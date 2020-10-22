Fantasy Football Week 7 injury report: Updates on Christian McCaffrey, Michael Thomas, Calvin Ridley and more

A player's injury status can have a significant effect on fantasy football — it can alter draft strategy, roster construction, and, most importantly, it can determine start-or-sit decisions for your fantasy team.

Each week, I will comb through the official injury reports for each game and give updates and analysis for fantasy-relevant players. Injuries are fluid, so make sure to stay up to date by following @mario_pilato on Twitter.

ARZ | ATL | BLT | BUF | CAR | CIN | CHI | CLE | DEN | DAL | DET | GB | HOU | IND | JAX | KC | LVR | LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN | NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF | SEA | TB | TEN | WFT

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status DeAndre Hopkins WR 89.8 WR2 Ankle Questionable

Mario’s take: Hopkins did not practice Wednesday, but I do not believe he is at any risk of missing Week 7.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Calvin Ridley WR 81.2 WR4 Elbow Questionable Julio Jones WR 80.9 WR3 Hamstring Questionable

Mario’s take: Ridley was a limited participant at Wednesday’s practice, and I expect him to play in Week 7.

Jones did not practice Wednesday, but I believe it is just a maintenance issue. I expect Jones to play in Week 7.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Mark Ingram RB 54.0 N/A Ankle Questionable

Mario’s take: Ingram suffered a mid-to-high left ankle sprain during the first quarter in Week 6. He came back into the game with a heavily taped ankle in the second quarter and exited for good after just one carry. The Ravens have a bye in Week 7, so I expect Ingram to be ready to play in Week 8.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Dawson Knox TE 62.0 TE24 Calf Questionable John Brown WR 62.8 WR50 Knee Questionable

Mario’s take: Knox missed Week 6 and practice on Wednesday. He needs to be monitored as the week progresses, but I am not optimistic that he is ready for Week 7.

Brown missed Wednesday’s practice, but I believe it was a maintenance issue. I expect him to play in Week 7.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Christian McCaffrey RB 76.6 N/A Ankle Questionable Curtis Samuel WR 65.0 WR64 Knee Questionable

Mario’s take: McCaffrey sustained a high ankle sprain during a TD run in the fourth quarter of his Week 2 game against the Buccaneers. He was placed on IR and will miss at least three weeks. McCaffrey's return-to-play timetable is around four to six weeks. I expect him to be a week or two away.

Samuel did not play in Week 6, and he was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice. He was a limited participant all week last week before being a late scratch, therefore he needs to be closely monitored leading up to kick-off.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Joe Mixon RB 65.4 RB8 Foot Questionable Auden Tate WR 74.5 N/A Shoulder Questionable

Mario’s take: Mixon injured his foot in the first half. He returned after halftime, but Giovani Bernard saw an expanded role. Mixon did not practice on Wednesday but I expect him to be ready for Week 7.

Tate did not play in Week 6 but was a limited participant on Wednesday. He has a shot at returning to action in Week 7.

N/A

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Baker Mayfield QB 58.6 QB23 Ribs Questionable Jarvis Landry WR 73.6 WR36 Hip/Ribs Questionable Kareem Hunt RB 76.2 RB5 Ribs Questionable

Mario’s take: Mayfield was pulled out of the game in the third quarter due to his rib injury. He suffered the injury in Week 5 but was playing poorly in Week 6. It is possible the rib injury was affecting his ability to play. He was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice, but I expect him to be ready for Week 7.

Landry and Hunt were limited participants in practice on Wednesday, and I expect them to play Week 7.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Dak Prescott QB 85.2 N/A Ankle Out

Mario’s take: Prescott suffered a compound fracture in his ankle during the third quarter of Week 5. A compound fracture is when the bone has gone through the skin. It is unclear if he suffered multiple fractures or ligament damage, which would create instability.

He underwent surgery immediately because the risk of infection is high. Typically, patients are immobilized from four to eight weeks and start weight-bearing exercises and physical therapy at six to eight weeks.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Courtland Sutton WR 72.9 N/A Knee IR K.J. Hamler WR 53.7 WR94 Hamstring Questionable Noah Fant TE 65.1 TE10 Ankle Questionable

Mario’s take: Sutton left the game in Week 2 due to a knee injury and cramping and was later diagnosed with an ACL tear. Sutton will undergo surgery and miss the remainder of the season.

