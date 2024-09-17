Fantasy Football: Boom and bust performances to consider ahead of Week 3

• Marvin Harrison Jr. rebounds in a big way: The rookie saw eight targets, with the next closest Arizona wide receiver having only two. Harrison hauled in four of them for 130 yards and two touchdowns on his way to a 91.2 PFF overall grade — the highest among wide receivers in Week 2.

• Anthony Richardson comes back down to earth: After racking up more than 27 fantasy points in Week 1, Richardson put up a three-interception, 12-point Week 2.

BOOMS

A week after being listed among our busts, Marvin Harrison Jr. finds himself atop the booms list for Week 2. He put up 29.0 PPR fantasy points and finished as the WR1 for Week 2.

The rookie saw eight targets, with the next closest Arizona wide receiver having only two. Harrison hauled in four of them for 130 yards and two touchdowns on his way to a 91.2 PFF overall grade — the highest among wide receivers in Week 2.

Marvin Harrison Jr. is a top-15 fantasy wide receiver going forward, with top-10 potential.

Marvin Harrison Jr. we love you pic.twitter.com/GE6a9vVabw — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) September 15, 2024

Going Foward: High-end WR1

Many fantasy managers were scared to start Ridley due to a tough Week 2 matchup and his scoring just 8 PPR points in Week 1. But Ridley bounced back and dropped 87 total yards, two touchdowns and 24.7 PPR points against a stout Jets defense.

Ridley accounted for three explosive plays (receptions of 15-plus yards), mostly due to his 26.2-yard average depth of target, which led all wide receivers in Week 2. Through the first two weeks, Ridley has team-leading marks of 13 targets and 1.90 yards per route run. Ridley is the WR1 in Tennessee.

Going Forward: Mid-tier WR2 with boom-or-bust potential

Nabers exploded in Week 2 with 17 targets for 10 receptions, 127 yards and a touchdown. That workload formed a 63% target share, which is the highest single-game rate at the position since 2013.

Malik Nabers in Week 2:

🔹 63% Target Share The highest rate among WRs since 2013 🤯 pic.twitter.com/etzGvcP5GM — PFF Fantasy & Betting (@PFF_Fantasy) September 16, 2024

Nabers was elite in all aspects in Week 2, leading all wide receivers in yards after the catch (83), receiving first downs (tied; seven) and yards per route run (minimum 25 receiving snaps; 4.70) while ranking second in yards after contact (34).

If quarterback Daniel Jones is going to keep force-feeding Nabers, there is no telling how high the ceiling will be.

Going Forward: Mid- or high-tier WR1

BUSTS

It has been a rough start for those who picked up Williams late in fantasy drafts looking for a value quarterback. The 2024 No. 1 overall pick followed up a QB31 finish in Week 1 with a QB27 finish in Week 2, which included two interceptions.

Williams is still looking for his first NFL touchdown, but his offensive line is not doing him any favors, ranking 20th in unit pass-blocking grade. Williams sports just a 25.9 PFF grade under pressure through two weeks — a bottom-five figure.

Until the Bears' offense gets it together, I am taking Williams out of all starting lineups.

Temperature Check: Bench until further notice

It was a major “come-down to-earth” week for Anthony Richardson‘s fantasy managers. After racking up more than 27 fantasy points in Week 1, Richardson put up a three-interception, 12-point Week 2.

The second-year quarterback made five turnover-worthy plays against the Packers, all while having the third-highest average time to throw among quarterbacks in Week 2. It’s not a question of if the talent is there; it’s a question of whether Richardson can put it all together consistently like we saw him do in Week 1.

I am being very cautious with Richardson in Week 3 against a tough Bears defense that has allowed 7.9 points and 14.3 points to opposing quarterbacks so far this season.

Temperature Check: Cautious. Bench for Week 2

Rachaad White produced 3.3 PPR points in Week 2 against the Lions, gaining only 18 yards on 10 rush attempts. He was outproduced by rookie Bucky Irving, who recorded 22 rushing yards on seven attempts.

White did go out early with a groin injury but returned to the action shortly after. However, if his ineffectiveness continues, it would not be surprising to see Irving take over the majority of the rushing snaps. White should continue to provide value due to his receiving ability out of the backfield, but there is a reason why Irving is one of PFF lead fantasy analyst Nathan Jahnke’s top waiver wire targets of the week.

Temperature Check: Nervous