NFL Week 4 fantasy football start 'em sit 'em

Week 4 of the fantasy football season is a good time to look hard at IDP rosters to determine which players we can believe in going forward. We have plenty of actionable data at this point, so let's trust our process and continue to start the players whose utilization suggests fantasy points will come.

Here are some of the players IDP fantasy managers might be debating in Week 4 and thoughts on whether these players should be started or left on fantasy benches.

Click here for more PFF tools:

Rankings & Projections | WR/CB Matchup Chart | NFL & NCAA Betting Dashboards | NFL Player Props tool | NFL & NCAA Power Rankings

DEFENSIVE LINE

It almost seems like cheating to include Young as a “start” this week because most fantasy rosters won’t have a better option. Judging by the responses to his zero sacks through the first three weeks of the season, many managers appear ready to abandon ship and look elsewhere for a home run at the defensive end position. Nobody is doing this in dynasty leagues, of course, but there is plenty of panic in redraft surrounding the former No. 2 overall pick.

There are certainly aspects to Young’s pass-rushing he can improve upon, as his 68.8 pass-rush grade on the year is down quite a bit from his 76.5 grade in 2020. He also has the second-lowest pass-rush win-rate (10.6%) among Washington defensive linemen this season. But there is reason to be optimistic about his Week 4 prospects.

Young managed six total pressures against the Bills in Week 3. He didn't get home for a sack, but that's not surprising considering Josh Allen’s elusiveness. No Washington defender was about to corral the fourth-year QB for a sack.

#FFIDP – Washington Football Team DE Chase Young had 6 total pressures in Week 3, per @PFF. Not one WFT player was able to sack Josh Allen on Sunday. This was the closest Young came to a sack…instead, it ends up being a touchdown for Allen: ???? pic.twitter.com/GB2OS4Qehx — Jon Macri (@PFF_Macri) September 28, 2021

Week 4’s matchup against Matt Ryan and the Falcons could bring better sack luck for Young. Ryan has allowed 38 pressures this season, tied for seventh among QBs, and his right tackle Kaleb McGary owns just a 50.6 pass-blocking grade on the season (13th-lowest among offensive tackles with at least 50% of snaps). With Young lining up against the right tackle on about 75% of his snaps, he has one of the better matchups this week and is a good bet to end his sack-less streak in Week 4.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>