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice and I expect him to play in Week 7. 

Tonyan did not practice Wednesday, and he needs to be monitored as the week progresses.

HOUSTON TEXANS

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status
Jordan Akins TE 72.4 TE37 Ankle/Head  Questionable

Mario’s take: Akins missed Week 5 and Week 6 with a high-ankle sprain and concussion. He did not practice Wednesday, and I do not expect him to play in Week 7.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status
Michael Pittman Jr. WR 61.3 N/A Calf Out
Parris Campbell WR 72.8 N/A Knee  IR
Mo Alie-Cox TE 91.3 N/A Knee Out

Mario’s take: Pittman had surgery to repair compartment leg syndrome in his calf. The typical return-to-play timeline is six weeks. I expect him to return in Week 8.

Campbell was carted off the field in Week 2 after spraining his MCL and PCL. Campbell's multi-ligament injury has ruled him out indefinitely. I expect him to be back in four to six weeks.

Allie-Cox did not play in Week 6 and needs to be monitored as the week progresses.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status
D.J. Chark Jr. WR 75.1 WR26 Ankle Questionable
Laviska Shenault Jr. WR 72.9 WR39 Hamstring Questionable
Tyler Eifert TE 54.3 TE38 Neck Questionable

Mario’s take: Chark, Shenault and Eifert were limited participants in Wednesday’s practice, and I expect them to play in Week 7.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status
Sammy Watkins WR 66.9 N/A Hamstring Questionable

Mario’s take: Watkins injured his hamstring during the second quarter, and the severity is unclear. A Grade 1 strain typically requires one to two weeks to recover, and a Grade 2 strain takes three to six weeks to recover. Watkins did not practice Wednesday and I expect him to miss Week 7.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status
Bryan Edwards WR 70.6 105 Ankle/Foot Questionable

Mario’s take: Edwards suffered a high ankle sprain in the third quarter of Week 3. He did not play in Week 4 or Week 5. Edwards did not practice Wednesday and I do not expect him to play in Week 7.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status
Austin Ekeler RB 84.5 N/A Knee IR
Justin Jackson RB 63.1 RB28 Knee Questionable
Keenan Allen WR 86.7 WR11 Back  Questionable

Mario’s take: Ekeler was carted off in the first quarter of Week 4. He hyperextended his knee at an awkward angle, immediately grabbed his hamstring, and could not put any pressure on his left foot. Ekeler escaped with a Grade 2 hamstring tear; he will miss four to six weeks.

Jackson and Allen were limited participants at practice Wednesday, but I expect them to play in Week 7.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

N/A

MIAMI DOLPHINS

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status
DeVante Parker WR 76.4 N/A Groin Questionable 

Mario’s take: Parker injured his groin in the fourth quarter and did not return to the game. The severity is unknown, and he will undergo further evaluation. Parker will rest during his Week 7 bye and most likely be ready for Week 8.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status
Dalvin Cook RB 82.2 N/A Groin Out

Mario’s take: Cook suffered a groin injury in Week 5. A Grade 1 strain typically takes one to two weeks to recover. He did not play in Week 6, and I expect him to return in Week 8 after the bye.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status
Julian Edelman WR 70.0 WR34 Knee Questionable

Mario’s take: Edelman was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice but will play in Week 7.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status
Michael Thomas WR 57.4 WR8 Ankle/Hamstring Questionable

Mario’s take: Thomas has yet to return to the action since his Week 1 injury. It is concerning that he popped up on the injury report with a new injury. He should be ready to go this week but he needs to be closely monitored leading up to kickoff.

NEW YORK GIANTS

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status
Saquon Barkley RB 60.2 N/A Knee IR
Sterling Shepard WR 68.5 WR80 Toe IR

Mario’s take: Barkley sprained his MCL and tore his ACL and meniscus in the second quarter of Week 2. He will undergo surgery and miss the remainder of the season.

Shepard has been on IR for a toe injury the past four weeks. He has a chance to return in Week 7.

NEW YORK JETS

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status
Sam Darnold QB 58.7 QB28 Shoulder  Questionable
Chris Hogan WR 56.1 N/A Knee  IR
Jamison Crowder WR 76.7 WR24 Groin Questionable
Breshad Perriman WR 58.8 WR52 Undisclosed Questionable

Mario’s take: Darnold injured his shoulder after getting slammed to the turf in the first quarter of the Week 4 clash against the Broncos. He went into the locker room and came back out to play. Most likely, his X-rays came back negative, and he received an injection in his shoulder. I believe he has a Grade 1 A/C sprain. Return-to-play can take up to three weeks, and he did not play in Week 5 or Week 6. Darnold took the first-team reps in practice on Wednesday, so I expect him to return in Week 7.

