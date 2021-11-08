NFL Week 10 fantasy football rankings, waiver targets & drop candidates

Week 10 of the 2021 fantasy football season is nearly upon us, and this week’s waiver wire is loaded at the wide receiver position. Fantasy managers should look to add Atlanta Falcons WR Russell Gage with Calvin Ridley sidelined, along with Dallas Cowboys WR Michael Gallup before he returns to the field.

Let’s dive into my fantasy football rankings at each position for Week 10, in addition to which players to target and drop on the waiver wire.

Click here for more PFF tools:

Rankings & Projections | WR/CB Matchup Chart | NFL & NCAA Betting Dashboards | NFL Player Props tool | NFL & NCAA Power Rankings

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

These rankings are based on full PPR scoring. The strength of schedule is based on PFF’s SoS metric. (No. 1 is the easiest matchup and No. 32 the hardest).