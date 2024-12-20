Fantasy Football: Week 16 OL/DL matchups to target and avoid

- Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange looks to make a fantasy impact again: Strange’s usage with Evan Engram out has been key for his fantasy success.
- Terry McLaurin is in for a difficult matchup versus the Philadelphia Eagles: McLaurin was shut down by the Eagles last time these two teams met and could be in danger of this happening again in Week 16.
Whether you’re looking for some important tie-breakers in fantasy start/sit decisions or an advantage in DFS, knowing which players have the most and least beneficial matchups each week can help.
Understanding which teams have the advantage in the trenches can be a key to weekly fantasy football results. These are some of the more crucial matchups to be aware of as fantasy managers head into Week 16.
Offensive line matchups to target
Minnesota Vikings versus Seattle Seahawks
- The Vikings offensive line has earned a 74.2 pass-blocking grade, a top-10 mark this season.
- The Seahawks defensive line has managed just a 67.1 pass-rush grade, a below-average mark this season.