Fantasy Football: 2025 dynasty superflex rankings

Jayden Daniels takes the top spot: Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson have been the top fantasy quarterbacks in recent seasons, but it’s only a matter of time before they become less efficient rushing the ball. The age gap is enough to push Daniels to No. 1.



Only two rookies in the top 40: The top 40 is nearly half full with quarterbacks, but it's a relatively weak quarterback class. However, rookies are sprinkled in throughout the list after the 40th spot.



Final chance to claim 25% off PFF+: Use code DRAFT25 and unlock access to player grades, fantasy tools and the 2025 Draft Guide

PFF's Fantasy Football Player Profile series delivers the most in-depth fantasy football analysis available for the 2025 season.

Using PFF's exclusive data, we evaluate player performance, competition for touches and how teammates and coaching staffs will impact each player's fantasy football outlook.

Last Updated: 5 a.m. Wednesday, April 30

