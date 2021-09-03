My Guys: Jarad Evans’ top targets in 2021 fantasy football drafts

Upside is the name of the game when drafting a fantasy football team. Draft with a Ricky Bobby mentality – if you’re not first, you’re last.

My favorite players to target in fantasy football drafts all possess league-winning upside at their current average draft position, so draft them with confidence and watch the fantasy points roll in.

The following seven players are “My Guys” for the 2021 fantasy football season.

Jones will be a top-five running back this season and is a staple across many of my fantasy teams as the premier player to draft in the latter half of the first round. PFF’s fantasy projections are very bullish on Jones:

RB4 overall ranking

1,421 total yards

12 touchdowns