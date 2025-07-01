Fantasy football cheat sheet for standard leagues

Jahmyr Gibbs comes in at No.2: While Gibbs is best known for his receiving ability, his rushing and all-around game should still make him worthy of an early-round pick.

Running backs fly off the board early: The first two rounds are loaded with top-tier running backs, as few teams enter the season with a clear-cut lead back.

With the 2025 NFL season on the horizon, it’s time to lock in your fantasy football prep. These single-quarterback redraft rankings — curated by Nathan Jahnke, one of the industry’s most accurate rankers — reflect the latest depth charts, projected roles and coaching tendencies to help you draft smarter.

Most players are linked to full fantasy profiles, packed with stats and analysis to guide every draft-day decision.

Last updated: 5 a.m. Tuesday, July 1