Hamler and Fant suffered their injuries in Week 4. They both missed Week 5 and Week 6. They were limited participants in Wednesday’s practice and I believe they both have a shot to return to action in Week 7.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Marvin Jones Jr. WR 61.2 WR43 Knee Questionable

Mario’s take: Jones did not practice Wednesday but I don’t believe he misses Week 7.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Equanimeous St. Brown WR 38.7 N/A Knee Questionable Robert Tonyan TE 69.6 TE6 Ankle Questionable

Mario’s take: Brown was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice and I expect him to play in Week 7.

Tonyan did not practice Wednesday, and he needs to be monitored as the week progresses.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Jordan Akins TE 72.4 TE37 Ankle/Head Questionable

Mario’s take: Akins missed Week 5 and Week 6 with a high-ankle sprain and concussion. He did not practice Wednesday, and I do not expect him to play in Week 7.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Michael Pittman Jr. WR 61.3 N/A Calf Out Parris Campbell WR 72.8 N/A Knee IR Mo Alie-Cox TE 91.3 N/A Knee Out

Mario’s take: Pittman had surgery to repair compartment leg syndrome in his calf. The typical return-to-play timeline is six weeks. I expect him to return in Week 8.

Campbell was carted off the field in Week 2 after spraining his MCL and PCL. Campbell's multi-ligament injury has ruled him out indefinitely. I expect him to be back in four to six weeks.

Allie-Cox did not play in Week 6 and needs to be monitored as the week progresses.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status D.J. Chark Jr. WR 75.1 WR26 Ankle Questionable Laviska Shenault Jr. WR 72.9 WR39 Hamstring Questionable Tyler Eifert TE 54.3 TE38 Neck Questionable

Mario’s take: Chark, Shenault and Eifert were limited participants in Wednesday’s practice, and I expect them to play in Week 7.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Sammy Watkins WR 66.9 N/A Hamstring Questionable

Mario’s take: Watkins injured his hamstring during the second quarter, and the severity is unclear. A Grade 1 strain typically requires one to two weeks to recover, and a Grade 2 strain takes three to six weeks to recover. Watkins did not practice Wednesday and I expect him to miss Week 7.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Bryan Edwards WR 70.6 105 Ankle/Foot Questionable

Mario’s take: Edwards suffered a high ankle sprain in the third quarter of Week 3. He did not play in Week 4 or Week 5. Edwards did not practice Wednesday and I do not expect him to play in Week 7.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Austin Ekeler RB 84.5 N/A Knee IR Justin Jackson RB 63.1 RB28 Knee Questionable Keenan Allen WR 86.7 WR11 Back Questionable

Mario’s take: Ekeler was carted off in the first quarter of Week 4. He hyperextended his knee at an awkward angle, immediately grabbed his hamstring, and could not put any pressure on his left foot. Ekeler escaped with a Grade 2 hamstring tear; he will miss four to six weeks.

Jackson and Allen were limited participants at practice Wednesday, but I expect them to play in Week 7.

N/A

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status DeVante Parker WR 76.4 N/A Groin Questionable

Mario’s take: Parker injured his groin in the fourth quarter and did not return to the game. The severity is unknown, and he will undergo further evaluation. Parker will rest during his Week 7 bye and most likely be ready for Week 8.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Dalvin Cook RB 82.2 N/A Groin Out

Mario’s take: Cook suffered a groin injury in Week 5. A Grade 1 strain typically takes one to two weeks to recover. He did not play in Week 6, and I expect him to return in Week 8 after the bye.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Julian Edelman WR 70.0 WR34 Knee Questionable

Mario’s take: Edelman was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice but will play in Week 7.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Michael Thomas WR 57.4 WR8 Ankle/Hamstring Questionable

Mario’s take: Thomas has yet to return to the action since his Week 1 injury. It is concerning that he popped up on the injury report with a new injury. He should be ready to go this week but he needs to be closely monitored leading up to kickoff.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Saquon Barkley RB 60.2 N/A Knee IR Sterling Shepard WR 68.5 WR80 Toe IR

Mario’s take: Barkley sprained his MCL and tore his ACL and meniscus in the second quarter of Week 2. He will undergo surgery and miss the remainder of the season.

Shepard has been on IR for a toe injury the past four weeks. He has a chance to return in Week 7.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Sam Darnold QB 58.7 QB28 Shoulder Questionable Chris Hogan WR 56.1 N/A Knee IR Jamison Crowder WR 76.7 WR24 Groin Questionable Breshad Perriman WR 58.8 WR52 Undisclosed Questionable

Mario’s take: Darnold injured his shoulder after getting slammed to the turf in the first quarter of the Week 4 clash against the Broncos. He went into the locker room and came back out to play. Most likely, his X-rays came back negative, and he received an injection in his shoulder. I believe he has a Grade 1 A/C sprain. Return-to-play can take up to three weeks, and he did not play in Week 5 or Week 6. Darnold took the first-team reps in practice on Wednesday, so I expect him to return in Week 7.

