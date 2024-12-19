• Cameron Heyward’s excellent season keeps him locked into IDP starting lineups: Regardless of a tougher pass-rush matchup, Heyward has played so well that there’s no reason not to trust him in DT-required leagues in the fantasy football semifinals.

• Christian Harris returns for the Houston Texans — and our IDP lineups: Harris regained a starting role in Week 15 and should see more snaps in Week 16 in a strong matchup for tackle production.

Round 2 of the fantasy football playoffs is here. For the teams that moved on, dive into the Week 16 rankings and make sure you create the best optimal lineup to advance to the 2024 fantasy finals.

Check the PFF.com rankings page for any updates closer to game time.

LINEBACKER