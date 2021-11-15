NFL Week 11 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets: All league sizes & scoring types

With Week 11 of the fantasy football season on the horizon, it's time to identify the best waiver wire pickups who can help us deal with injuries and bye weeks, setting up managers for a run at the fantasy playoffs.

The likes of Cordarrelle Patterson, Aaron Jones, Dallas Goedert, Baker Mayfield, Julio Jones, DeAndre Hopkins, CeeDee Lamb, Alvin Kamara, are dealing with injuries that could cost significant time in some cases.

Two teams have byes in Week 11. The Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos will be taking time off, so key pieces like Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp will need to be replaced. For those thinking ahead, the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs are off in Week 12, so adjust waivers accordingly.

RUNNING BACKS