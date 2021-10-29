 Fantasy Football: 5 WR/CB matchups to target and 5 to avoid in Week 8 | Fantasy Football News, Rankings and Projections | PFF

Fantasy News & Analysis

All
NFL
Fantasy - current
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting
Premium Content Sign Up

Fantasy Football: 5 WR/CB matchups to target and 5 to avoid in Week 8

Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) catches a pass for a first down as Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) defends during the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

By Sosa Kremenjas
Oct 29, 2021

Week 8 of the fantasy football wide receiver-cornerback matchups to target and avoid features a star option with a WR1 ceiling and several widely available players with legitimate starting upside.

Utilize PFF’s WR/CB matchup chart and in-depth coverage data to help you set the best lineups for Week 8 and the rest of the season.

Click here for more PFF tools:

Rankings & ProjectionsWR/CB Matchup ChartNFL & NCAA Betting DashboardsNFL Player Props toolNFL & NCAA Power Rankings

5 WR/CB Matchups to Target

Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson vs. Dallas Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs

Jefferson is an easy start every week, but his ceiling and floor are more stable than usual in this contest. The Cowboys' cornerback room has flashed this season — particularly through Diggs' seven interceptions — but those turnovers aren’t entirely indicative of his coverage ability. In fact, Diggs and teammate Anthony Brown rank inside the bottom four in terms of receiving yards allowed to outside wide receivers this season.

Jefferson is the perfect target in this matchup, whether it’s in fantasy football or DFS, because of his 26.8% target share and team-leading 2.22 yards per route run (YPRR) average.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Tyler Johnson vs. New Orleans Saints CB Paulson Adebo

Johnson, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin will be a full-go in this contest. And Johnson just happens to be available in most leagues and is cheapest in DFS tournaments, which leads to a fun contrarian option in GPPs. Tom Brady threw Johnson just two passes this past week, but the second-year receiver ran a route on 69.4% of dropbacks with Antonio Brown out.

The Saints field a good defense in general, but they’ve struggled to cover the position at times.

New Orleans Saints defense vs. opposing wide receivers | 2021
Category Fantasy Points Allowed (Rank)
Week 1 29.5 (5th)
Week 2 46.8 (28th)
Week 3 43.7 (25th)
Week 4 48.2 (26th)
Week 5 32.6 (14th)
Week 7 29.5 (17th)

Sean Payton's team is trending in the right direction, but they have faced Geno Smith and a subpar Washington Football Team offense over the last two weeks. Fire up the Bucs with comfort this weekend.

Jacksonville Jaguars WR Marvin Jones Jr. vs. Seattle Seahawks CB Sidney Jones

Subscribe to PFF Edge to continue reading

Learn More Sign Up

Already have a subscription? Sign In

Tackle Lifes financial Challenges. Western Southern Financial Group.
Sponsor

Fantasy Featured Tools

  • Fantasy Rankings
  • Fantasy Projections

    Sort projected player stats and fantasy points by position, week, and category.

    Available with

    Edge
  • WR/CB Matchup Chart

    Available with

    Edge
  • Expected Fantasy Points

    PFF's Fantasy Football Expected Points tool is primarily used for identifying potential over and undervalued players.

    Available with

    Elite
  • Fantasy Stats

    Research past fantasy performance with sortable player stats including PFF-exclusives like aDOT and fantasy points per opportunity.

    Available with

    Edge
  • Fantasy Strength of Schedule

    PFF’s Fantasy Strength of Schedule (SoS) metric provides a league-wide, season-long view of opponent matchups for each fantasy position.

    Available with

    Edge
Pro Subscriptions

Unlock NFL Player Grades, Fantasy & NFL Draft

$9.99 / mo
$39.99 / yr

Unlock Premium Stats, PFF Greenline & DFS

$34.99 / mo
$199.99 / yr

NFL

Tools
Social

Betting

Tools

Fantasy

Research Tools
DFS Tools
Week 8 Tools
Draft Tools
Social

College & NFL Draft

College Tools
NFL Draft Tools
Social

Join PFF

Follow Us

About Us

Customer Service

Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2021 PFF, All rights reserved.