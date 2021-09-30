Fantasy News & Analysis

All
NFL
Fantasy - current
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting
Premium Content Sign Up

NFL Week 4 fantasy football start 'em sit 'em

Sep 12, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush (55) makes a tackle on Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley (11) in the fourth quarter of a game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

By Jonathon Macri
Sep 30, 2021

Week 4 of the fantasy football season is a good time to look hard at IDP rosters to determine which players we can believe in going forward. We have plenty of actionable data at this point, so let's trust our process and continue to start the players whose utilization suggests fantasy points will come.

Here are some of the players IDP fantasy managers might be debating in Week 4 and thoughts on whether these players should be started or left on fantasy benches. 

Click here for more PFF tools:

Rankings & ProjectionsWR/CB Matchup ChartNFL & NCAA Betting DashboardsNFL Player Props toolNFL & NCAA Power Rankings

DEFENSIVE LINE

START: DE CHASE YOUNG, WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM VS. ATLANTA FALCONS

It almost seems like cheating to include Young as a “start” this week because most fantasy rosters won’t have a better option. Judging by the responses to his zero sacks through the first three weeks of the season, many managers appear ready to abandon ship and look elsewhere for a home run at the defensive end position. Nobody is doing this in dynasty leagues, of course, but there is plenty of panic in redraft surrounding the former No. 2 overall pick.

There are certainly aspects to Young’s pass-rushing he can improve upon, as his 68.8 pass-rush grade on the year is down quite a bit from his 76.5 grade in 2020. He also has the second-lowest pass-rush win-rate (10.6%) among Washington defensive linemen this season. But there is reason to be optimistic about his Week 4 prospects. 

Related content for you: NFL Week 4 IDP  Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets via Jonathon Macri

Young managed six total pressures against the Bills in Week 3. He didn't get home for a sack, but that's not surprising considering Josh Allen’s elusiveness. No Washington defender was about to corral the fourth-year QB for a sack.

Week 4’s matchup against Matt Ryan and the Falcons could bring better sack luck for Young. Ryan has allowed 38 pressures this season, tied for seventh among QBs, and his right tackle Kaleb McGary owns just a 50.6 pass-blocking grade on the season (13th-lowest among offensive tackles with at least 50% of snaps). With Young lining up against the right tackle on about 75% of his snaps, he has one of the better matchups this week and is a good bet to end his sack-less streak in Week 4.

SIT: DI GRADY JARRETT, ATLANTA FALCONS VS. WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM

Subscribe to PFF Edge to continue reading

Learn More Sign Up

Already have a subscription? Sign In

Tackle Lifes financial Challenges. Western Southern Financial Group.
Sponsor

Fantasy Featured Tools

  • Fantasy Rankings
  • Fantasy Projections

    Sort projected player stats and fantasy points by position, week, and category.

    Available with

    Edge
  • WR/CB Matchup Chart

    Available with

    Edge
  • Expected Fantasy Points

    PFF's Fantasy Football Expected Points tool is primarily used for identifying potential over and undervalued players.

    Available with

    Elite
  • Fantasy Stats

    Research past fantasy performance with sortable player stats including PFF-exclusives like aDOT and fantasy points per opportunity.

    Available with

    Edge
  • Fantasy Strength of Schedule

    PFF’s Fantasy Strength of Schedule (SoS) metric provides a league-wide, season-long view of opponent matchups for each fantasy position.

    Available with

    Edge
Pro Subscriptions

Unlock NFL Player Grades, Fantasy & NFL Draft

$9.99 / mo
$39.99 / yr

Unlock Premium Stats, PFF Greenline & DFS

$34.99 / mo
$199.99 / yr

NFL

Tools
Social

Betting

Tools

Fantasy

Research Tools
DFS Tools
Week 4 Tools
Draft Tools
Social

College & NFL Draft

College Tools
NFL Draft Tools
Social

Join PFF

Follow Us

About Us

Customer Service

Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2021 PFF, All rights reserved.