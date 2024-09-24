Fantasy Football Week 4: 5 to waiver wire add, 5 to drop, 5 to buy low, 5 to sell high

• Add Bucky Irving: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie is 22nd in rushing yards and 32nd in attempts, which should lead to more attempts going forward.

• Cut Ezekiel Elliott: The Dallas Cowboys running back only ran three times for six yards this past week.

5 PLAYERS TO ADD