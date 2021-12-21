Fantasy Football Week 16: 5 to Waiver Wire Add, 5 to Drop, 5 to Buy Low, 5 to Sell High

Week 15 isn’t even over yet, but it’s still not too early to look ahead to Week 16 for fantasy football.

A combination of youngsters stepping up and injuries have left a few waiver-wire options that can be picked up and put into fantasy starting lineups this week. Keep an eye on who lands on the COVID-19 list, as that will also open up potential league-winning waiver-wire targets.

There are only two weeks left in the fantasy season, and if you’re not starting someone in either week, that play can be cut. This will vary significantly depending on league size and who else is available, but the players to cut are ones I wouldn’t want in my starting lineup based on their situation and matchups.

The five players to buy low and sell high will continue to focus on dynasty leagues; however, the focus will be on rookies this time around. One year isn’t a large enough sample size to know if these players will succeed long term, but early trends are pointing some of these rookies in one direction and other rookies in the opposite direction.

FIVE PLAYERS TO ADD

Leonard Fournette suffered a hamstring injury in the third quarter of Sunday Night Football and was very quickly ruled out for the rest of the game. Jones took over as the early-down back while Ke’Shawn Vaughn served as the third-down back. This will likely be how the Buccaneers use their backs while Fournette misses time — he’s expected to miss at least one week, if not two.

Jones is a quality waiver-wire option, as he should dominate carries in Tampa Bay's backfield. He can immediately start in fantasy lineups for both Week 16 and 17. Tampa Bay plays the Carolina Panthers and New York Jets over the last two weeks, which should provide favorable game scripts even with all of the injuries.

The Lions were once again without running backs D’Andre Swift (shoulder) and Jamaal Williams (COVID-19), leaving Reynolds as the lead back for the second straight week. The game script fell in the Lions' favor this week — which gave Reynolds plenty of work on the ground — and he gained 112 yards on 26 carries.

There is no guarantee Swift or Williams will be back next week. Due to how well Reynolds is playing, the Lions should be in no rush to get them back, as Reynolds' 88.4 PFF rush grade ranks fifth among all running backs this season.

