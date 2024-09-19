Fantasy Football Week 3: 3 WR/CB matchups to target and 3 to avoid

• WR Greg Dortch, Arizona Cardinals vs. CB Amik Robertson, Detroit Lions: Dortch is a matchup-based flex option or deep-league WR3 thanks to his matchup against Robertson and Detroit’s overall slot-coverage platoon.

• WR Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders vs. CB Cam Taylor-Britt, Cincinnati Bengals: Taylor-Britt has taken 107 of Cincinnati’s possible 108 cornerback snaps on the defensive right side — where McLaurin typically lines up — and his 89.6 PFF coverage grade there ranks first among 32 qualifying cornerbacks.

Identifying advantageous and disadvantageous cornerback matchups is a critical facet of fantasy football’s lineup-setting process.

This article details three wide receivers who can be started with confidence and three wide receivers who should be avoided, thanks in part to their primary defensive counterparts in Week 3.

WR/CB Matchups to Target

Cardinals slot receiver Greg Dortch is a matchup-based flex option or deep-league WR3 thanks to his matchup against Detroit Lions cornerback Amik Robertson and Detroit’s overall slot-coverage platoon. Dortch’s 75.2 PFF slot receiving grade ranks 11th among 31 NFL slot receivers with at least 25 slot-receiving snaps.

As detailed in “Defenses to exploit in Week 3,” Arizona is implied by PFF Greenline to score 24.75 points as a 3.0-point road underdog, and the game’s 52.5-point over/under is Week 3’s highest.