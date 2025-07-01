All
NFL
Fantasy - current
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting
Premium Content Sign Up

Fantasy football cheat sheet for standard leagues

2YAF5CP Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) runs the ball in the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

By Nathan Jahnke
  • Jahmyr Gibbs comes in at No.2: While Gibbs is best known for his receiving ability, his rushing and all-around game should still make him worthy of an early-round pick.
  • Running backs fly off the board early: The first two rounds are loaded with top-tier running backs, as few teams enter the season with a clear-cut lead back.
  • Subscribe to PFF+Get access to player grades, PFF Premium Stats, fantasy football rankings, all of the PFF fantasy draft research tools and more!

With the 2025 NFL season on the horizon, it’s time to lock in your fantasy football prep. These single-quarterback redraft rankings — curated by Nathan Jahnke, one of the industry’s most accurate rankers — reflect the latest depth charts, projected roles and coaching tendencies to help you draft smarter.

Most players are linked to full fantasy profiles, packed with stats and analysis to guide every draft-day decision.

Last updated: 5 a.m. Tuesday, July 1

Safety worth way more than 2 points. Help protect your family with fast, free will.
Sponsor
Fantasy Featured Tools
Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2025 PFF - all rights reserved.