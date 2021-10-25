 NFL Week 8 IDP Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets | Fantasy Football News, Rankings and Projections | PFF

NFL Week 8 IDP Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets

Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) carries the ball as Denver Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper (53) tackles him during the third quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

By Jonathon Macri
Oct 25, 2021

Hopefully, we all survived the “bye-pocalypse” that was Week 7 unscathed. Now, we must soldier forward into Week 8 and continue to add to our IDP rosters.

We’ve reached the halfway point of the fantasy football regular season and if we’re going to a playoff push, then we must outlast our opponents. The main way to do that is by remaining active on the waiver wire so that no roster holes go neglected.

Here are some of the names to consider heading into Week 8.

NAMES THAT BEAR REPEATING

To avoid repeating arguments for players previously mentioned in this piece, I'll list anyone who is still relevant who I have mentioned in the past three weeks with a link to that article and information.

Randy Gregory, DE, DAL (Week 5)
Al-Quadin Muhammad, DE, IND (Week 5)
Everson Griffen, DE, MIN (Week 6)
Julian Okwara, DE, DET (Week 7)
Andrew Van Ginkel, ED, MIA (Week 7)
Markus Golden, ED, ARZ (Week 7)
Jamin Davis, LB, WAS (Week 5)
Reggie Ragland, LB, NYG (Week 5)
Pete Werner, LB, NO (Week 5)
David Long, LB, TEN (Week 5)
Kevin Minter, LB, TB (Week 6)
Kamu Grugier-Hill, LB, HST (Week 6)
Anthony Barr, LB, MIN (Week 6)
Josh Bynes, LB, BLT (Week 7)
Davion Taylor, LB, PHI (Week 7)
Anthony Walker, LB, CLV (Week 7)
Rodney McLeod, S, PHI (Week 5)
Jimmie Ward, S, SF (Week 6)
Lonnie Johnson Jr., S, HST (Week 6)
Juan Thornhill, S, KC (Week 7)

DEFENSIVE LINE

EDGE JONATHoN COOPER, DENVER BRONCOS

Listed as a Week 7 “start” after his resurgence this season, Von Miller left the Broncos game early this past week due to injury, which opened the door for Cooper to take his place. Cooper played his largest snap share of the season in Week 7 (56% of defensive snaps) — most of which came after Miller left the game. With Miller’s injury status still unclear, there could be more opportunity for Cooper to get extended work in Week 8 as well, especially with Bradley Chubb also out.

Not only did Cooper come in and play a large chunk of snaps in Miller's place, but he also made the most of his playing time, earning an 85.7 overall grade. He also finished with a 90.1 pass-rush grade, five pressures and a 75.7 run defense grade. Cooper consistently impacted the game and was the Broncos' top-graded defender in Week 7 because of it. If he continues to play at this level, he could earn more long-term opportunities as well.

