Fantasy Football Week 5: 5 to waiver wire add, 5 to drop, 5 to buy low, 5 to sell high

2WC87MN Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) celebrates with wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (13) after they combined for a touchdown pass and catch during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

By Nathan Jahnke

• Add Dontayvion Wicks: Christian Watson’s injury has opened the door for Wicks to be the Green Bay Packers’ lead outside wide receiver.

• Drop Zamir White: White is averaging 4.5 PPR points per game and if anything, his role will shrink rather than grow.

Estimated reading time: 14 minutes

This piece is a fantasy manager's one-stop shop for managing their fantasy roster early in the week. For more players to add, check out the weekly waiver wire, and for more on this past week's games in general, check out the fantasy football recap.

5 PLAYERS TO ADD

1. RB Kareem Hunt, Kansas City Chiefs

