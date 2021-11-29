 NFL Week 13 IDP Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets | Fantasy Football News, Rankings and Projections | PFF

Fantasy News & Analysis

All
NFL
Fantasy - current
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting
Premium Content Sign Up

NFL Week 13 IDP Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets

New Orleans, LA, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end Demarcus Lawrence (90) gestures after being called for a penalty in the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

By Jonathon Macri
Nov 29, 2021

For many fantasy football gamers, Week 13 is their final push to get into the playoffs. Whether your league's playoffs start next week or the week after, these next few days are important for those still contending. Making sure roster holes are filled and injuries are accounted for is more important now than ever, which is why it's paramount to remain active on the waiver wire as the regular season closes.

Click here for more PFF tools:

Rankings & ProjectionsWR/CB Matchup ChartNFL & NCAA Betting DashboardsNFL Player Props toolNFL & NCAA Power Rankings

Here are the Week 13 IDP names to target on the waiver wire.

NAMES THAT BEAR REPEATING

To avoid repeating arguments for players previously mentioned in this piece, I'll list anyone who is still relevant who I have mentioned in the past three weeks with a link to that article and information.

Dawuane Smoot, DE, JAX (Week 10)
Jacob Martin, EDGE, HST (Week 10)
Dorance Armstrong, EDGE, DAL (Week 11)
James Smith-Williams, EDGE, WAS (Week 11)
Christian Barmore, DI, NE (Week 11)
Trevis Gipson, EDGE, CHI (Week 12)
Tyus Bowser, EDGE, BLT (Week 12)
Preston Smith, EDGE, GB (Week 12)
DeMarcus Walker, EDGE, HST (Week 12)
Kwon Alexander, LB, NO (Week 10)
Zach Cunningham, LB, HST (Week 10)
Jayon Brown, LB, TEN (Week 10)
Monty Rice, LB, TEN (Week 11)
Quincy Williams, LB, NYJ (Week 12)
Alex Singleton, LB, PHI (Week 12)
Keanu Neal, LB, DAL (Week 12)
Brandon Stephens, S, BLT (Week 10)
George Odum, S, IND (Week 10)
Juston Burris, S, CAR (Week 11)
Elijah Riley, S, NYJ (Week 12)
Julian Love, S, NYG (Week 12)
Jaquiski Tartt, S, SF (Week 12)

Tackle Lifes financial Challenges. Western Southern Financial Group.
Sponsor

DEFENSIVE LINE

EDGE DEMARCUS LAWRENCE, DALLAS COWBOYS

It’s not rare that we have a top defensive line option available on the waiver wire, and it couldn’t come at a better time. It’s looking more likely that Lawrence will return to action this week against the New Orleans Saints. While there’s a chance he won’t see his usual full workload in his first game back from a broken foot, returning to the field is a first positive step.

In Lawrence’s one game this season, he managed five total pressures and five tackles on 66% of Dallas' defensive snaps. We’ve come to expect strong pass-rush numbers from Lawrence over the years, as he most recently posted 6.5 sacks, 47 pressures and an 85.7 pass-rush grade in 2020. Lawrence should be available in most redraft leagues and would be the top priority add this week for those looking to contend in the fantasy playoffs.

PFF's new Best Bets Tool allows you to take advantage of the best prop and game betting opportunities for each NFL slate during the 2021 season.

Subscribe to PFF Edge to continue reading

Learn More Sign Up

Already have a subscription? Sign In

Tackle Lifes financial Challenges. Western Southern Financial Group.
Sponsor

Fantasy Featured Tools

  • Fantasy Rankings
  • Fantasy Projections

    Sort projected player stats and fantasy points by position, week, and category.

    Available with

    Edge
  • WR/CB Matchup Chart

    Available with

    Edge
  • Expected Fantasy Points

    PFF's Fantasy Football Expected Points tool is primarily used for identifying potential over and undervalued players.

    Available with

    Elite
  • Fantasy Stats

    Research past fantasy performance with sortable player stats including PFF-exclusives like aDOT and fantasy points per opportunity.

    Available with

    Edge
  • Fantasy Strength of Schedule

    PFF’s Fantasy Strength of Schedule (SoS) metric provides a league-wide, season-long view of opponent matchups for each fantasy position.

    Available with

    Edge
Pro Subscriptions

Unlock NFL Player Grades, Fantasy & NFL Draft

$9.99 / mo
$39.99 / yr

Unlock Premium Stats, PFF Greenline & DFS

$34.99 / mo
$199.99 / yr

NFL

Tools
Social

Betting

Tools

Fantasy

Research Tools
DFS Tools
Week 12 Tools
Draft Tools
Social

College & NFL Draft

College Tools
NFL Draft Tools
Social

Join PFF

Follow Us

About Us

Customer Service

Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2021 PFF, All rights reserved.