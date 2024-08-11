Preseason Week 1 Recap: Immediate fantasy football takeaways from Sunday's games

• Javonte Williams and Samaje Perine still lead the Denver Broncos: While some thought the two were fighting for the same roster spot, at the moment, they remain the lead early- and third-down running backs.

• Adonai Mitchell plays with the starters: Mitchell played both in the slot and out wide over the Indianapolis Colts‘ first three drives.

PFF's fantasy football recap focuses on player usage and stats, breaking down all the vital information you need to achieve fantasy success in 2024.

A familiar Broncos backfield: The Broncos running back rotation was similar to their three-man committee from last season.

Javonte Williams started the game for Denver and played all of the snaps on the first two drives outside of clear passing situations, when Samaje Perine took over. This is the role both players had last season. On the Broncos’ third drive, they kept most starters in but switched to Bo Nix with Jaleel McLaughlin taking over for Williams. Audric Estime joined for the fourth drive while McLaughlin still rotated in at times and Perine still played on passing downs.

Perine’s job on the team appears safe. If the Broncos were considering letting him go, then someone else would have taken any of the third-and-medium to long snaps in the first half. Perine also took their only snap in a two-minute drill. Williams is at the top of the depth chart followed by McLaughlin and Estime, but they weren’t rotating running backs when Williams was in, so we don’t know what that rotation will look like in season. It’s possible but unlikely Williams will take all of those snaps.

There is still plenty of time for this backfield to change, but at the moment, it appears all four running backs will make the roster.

The Broncos wide receiver room is a little clearer: The Broncos spent most of the first-team offense with a clear wide receiver pecking order and one glaring exception.

Courtland Sutton was the Broncos' top wide receiver, which should surprise no one. Tim Patrick took every snap on the first two drives outside of one play in 22 personnel, so he appears to be the clear second wide receiver on the team. Josh Reynolds spent most of the first two drives playing in 11 personnel, and on the third drive, he took over for Patrick as an every-down player.

Marvin Mims Jr. took the first snap of the game and then didn’t play again until the fourth drive. Lil’Jordan Humphrey and seventh-round rookie Devaughn Vele both played before Mims returned to the game. It’s possible he was dealing with an injury in that time, so he could be as high as second on the depth chart, but typically players who get injured in a preseason game don’t return to avoid further injury risk. This is a situation to monitor throughout the week as well as the next preseason game. It’s also worth noting that fourth-round rookie Troy Franklin is reportedly even further down the depth chart. He played late in the second quarter after six other wide receivers.

The biggest takeaway here is Patrick, who missed the last two seasons due to injury, should see significant playing time this season, and is worth a late-round dart throw.

Greg Dulcich returns to the Broncos: The Broncos’ receiving tight end missed most of last season.

Adam Trautman started this game for Denver, but Dulcich rotated in and out. There was a general tendency for Dulcich to play in passing situations and Trautman on early downs, but those trends weren’t as strong as last season. Lucas Krull also received one snap on the first two drives and joined the rotation more on the third drive while both Dulcich and Trautman kept playing.

The situation seems fluid enough that Dulcich could still emerge as a fantasy sleeper if he starts taking more playing time from Tratuman, but if his playing time is anywhere close to what it was today, it’s a situation to avoid.

Adonai Mitchell is playing with the starters: Mitchell was the slot receiver for most of the first-team snaps.

Mitchell began training camp in a competition for the outside receiver spot with Alec Pierce. Earlier in the week, slot receiver Josh Downs suffered a high ankle sprain, likely costing him the start of the regular season. The Colts moved Mitchell to the slot, where he oddly played on first and second downs, while fellow rookie Anthony Gould played on third downs.

On the Colts’ third drive, they took Michael Pittman Jr. and all other starters out except for Mitchell and Pierce. The two played on the outside that drive with Gould in the slot. The Colts moved further down the depth chart at wide receiver for the fourth drive.

This doesn’t give us a great indication of how a Pierce and Mitchell rotation might work during the season, but it at least made it clear Mitchell will be part of the Colts’ offensive plans early in the season.

Miscellaneous Notes

Jonathan Taylor played all of the snaps with the starters while Trey Sermon was the initial backup before suffering a hamstring injury, so Tyler Goodson quickly replaced him. If the Sermon injury ends up being serious, the Colts may be in the market for a new backup.

Mo Alie-Cox and Kylen Granson remained the primary tight ends, with Andrew Ogletree also taking snaps with the starters and Jelani Woods not joining until the first drive with the backups. Granson was the best fantasy tight end last season at TE33. Even if Woods emerges to play more, we can expect a rotation where no one plays more than 65% of Indianapolis' offensive snaps. Avoid them all in fantasy football.