Hogan was injured in Week 5 and was put on IR. He underwent arthroscopic surgery and will miss at least eight weeks.

Crowder and Perriman were limited participants in practice Wednesday, but I expect them to be ready to play in Week 7.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status
Dallas Goedert TE 69.8 N/A Ankle IR
Alshon Jeffery WR N/A N/A Foot Out
Jalen Reagor WR 54.4 N/A Hand IR
Miles Sanders RB 60.4 N/A Knee Out
Zach Ertz TE 59.6 N/A Ankle Out

Mario’s take: Goedert fractured his ankle in Week 3. Typically, bone takes six weeks to heal. Goedert will miss the next five to seven weeks.

Jeffery is recovering from a Lisfranc injury and was ruled out for Week 7.  

Reagor tore the UCL in his thumb during his Week 2 matchup. This is the same injury that caused Drew Brees to miss five games last year. Reagor has been put on IR and will miss at least three weeks. I would expect Reagor to miss three to five weeks in total.

Sanders injured his knee on a 74-yard run in the third quarter in Week 6. The mechanism of the injury leads me to believe he injured his meniscus. He received an MRI and is believed to miss one to two weeks. Sanders will miss Week 7.

Ertz suffered an ankle injury early in the fourth quarter last week. He suffered a high-ankle sprain and will miss three to four weeks. Ertz has been ruled out for Week 7.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status
JuJu Smith-Schuster WR 67.8 WR33 Knee Questionable

Mario’s take: Smith-Schuster did not practice Wednesday, but I expect him to play in Week 7.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status
Jeff Wilson RB 65.8 RB55 Calf Questionable
Tevin Coleman RB 65.8 N/A Knee IR
Jordan Reed TE 86.9 N/A Ankle  IR
Raheem Mostert RB 89.1 N/A Ankle Doubtful

Mario’s take: Wilson did not play in Week 6 but was a limited participant at practice on Wednesday. I believe he has a shot at returning in Week 7.

Coleman suffered a knee sprain in Week 2. He did not play in Weeks 3, 4, or 5. Coleman was placed on IR and will miss at least one more week.

Reed left the first quarter with an ankle injury but returned in the second quarter of Week 3. Later in the game, he was seen getting his knee looked at and was ruled out shortly after. Reed was placed on IR and will miss the next five to seven weeks.

Mostert injured his ankle in the second quarter of Week 6. He tried to return in the third quarter but was ruled out for the rest of the game. I believe he either suffered a high ankle sprain or a moderate-lateral ankle sprain. He did not practice Wednesday, and I do not expect him to play in Week 7.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status
Carlos Hyde RB 59.9 RB70 Shoulder Questionable

Mario’s take: Hyde missed Week 4 and Week 5 with a shoulder injury. He practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday, and I expect him to return in Week 7 after his bye.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status
Chris Godwin WR 72.5 WR5 Hamstring Questionable
Mike Evans WR 65.3 WR17 Ankle Questionable
Scotty Miller WR 64.2 WR68 Hip/Groin Questionable

Mario’s take: Godwin, Evans, and Miller were limited participants in practice on Wednesday, and I expect them to play in Week 7.

TENNESSEE TITANS

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status
Jonnu Smith TE 84.8 TE8 Ankle Questionable

Mario’s take: Smith injured his ankle in the third quarter of Week 6. He was seen on the sideline taped up and trying to run, but he did not return to the game. I believe he suffered a high ankle sprain. Return to play ranges from three days to three-plus weeks. Smith was a limited participant at practice Wednesday but I do not expect him to be ready for Week 7.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status
Antonio Gandy-Golden WR 50.0 N/A Hamstring Questionable
Logan Thomas TE 56.2 TE19 Neck  Questionable
Steven Sims Jr. WR 62.9 N/A Toe  IR

Mario’s take: Gandy-Golden suffered a hamstring injury in the first quarter of Week 6 and did not return to the game. He did not practice Wednesday, so I expect him to miss Week 7.

Thomas did not practice Wednesday and the severity of his injury is unknown. He needs to be monitored as the week progresses.

Sims was placed on IR with a toe injury, ruling him out for at least the next two games.

 

Mario Pilato has a master's degree in Kinesiology and a bachelor's degree in Exercise Sports Science, along with eight years of experience in the strength and conditioning industry, including at the collegiate and NFL level. His injury analysis articles will appear weekly.

