NFL Week 9 Positional Fantasy Football Rankings

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) talks to teammates during the first half against Detroit Lions at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021.

By Nathan Jahnke
Nov 3, 2021

Each week, PFF's fantasy football analysts post rankings in PPR, non-PPR and 0.5-PPR formats for the league's offensive skill positions. IDP rankings are also folded into the mix, making the PFF rankings pages the go-to resource for all your fantasy football decisions during the 2021 NFL season.

According to FantasyPros, my rankings are currently fourth out of 188 analysts for the 2021 season.

Here are my fantasy football rankings for Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season, including some notes about players to help you make your weekly decisions.

Last Updated: 6:00 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 3

Key

  • GM: Good matchup, using PFF's strength of schedule and matchup tools
  • BM: Bad matchup, using PFF's strength of schedule and matchup tools
  • DNP: Did not participate in team's most recent practice due to injury
  • LP: Limited participation in team's most recent practice due to injury
  • D: Player is doubtful to play due to injury
  • Q: Player is questionable to play due to injury
  • FA: Free agent available in at least 80% of ESPN leagues
Quarterbacks

Rank Name Team Opp Notes
1 Josh Allen BUF @JAX GM
2 Patrick Mahomes KC GB
3 Lamar Jackson BLT MIN BM
4 Matthew Stafford LA TEN
5 Aaron Rodgers GB @KC
6 Justin Herbert LAC @PHI
7 Dak Prescott DAL DEN
8 Joe Burrow CIN CLV BM
9 Jalen Hurts PHI LAC
10 Kirk Cousins MIN @BLT
11 Derek Carr LV @NYG
12 Kyler Murray ARZ @SF
13 Ryan Tannehill TEN @LA BM
14 Tua Tagovailoa MIA HST GM
15 Carson Wentz IND NYJ GM
16 Daniel Jones NYG LV
17 Tyrod Taylor HST @MIA GM, FA
18 Teddy Bridgewater DEN @DAL
19 Taysom Hill NO ATL FA
20 Matt Ryan ATL @NO BM
21 Jimmy Garoppolo SF ARZ BM, FA
22 Sam Darnold CAR NE
23 Mac Jones NE @CAR FA
24 Justin Fields CHI @PIT FA
25 Baker Mayfield CLV @CIN
26 Mike White NYJ @IND FA
27 Ben Roethlisberger PIT CHI GM, FA
28 Trevor Lawrence JAX BUF

