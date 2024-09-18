Fantasy Football: Defenses to exploit in Week 3

• Arizona Cardinals @ Detroit Lions Pass Defense: Arizona faces Detroit’s pass-funnel defense.

• Cincinnati Bengals vs. Washington Commanders Pass and Run Defense: Cincinnati’s offensive weapons should play efficiently against Washington’s pushover defense.

Estimated Reading Time: 4 minutes

Identifying exploitable defensive units allows for creative re-draft and daily fantasy sports (DFS) roster constructions, particularly in circumstances where a plus matchup is not readily apparent. The article below breaks down three defenses with exploitable pass- and/or run-defense units for fantasy managers to target in both half-points-per-reception (half-PPR) and PPR scoring formats.