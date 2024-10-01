Fantasy Football Week 5: 5 to waiver wire add, 5 to drop, 5 to buy low, 5 to sell high

• Add Dontayvion Wicks: Christian Watson’s injury has opened the door for Wicks to be the Green Bay Packers’ lead outside wide receiver.

• Drop Zamir White: White is averaging 4.5 PPR points per game and if anything, his role will shrink rather than grow.

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all of our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated reading time: 14 minutes

This piece is a fantasy manager's one-stop shop for managing their fantasy roster early in the week. For more players to add, check out the weekly waiver wire, and for more on this past week's games in general, check out the fantasy football recap.

5 PLAYERS TO ADD