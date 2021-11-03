NFL Week 9 Positional Fantasy Football Rankings

Each week, PFF's fantasy football analysts post rankings in PPR, non-PPR and 0.5-PPR formats for the league's offensive skill positions. IDP rankings are also folded into the mix, making the PFF rankings pages the go-to resource for all your fantasy football decisions during the 2021 NFL season.
According to FantasyPros, my rankings are currently fourth out of 188 analysts for the 2021 season.
Here are my fantasy football rankings for Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season, including some notes about players to help you make your weekly decisions.
Last Updated: 6:00 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 3
Key
- GM: Good matchup, using PFF's strength of schedule and matchup tools
- BM: Bad matchup, using PFF's strength of schedule and matchup tools
- DNP: Did not participate in team's most recent practice due to injury
- LP: Limited participation in team's most recent practice due to injury
- D: Player is doubtful to play due to injury
- Q: Player is questionable to play due to injury
- FA: Free agent available in at least 80% of ESPN leagues
Jump to a position:
QB | RB | WR | TE | K | DST
Quarterbacks
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|Notes
|1
|Josh Allen
|BUF
|@JAX
|GM
|2
|Patrick Mahomes
|KC
|GB
|3
|Lamar Jackson
|BLT
|MIN
|BM
|4
|Matthew Stafford
|LA
|TEN
|5
|Aaron Rodgers
|GB
|@KC
|6
|Justin Herbert
|LAC
|@PHI
|7
|Dak Prescott
|DAL
|DEN
|8
|Joe Burrow
|CIN
|CLV
|BM
|9
|Jalen Hurts
|PHI
|LAC
|10
|Kirk Cousins
|MIN
|@BLT
|11
|Derek Carr
|LV
|@NYG
|12
|Kyler Murray
|ARZ
|@SF
|13
|Ryan Tannehill
|TEN
|@LA
|BM
|14
|Tua Tagovailoa
|MIA
|HST
|GM
|15
|Carson Wentz
|IND
|NYJ
|GM
|16
|Daniel Jones
|NYG
|LV
|17
|Tyrod Taylor
|HST
|@MIA
|GM, FA
|18
|Teddy Bridgewater
|DEN
|@DAL
|19
|Taysom Hill
|NO
|ATL
|FA
|20
|Matt Ryan
|ATL
|@NO
|BM
|21
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|SF
|ARZ
|BM, FA
|22
|Sam Darnold
|CAR
|NE
|23
|Mac Jones
|NE
|@CAR
|FA
|24
|Justin Fields
|CHI
|@PIT
|FA
|25
|Baker Mayfield
|CLV
|@CIN
|26
|Mike White
|NYJ
|@IND
|FA
|27
|Ben Roethlisberger
|PIT
|CHI
|GM, FA
|28
|Trevor Lawrence
|JAX
|BUF
