Fantasy Football RB Report: Touches, schemes, matchups, more ahead of Week 8

With so many running backs splitting their backfield in today’s NFL, it is more important than ever to figure out which players are receiving the most valuable snaps and touches on their team and who is slowly losing their workload to teammates who are outproducing them.

Here are the top running back takeaways over the first five weeks of the 2024 season that could greatly impact fantasy points in Week 8 and beyond.

With the Dolphins backfield fully healthy, De’Von Achane still leads the group in snaps and touches

The Dolphins offense has failed to generate any real production since Tua Tagovailoa went down with a concussion, and their offensive playmakers, including De’Von Achane, have faced challenges in accumulating fantasy points. However, there is hope on the horizon for Miami's offense, as Tagovailoa is expected to return to the starting role in Week 8.

At the start of the season, there were concerns that Achane’s snaps would be limited while sharing a backfield with Raheem Mostert and rookie Jaylen Wright, but those worries have not materialized through the first seven weeks. Even last weekend, with all three running backs healthy and active, Achane led the backfield in snaps (40), carries (15), and targets (3). Unfortunately, his strong usage in Week 7 only translated to 10.5 fantasy points. However, with this level of volume, his production is likely to increase with Tagovailoa back on the field. In Week 1, when Tagovailoa played his only fully healthy game of the season, Achane scored 23 fantasy points on 17 touches.

Looking ahead, Achane has a favorable schedule for fantasy running backs. Fantasy players should consider trading for him now before he starts scoring more points.

Upcoming matchups: vs. Cardinals, at Bills, at Rams, vs. Raiders

The Buccaneers backfield has turned into the dreaded 3-headed monster

Rachaad White (38), Bucky Irving (28), and Sean Tucker (16) all saw significant action in Week 7, as the Buccaneers became the only team to have three running backs play over 15 offensive snaps that week. White led the backfield with 10 carries, six receptions and 71 receiving yards. Irving closely followed, with nine carries, three receptions and 54 receiving yards. Tucker also made an impact, contributing with five carries and two targets after earning increased playing time due to his impressive performance in Week 6.

White and Irving have solidified their roles within the Buccaneers' offense. White is the primary receiving and third-down back, while Irving handles all red zone and goal-line carries. In Week 7, Irving received all three of the team's red zone carries, including goal-line attempts.

Unfortunately, this split could cap their fantasy ceilings. However, with injuries sidelining both Chris Godwin and Mike Evans, the Buccaneers will likely lean more on their backfield in the coming weeks. White and Irving present RB2/flex appeal for the remainder of the season, particularly in PPR leagues. As for Sean Tucker, he may struggle to be a viable fantasy option unless one of the other two backs suffers an injury.

Upcoming matchups: vs. Falcons at Chiefs, vs. 49ers, vs. Giants

Jaguars RB Tank Bigsby gets 26 carries with Travis Etienne on the sidelines

Despite Travis Etienne only missing one game this season, Tank Bigsby has emerged as a standout for the Jaguars, leading the team with 415 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns in 2024. While Bigsby has just 11 more carries than Etienne, he has recorded 185 more rushing yards and two more touchdowns. In Week 7, with Etienne sidelined for the first time this year, Bigsby seized the opportunity, rushing for a career-high 118 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries.

Bigsby has been impressive throughout the season, and Jaguars coaches should consider keeping him involved even after Etienne's return. He has recorded over 100 rushing yards and multiple touchdowns in two of the last three weeks, while Etienne has yet to surpass 70 rushing yards in any game this season. Bigsby leads the NFL with 4.6 yards after contact per carry and 0.37 forced missed tackles per carry while averaging an impressive 6.2 yards per carry — an average 2.0-plus yards better than Etienne's.

The Jaguars face the Packers this weekend, a team that recently allowed Joe Mixon to rush for 115 yards and two touchdowns. Given his current form, Bigsby is a top-12 fantasy RB option for Week 8.

Upcoming matchups: vs. Packers, at Eagles, vs. Vikings

49ers RB Jordan Mason plays on 86% of snaps despite his shoulder injury

No minor shoulder injury is going to keep Jordan Mason off the field.

Despite suffering an AC joint sprain in Week 6, Mason played 86% of the 49ers' offensive snaps in Week 7, which ranked as the third-highest snap rate among all running backs in the league last weekend. The 49ers didn't hesitate to utilize him in goal-line situations, giving him all four of the team's red-zone carries, including three at the goal line.

Unfortunately, his high snap count and goal-line work turned into just 69 scrimmage yards and zero touchdowns against the stingy Chiefs, the NFL’s No. 1-ranked run defense.

Fantasy managers were disappointed in Mason’s production in Week 7, but it was good to see him healthy and heavily utilized. He gets a much easier matchup this weekend against the Cowboys, who have allowed the fourth most fantasy points per game to the running back position.

Dallas has also allowed the second-most rushing touchdowns per game in 2024, which bodes well for Mason, who is tied with Kyren Williams for the most goal-line carries through Week 7.

This might be your last chance to start Mason before Christian McCaffrey returns to the field after the 49ers Week 9 bye — don’t waste this opportunity.

Upcoming matchups: vs. Cowboys, bye, at Buccaneers, vs. Seahawks

Najee Harris records 100-plus yards and a touchdown in back-to-back weeks

He has rushed for over 100 yards and scored a rushing touchdown in each of the last two weeks. Harris finally recorded his first rushing touchdown of the season on a red zone carry in Week 7, and his touchdown total is likely to increase moving forward. He has 23 red zone carries in 2024, ranking third in the NFL behind only Kyren Williams and Jordan Mason. Notably, Harris is the only player with 17 or more red zone carries this season who hasn’t scored at least three rushing touchdowns on those attempts.

Not only has Harris started to perform at a higher level, but the Steelers offense has found its spark with Russell Wilson under center, which should allow for many more opportunities for all of the Steelers’ playmakers, especially Harris. In Wilson’s first start, Harris saw season-highs in rushing attempts (21) and red-zone carries (8) in Week 7.

Harris hasn’t been utilized much as a receiver this season, which will keep his fantasy ceiling lower than that of the elite backs across the league, but he can be trusted as a solid starter in your RB2 spot moving forward.

Upcoming matchups: vs. Giants, bye, at Commanders, Vs. Ravens