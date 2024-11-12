Fantasy Football: Boom and bust performances to consider ahead of Week 11

• A week to remember for Ja'Marr Chase: He logged 11 receptions on 17 targets for 264 yards and three touchdowns. That included seven receptions of 15-plus yards — the most in a game this year by a wide receiver.

• Brian Thomas Jr. goes quiet without Trevor Lawrence: Thomas saw only three targets from Mac Jones, hauling in two for 14 yards on his way to 3.4 PPR fantasy points.

BOOMS

Robinson engineered a fifth straight effort of 20-plus PPR fantasy points in Week 10, scoring a season-high 29.4 after going for 144 total yards and two touchdowns.

The second-year running back is dominating games on heavy workloads right now, with 23 touches in Week 10. Over the past five weeks, Robinson has 111 touches while the next closest Falcon has only 54.

This usage is something fantasy managers envision in their dreams. If the Falcons continue to run their offense through Robinson, he is going to win a lot of fantasy championships.

Going Forward: Top-tier RB1

Hubbard's huge week included 169 total yards and a touchdown, leading to 24.9 PPR fantasy points to get fantasy managers off to a good start for Week 10's Sunday slate.

The current PPR RB6 on the season showed why he deserved his recent four-year contract extension after logging his fourth game of 20-plus PPR points this season.

Hubbard handled 93.3% of the Panthers' rushing attempts in Week 10, partly because Miles Sanders exited early in the game due to injury and didn't return. Still, Hubbard dominated on the ground, logging the most 10-plus-yard rushes (four) of the slate.

Most Rushes of 10+ Yards on Sunday: 🥇 Chuba Hubbard – 4

🥈 Bucky Irving – 3

🥈 Trey Benson – 3

🥈 Jahmyr Gibbs – 3

🥈 Tyrone Tracy – 3

🥈 Jonathan Taylor – 3

🥈 JK Dobbins – 3 pic.twitter.com/PTDHyJarhu — PFF Fantasy & Betting (@PFF_Fantasy) November 11, 2024

The Chuba Hubbard experience has treated fantasy managers very well in 2024, and while it will be interesting to see the role that rookie Jonathon Brooks carves out, the Chuba train shouldn't stop anytime soon.

Going Forward: Mid/High-tier RB1

Death, taxes and Ja’Marr Chase torching the Baltimore Ravens.

Ja'Marr Chase in 9 games vs the Ravens 🔸 67 catches

🔸 1,043 yards

🔸 9 TDs

🔸 27 catches gaining 15+ yards pic.twitter.com/iifkYRl7g7 — PFF (@PFF) November 8, 2024

Chase put on a show on Thursday Night Football, notching the second-most PPR fantasy points of his career (55.4).

He logged 11 receptions on 17 targets for 264 yards and three touchdowns. That included seven receptions of 15-plus yards — the most in a game this year by a wide receiver.

Chase is setting himself up to finish as the PPR WR1 with relative ease.

Going Forward: Top-tier WR1

BUSTS

It was a frustrating week for Dobbins' fantasy managers, as he turned 12 attempts into 50 yards and could not convert either of his two goal-line carries into touchdowns, resulting in only 8.5 PPR fantasy points in Week 10.

To add insult to injury, Hassan Haskins got a goal-line carry and managed to punch it into the endzone. Dobbins still handled the majority of rushing attempts with Gus Edwards back in the rotation, getting 55.6% of carries to Edwards' 37%.

Monitor how Edwards‘ usage progresses over the next couple of weeks, but still fire up Dobbins as a starter going forward.

Temperature Check: Not worried, but monitoring

Despite the Eagles putting up 34 points and quarterback Jalen Hurts throwing for two touchdowns, Smith finished with only 3.4 PPR fantasy points in Week 10.

He is not completely at fault, however, as a pressured Hurts missed a wide-open Smith on what would have been a 60-plus-yard touchdown. The Eagles have many mouths to feed on offense, so there will be games where Smith and others don't fill up the stat sheet.

Don't worry too much about Smith going forward. He has been incredibly consistent this season, with five of his eight games resulting in 15-plus PPR points — not including a 14.9-point effort.

Temperature Check: Treat as a middle-to-high-end WR2

It was an ugly week for the Jaguars and the Vikings, who combined for five interceptions and zero passing touchdowns in a 12-7 affair.

While some thought Thomas could be a security blanket for Mac Jones, who was filling in for Trevor Lawrence this week, that was not the case. Thomas saw only three targets, hauling in two for 14 yards on his way to 3.4 PPR fantasy points.

Thomas never had a chance for a big week, as Jacksonville completed just 14 passes for 111 yards in Week 10. I recommend not starting Thomas until Lawrence returns from injury.

Temperature Check: QB-dependant high-end WR2