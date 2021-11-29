NFL Week 13 IDP Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets

For many fantasy football gamers, Week 13 is their final push to get into the playoffs. Whether your league's playoffs start next week or the week after, these next few days are important for those still contending. Making sure roster holes are filled and injuries are accounted for is more important now than ever, which is why it's paramount to remain active on the waiver wire as the regular season closes.

Here are the Week 13 IDP names to target on the waiver wire.

DEFENSIVE LINE

It’s not rare that we have a top defensive line option available on the waiver wire, and it couldn’t come at a better time. It’s looking more likely that Lawrence will return to action this week against the New Orleans Saints. While there’s a chance he won’t see his usual full workload in his first game back from a broken foot, returning to the field is a first positive step.

In Lawrence’s one game this season, he managed five total pressures and five tackles on 66% of Dallas' defensive snaps. We’ve come to expect strong pass-rush numbers from Lawrence over the years, as he most recently posted 6.5 sacks, 47 pressures and an 85.7 pass-rush grade in 2020. Lawrence should be available in most redraft leagues and would be the top priority add this week for those looking to contend in the fantasy playoffs.