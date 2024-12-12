Fantasy Football: Week 15 IDP rankings & tiers

• We highlight top-tier pass-rush matchups in Round 1 of the fantasy playoffs: The Bengals' Trey Hendrickson and the Vikings' Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel are in line for big days against quarterbacks who can’t help but take sacks.

• Brian Branch has been quiet as of late but should still be in most lineups: The star Lions safety is on a bit of a cold streak, but he has the ability to turn that around very quickly and return significant IDP value in Week 15.

This is it! The fantasy football playoffs start now. For the teams that made it, dive into the Week 15 rankings and make sure you create an optimal lineup to advance one step closer to a 2024 championship.

Check the PFF.com rankings page for any updates closer to game time.

LINEBACKER