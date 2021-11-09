Fantasy Football Week 10: 5 to Waiver Wire Add, 5 to Drop, 5 to Buy Low, 5 to Sell High

The window to improve your fantasy football team is closing. Trade deadlines are rapidly approaching, and in some leagues, the fantasy playoffs are less than a month away.

It’s important to take an honest look on your roster and playoff chances and make a move accordingly.

Click here for more PFF tools:

Rankings & Projections | WR/CB Matchup Chart | NFL & NCAA Betting Dashboards | NFL Player Props tool | NFL & NCAA Power Rankings

Regarding the players to trade and trade away, the focus is on their respective schedules along with who could be playing well or poorly going forward, especially during the last few weeks of the regular season.

Along with the trade targets, there are players to add — most of whom have been starter-level producers in recent weeks. Some will continue to be fantasy starters the rest of the season while or others have the upside to get there.

Related content for you: NFL Week 10 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets: All league sizes & scoring types via Andrew Erickson

FIVE PLAYERS TO ADD

The Ravens have been without Latavius Murray for two games, giving Freeman time to establish himself as a clear top-two running back on the team. He played more than the other backups combined, becoming the first back to play in over half of the team's offensive snaps in over a month. He gained 79 yards on 13 carries and caught a touchdown. Even when all of the backs are healthy, Freeman should maintain a significant role in the offense. Ty’Son Williams can be cut after not handling a single carry in this game.

The promising rookie receiver put together his best game of the season in terms of receptions (six) and yards (67) in Week 8, which made him a waiver-wire target for some fantasy managers. He followed that up on Thursday Night Football by scoring his first and second receiving touchdowns of his NFL career. He set a new career-high in receptions (seven) and receiving yards (84) and was the best fantasy football wide receiver of the week.

He’s been competing with Keelan Cole for snaps all season. This was the second time the second-round pick out-snapped Cole while they were both healthy. Moore's playing time is just as good of a reason to be optimistic about his second half of the season as the touchdowns. His 0.37 fantasy points per snap rank seventh among wide receivers over the last five weeks. With more playing time, he could be a star.

The Ravens wide receiver remains available in over 75% of ESPN leagues despite his impressive performances. He was targeted a career-high eight times yesterday, leading to five catches for 52 yards. He also received a career-high in terms of percentage of offensive snaps. That’s impressive considering Baltimore ran 98 offensive plays, which would typically lead to more rotation among players. He is already a borderline fantasy starter with top-36 fantasy finishes in his last two games. He should only get better from here.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>