Fantasy Football Week 15: 5 to Waiver Wire Add, 5 to Drop, 5 to Buy Low, 5 to Sell High

By Nathan Jahnke
Dec 14, 2021

The fantasy football playoffs are here, and it’s becoming more important to focus on the upcoming week instead of the future.

The five players to add focus on players who could potentially be used this week rather than the ones who have long-term upside. The players to cut all come from PFF's strength of schedule tool, as I looked at borderline fantasy starters whose remaining schedule isn't promising. If someone isn’t going to be in your starting lineup over next three weeks, they don’t need to be rostered.

The five to buy low and sell high will again focus on dynasty leagues and fantasy rosters that are hoping to improve in 2022 and beyond. This week, the focus has been on PFF grades, players who have played well enough to earn a larger role going forward and those who haven’t played as well, which could lead to a decrease in opportunities.

FIVE PLAYERS TO ADD

1. RB Rashaad Penny, Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks struggled to find a primary rushing back after Chris Carson was lost for the season. Penny appeared to be the primary backup early in the season, but injuries prevented him from keeping the job. He was given a chance to play more than Alex Collins on Sunday and was impressive. He gained 137 yards on 16 carries and scored two touchdowns. Seattle has a rough matchup next week but plays the Bears and Lions in the fantasy championship weeks. Penny has a chance to be a fantasy starter with great matchups in the weeks that matter most.

The only concern is Adrian Peterson, who remained on the practice squad this week due to injury. Ideally, Seattle lets Penny keep the job after this performance even with the future Hall of Famer as an option.

2. RB Craig Reynolds, Detroit Lions

The Lions didn’t have D’Andre Swift, as he’s still dealing with a shoulder injury from Thanksgiving. Meanwhile, Jamaal Williams landed on the COVID-19 list earlier in the week. There were reports that Adam Schefter was starting Reynolds on his fantasy team, which gave some indication that the practice squad player could jump past Godwin Igwebuike and Jermar Jefferson on the depth chart. Reynolds played in rushing situations, gaining 83 yards on 11 carries, while Igwebuike played in passing situations.

Reynolds is worth picking up in case the top two backs miss more time. The Lions were officially eliminated from playoff contention, so they could opt to shut down Swift for the rest of the season and focus on 2022. This could leave Reynolds with an offensive role for the rest of the season.

3. RB Ameer Abdullah, Carolina Panthers

