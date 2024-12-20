All
NFL
Fantasy - current
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting
Premium Content Sign Up

Fantasy Football: Week 16 OL/DL matchups to target and avoid

2YNHCYM Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold (14) directs his team during the second half of an NFL football game agains the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Chicago. The Vikings won in overtime 30-27. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

By Jonathon Macri

Estimated reading time: 6 minutes

Whether you’re looking for some important tie-breakers in fantasy start/sit decisions or an advantage in DFS, knowing which players have the most and least beneficial matchups each week can help.

Understanding which teams have the advantage in the trenches can be a key to weekly fantasy football results. These are some of the more crucial matchups to be aware of as fantasy managers head into Week 16.

Click here to see this week’s entire offensive line/defensive line matchup tool on PFF.com.

Offensive line matchups to target

Minnesota Vikings versus Seattle Seahawks

  • The Vikings offensive line has earned a 74.2 pass-blocking grade,  a top-10 mark this season.
  • The Seahawks defensive line has managed just a 67.1 pass-rush grade, a below-average mark this season.

Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.