Fantasy Football: 5 WR/CB matchups to target and 5 to avoid in Week 9

Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown (5) catches a touchdown pass as Indianapolis Colts cornerback Bopete Keyes (33) defends during the third quarter at M&amp;T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

By Sosa Kremenjas
Nov 5, 2021

Week 9 of the fantasy football wide receiver-cornerback matchups to target and avoid highlights the incredibly intriguing matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Tennessee Titans.

Utilize PFF’s WR and CB matchup chart and in-depth coverage data to help set the best lineups for Week 9 and the rest of the season.

5 WR/CB Matchups to Target

WR Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams vs. CB Elijah Molden, Tennessee Titans

It wasn’t easy to decide which Rams receiver deserved this spot because Woods, Cooper Kupp and Van Jefferson are all in smash spots this weekend.

This Titans secondary has struggled all year, allowing the most fantasy points to opposing receivers through eight weeks.

Tennessee Titans secondary vs. opposing wide receivers | 2021
Category Fantasy points allowed (Rank)
Week 1 65.6 (32nd)
Week 2 64.1 (32nd)
Week 3 20.6 (4th)
Week 4 54.9 (31st)
Week 5 31.6 (13th)
Week 6 66.1 (31st)
Week 7 33.3 (20th)
Week 8 43.5 (24th)

Woods isn’t having a career season, but he has still scored double-digit fantasy points in five straight weeks and has topped 15 points three times in his past four games.

WR Cole Beasley, Buffalo Bills vs. CB Tre Herndon, Jacksonville Jaguars

The Bills' offense is one of the best in the league, and Beasley has ridden that production to a WR32 ranking in points in just seven games.

The 10th-year pro hasn’t had the most consistent season, but he is coming off back-to-back performances with 21-plus fantasy points. His 23.2% target share also leads the team since Week 6.

Beasley has a juicy matchup against the Jaguars' secondary this week. According to PFF’s WR/CB matchup chart, Herndon’s 2.46 receiving yards allowed per coverage snap is the second-worst mark in the league, and his 0.59 fantasy points allowed per route is the worst among qualifying cornerbacks.

This battle is an exciting one, and not just for Beasley, as the Bills’ matchup is the second-easiest of the week according to PFF’s strength of schedule (SoS) metric.

WR Marquise Brown, Baltimore Ravens vs. CB Bashaud Breeland, Minnesota Vikings

