Fantasy Football: Stock up, stock down for dynasty after the 2025 NFL Draft

RJ Harvey heading to Denver is a win for fantasy football: Harvey, the 60th overall pick, may split carries early on but is poised to quickly emerge as the Broncos‘ lead back.

Rookie landing spots are solidified for fantasy football purposes, and now we can properly evaluate the 2025 class.

Here are fantasy rookies whose stock improved after the 2025 NFL Draft, as well as those whose stock fell.

Stock Up

McMillan was already widely regarded as one of the top fantasy football rookies ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, and his landing in Carolina at eighth overall pick now allows him to immediately work as Bryce Young‘s top receiver.

The Arizona standout joins a room with second-year receiver Xavier Legette, who endured an underwhelming, drop-ridden rookie season, an aging Adam Thielen and Jalen Coker, who looked good in his rookie year. There is no reason that Young, who from Week 12 through the end of the regular season ranked fifth in PFF passing grade (85.7) and tossed the most big-time throws (22) in the NFL, should not be feeding McMillan every chance he gets in 2025.

The UCF product landed in Denver — a dream scenario for fantasy managers. Many anticipated that the Broncos would select Omarion Hampton in the first round, but Jahdae Barron‘s draft-day drop led to the team pairing him with Patrick Surtain and, subsequently, Harvey's selection in the second round at No. 60 overall.

Before the draft, PFF lead fantasy analyst Nathan Jahnke ranked Harvey as the 20th overall prospect in rookie drafts. Jahnke now has Harvey as the 10th overall prospect, a first-round pick in rookie drafts.

Harvey's second-round draft capital makes him the highest-drafted Broncos running back, with Audric Estime being selected 147th overall last season and Jaleel McLaughin being an undrafted free agent. Harvey may split carries early in his rookie season, but he should be dominating touches for fantasy managers before long.

Many around the league and in the fantasy community expected Tyler Warren to be the first tight end selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. Instead, it was Colston Loveland who heard his name called first, going to the Chicago Bears at No. 10.

Loveland is expected to step in as the Bears’ immediate TE1. The challenge for him will be carving out consistent volume in a crowded offense that features DJ Moore, Rome Odunze, Luther Burden III and Cole Kmet. The good news is that new head coach Ben Johnson has a proven track record of keeping multiple pass-catchers fantasy-relevant within the same system from his days in Detroit. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams and Sam LaPorta all notched 70.0-plus PFF receiving grades, seven-plus touchdowns and 700-plus receiving yards last season.

The Packers spent a first-round pick (No. 23) on the Texas standout, giving him strong draft capital and a real opportunity to emerge quickly. Green Bay’s receiving corps — Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson and Dontayvion Wicks — has potential but lacks a true WR1. Golden brings explosive playmaking, reliable hands and advanced route-running polish, all of which should help him carve out a major role with Jordan Love slinging passes.

Given the combination of talent, situation and investment from the Packers, Golden now offers one of the most exciting fantasy profiles in rookie drafts outside the top two receivers. No receiver racked up more receiving yards during the College Football Playoff this past season than Golden (311).

Stock Down

Egbuka was always considered a sure-fire first-round pick in rookie drafts, but in one of the more shocking moves of the night, the Buccaneers selected him with the 19th overall pick. While he landed in his expected draft range (late teens, early 20s), the landing spot is less than desirable from a fantasy perspective. Egbuka now sits behind Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, and he will compete for targets with Jalen McMillan and Cade Otton.

THE BUCS OFFENSE IS LOADED 🤯 pic.twitter.com/fRNqvuFMXG — PFF Fantasy & Betting (@PFF_Fantasy) April 25, 2025

Egbuka is in a similar situation to the Seahawks' Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who joined a receiver room with DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett in 2023. He managed to eventually take over for Lockett and outlasted Metcalf in Seattle, finishing as a top-10 PPR wide receiver last season. The road feels a bit more difficult for Egbuka, as the Buccaneers re-signed Chris Godwin this offseason, and Mike Evans, while aging, still has plenty in the tank after earning the second elite PFF receiving grade (90.2) of his career in 2024.

Burden was in a similar position to Emeka Egbuka as a wide receiver whom many projected to go in the first round with a chance to carve out a WR1/WR2 role in an NFL offense. However, while Egbuka did come off the board on Day 1, Burden was left waiting for his NFL destination.

The Bears made the Missouri product the 39th overall pick, putting him in a crowded pass-catcher room that consists of DJ Moore, Rome Odunze (1.09 in 2024), first-round pick Colston Loveland and Cole Kmet.

As stated above, Ben Johnson is excellent at elevating multiple targets, but Burden is at best the WR3, and at best the fourth or fifth receiving weapon. This was a worst-case scenario for those who were hopeful about Burden’s fantasy value.

Sampson was previously projected as a back-end first-round or early second-round selection in rookie drafts this season. He was the RB4 on PFF's big board for the 2025 NFL Draft but slid much further than expected and was selected by the Browns as the RB12.

Cleveland also drafted running back Quinshon Judkins second round, and he will likely be the team's lead back this season.

Thunder & lightning rookie RB duo in Cleveland ⚡ pic.twitter.com/q0GZlP48EO — PFF Fantasy & Betting (@PFF_Fantasy) April 26, 2025

Sampson will not only have to compete with Judkins but also battle with Jerome Ford, who has been serviceable in his time in Cleveland. Sampson now profiles as a late second-round to early third-round pick in rookie drafts, depending on needs. While he could work his way up to RB2 with the Browns this season, we are likely at least a year or two out from seeing a solidified role for the rookie.

