NFL Preseason Week 3 DFS plays for Saturday's slate

• Los Angeles Rams WR Lance McCutcheon has put over 100 receiving yards between himself and the next closest Ram through the preseason thus far, which is why he's a smart DFS option Saturday. The Montana State product has a chance to scoot past wide receivers Ben Skowronek and Tutu Atwell on the Rams depth chart this weekend.

• Baltimore Ravens TE Isaiah Likely owns rights to the NFL’s No. 1 preseason PFF receiving game (94.1). The rookie tight end should show why he is primed to establish himself as the Ravens’ regular-season No. 3 pass catcher behind WR Rashod Bateman and TE Mark Andrews on Saturday.

• Cleveland Browns RB Kareem Hunt‘s future is in rookie RB Jerome Ford‘s hands, whose 76.5 PFF receiving grade ranks third among all rookie running backs with six targets or more through the preseason. Ford is on a mission to prove that the team no longer needs the disgruntled Hunt in-house.

Welcome to the NFL Preseason Week 3 DFS plays of the week. All players and defense/special teams units on this list come with a DraftKings salary price of $5,500. From chalk plays to contrarian options, this list has you covered.

Draft Kings salary: $5,500

Rams head coach Sean McVay does not deploy starters in preseason games, which clears the runway for standout backups to fight for roster spots. Through two games, McCutcheon — a rookie out of Montana State — has stolen the show with route running crisp enough to make Houston Texans’ No. 3 overall pick, Derek Stingley Jr., do his best Wile E. Coyote impression.

Lance McCutcheon: 1

Derek Stingley Jr.: 0 pic.twitter.com/HMsSni69am — Cameron DaSilva (@camdasilva) August 20, 2022

Among all NFL rookies with at least six targets, McCutcheon’s 81.2 PFF receiving grade ranks eighth while his four explosive pass plays of 15 yards or more are tied for second and his three missed tackles forced on receptions are tied for third. McCutcheon’s four contested catches, on four contested targets, have him tied for first with Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely and Denver Broncos wide receiver Jalen Virgil. McCutcheon’s 183 receiving yards are 110 more than the next closest Ram, which is both a testament to McCutcheon’s talent and the lack of quality wide receiver depth behind starters Cooper Kupp, Allen Robinson and Van Jefferson.

Expect McVay to give McCutcheon every opportunity to increase that receiving yardage-gulf in his final 53-man roster audition.

Draft Kings salary: $5,500

Despite his 5-foot-11, 183-pound frame, Pryor leads the Bengals with three contested catches and is tied for the team lead in missed tackles forced on receptions with two.