Hogan was injured in Week 5 and was put on IR. He underwent arthroscopic surgery and will miss at least eight weeks.

Crowder and Perriman were limited participants in practice Wednesday, but I expect them to be ready to play in Week 7.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Dallas Goedert TE 69.8 N/A Ankle IR Alshon Jeffery WR N/A N/A Foot Out Jalen Reagor WR 54.4 N/A Hand IR Miles Sanders RB 60.4 N/A Knee Out Zach Ertz TE 59.6 N/A Ankle Out

Mario’s take: Goedert fractured his ankle in Week 3. Typically, bone takes six weeks to heal. Goedert will miss the next five to seven weeks.

Jeffery is recovering from a Lisfranc injury and was ruled out for Week 7.

Reagor tore the UCL in his thumb during his Week 2 matchup. This is the same injury that caused Drew Brees to miss five games last year. Reagor has been put on IR and will miss at least three weeks. I would expect Reagor to miss three to five weeks in total.

Sanders injured his knee on a 74-yard run in the third quarter in Week 6. The mechanism of the injury leads me to believe he injured his meniscus. He received an MRI and is believed to miss one to two weeks. Sanders will miss Week 7.

Ertz suffered an ankle injury early in the fourth quarter last week. He suffered a high-ankle sprain and will miss three to four weeks. Ertz has been ruled out for Week 7.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status JuJu Smith-Schuster WR 67.8 WR33 Knee Questionable

Mario’s take: Smith-Schuster did not practice Wednesday, but I expect him to play in Week 7.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Jeff Wilson RB 65.8 RB55 Calf Questionable Tevin Coleman RB 65.8 N/A Knee IR Jordan Reed TE 86.9 N/A Ankle IR Raheem Mostert RB 89.1 N/A Ankle Doubtful

Mario’s take: Wilson did not play in Week 6 but was a limited participant at practice on Wednesday. I believe he has a shot at returning in Week 7.

Coleman suffered a knee sprain in Week 2. He did not play in Weeks 3, 4, or 5. Coleman was placed on IR and will miss at least one more week.

Reed left the first quarter with an ankle injury but returned in the second quarter of Week 3. Later in the game, he was seen getting his knee looked at and was ruled out shortly after. Reed was placed on IR and will miss the next five to seven weeks.

Mostert injured his ankle in the second quarter of Week 6. He tried to return in the third quarter but was ruled out for the rest of the game. I believe he either suffered a high ankle sprain or a moderate-lateral ankle sprain. He did not practice Wednesday, and I do not expect him to play in Week 7.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Carlos Hyde RB 59.9 RB70 Shoulder Questionable

Mario’s take: Hyde missed Week 4 and Week 5 with a shoulder injury. He practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday, and I expect him to return in Week 7 after his bye.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Chris Godwin WR 72.5 WR5 Hamstring Questionable Mike Evans WR 65.3 WR17 Ankle Questionable Scotty Miller WR 64.2 WR68 Hip/Groin Questionable

Mario’s take: Godwin, Evans, and Miller were limited participants in practice on Wednesday, and I expect them to play in Week 7.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Jonnu Smith TE 84.8 TE8 Ankle Questionable

Mario’s take: Smith injured his ankle in the third quarter of Week 6. He was seen on the sideline taped up and trying to run, but he did not return to the game. I believe he suffered a high ankle sprain. Return to play ranges from three days to three-plus weeks. Smith was a limited participant at practice Wednesday but I do not expect him to be ready for Week 7.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Antonio Gandy-Golden WR 50.0 N/A Hamstring Questionable Logan Thomas TE 56.2 TE19 Neck Questionable Steven Sims Jr. WR 62.9 N/A Toe IR

Mario’s take: Gandy-Golden suffered a hamstring injury in the first quarter of Week 6 and did not return to the game. He did not practice Wednesday, so I expect him to miss Week 7.

Thomas did not practice Wednesday and the severity of his injury is unknown. He needs to be monitored as the week progresses.

Sims was placed on IR with a toe injury, ruling him out for at least the next two games.

Mario Pilato has a master's degree in Kinesiology and a bachelor's degree in Exercise Sports Science, along with eight years of experience in the strength and conditioning industry, including at the collegiate and NFL level. His injury analysis articles will appear weekly.