NFL Week 9 IDP Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets

A few pleasant surprises stood out among the IDP names to target off the waiver wire this week in addition to the usual injury-specific replacements to keep an eye on. With the fantasy home stretch upon us, we must stay vigilant and active in our leagues to survive the grind that is the upcoming playoff push.

Here are the IDP names to consider heading into Week 9 of the fantasy football season.

NAMES THAT BEAR REPEATING

To avoid repeating arguments for players previously mentioned in this piece, I'll list anyone who is still relevant who I have mentioned in the past three weeks with a link to that article and information.

Everson Griffen, DE, MIN (Week 6)

Julian Okwara, DE, DET (Week 7)

Andrew Van Ginkel, ED, MIA (Week 7)

Markus Golden, ED, ARZ (Week 7)

Jonathan Cooper, ED, DEN (Week 8)

Dean Lowry, DI, GB (Week 8)

Kamu Grugier-Hill, LB, HST (Week 6)

Anthony Barr, LB, MIN (Week 6)

Josh Bynes, LB, BLT (Week 7)

Davion Taylor, LB, PHI (Week 7)

Anthony Walker, LB, CLV (Week 7)

Kenny Young, LB, DEN (Week 8)

Jimmie Ward, S, SF (Week 6)

Lonnie Johnson Jr., S, HST (Week 6)

Juan Thornhill, S, KC (Week 7)

Marcus Maye, S, NYJ (Week 8)

Talanoa Hufanga, S, SF (Week 8)

Elijah Molden, CB, TEN (Week 8)

Marcus Epps, S, PHI (Week 8)

DEFENSIVE LINE

Onyemata made his season debut after a six-week suspension to start the season, playing 27 snaps (44%), which was tied for the most among the Saints' interior defensive linemen in Week 8. We should expect his snap share to increase over the coming weeks, as he was one of the Saints' top defenders in 2020 and averaged 61% of snaps in 15 games just last season.

On his 27 snaps, Onyemata managed just one pressure but also came up with a fumble recovery. There will certainly be better days for the Canadian defensive tackle after posting 6.5 sacks and an 81.6 pass-rush grade in 2020. Good defensive tackles are very hard to come by in-season, and Onyemata being available in IDP leagues due to his suspension is a blessing.

Onyemata ranks among interior defenders in 2020

Metric Value DI rank Pass-rush grade 80.9 10th Pressures 46 13th Sacks 6.5 T-7th Overall grade 88.2 9th