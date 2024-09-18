All
Fantasy Football: Defenses to exploit in Week 3

2Y4204F Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) works in the pocket against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

By Nic Bodiford

Arizona Cardinals @ Detroit Lions Pass Defense: Arizona faces Detroit’s pass-funnel defense.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Washington Commanders Pass and Run Defense: Cincinnati’s offensive weapons should play efficiently against Washington’s pushover defense.

Estimated Reading Time: 4 minutes

Identifying exploitable defensive units allows for creative re-draft and daily fantasy sports (DFS) roster constructions, particularly in circumstances where a plus matchup is not readily apparent. The article below breaks down three defenses with exploitable pass- and/or run-defense units for fantasy managers to target in both half-points-per-reception (half-PPR) and PPR scoring formats. 

Arizona Cardinals @ Detroit Lions Pass Defense

