Fantasy Football: 5 league-winners you should be targeting ahead of Sunday's fantasy trade deadline

Hall ran 10 times for 52 yards and caught four passes for 31 yards this past week against the Arizona Cardinals in a disappointing loss. Had he scored a touchdown, it would have been nearly impossible to try to trade for him, but considering he only scored 12 PPR points, there is a chance.

The Jets have, by far, the best schedule for running backs over the rest of the season, including the fantasy playoffs. All six of their remaining opponents during the fantasy season are in the top 13 at allowing fantasy points to running backs. The Jets are better than five of the six teams in our power rankings, so the game scripts in those games should be more favorable. Hall has averaged 5.0 yards per carry over the last five weeks, so as long as he sees enough opportunities in favorable matchups, he should have top-five fantasy potential every week.

Irving’s role in the Buccaneers' offense has stayed relatively consistent in recent weeks as the primary runner, while Rachaad White is the primary receiver. Irving is consistently running the ball at least nine times with at least three receptions despite the Buccaneers facing the Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers in the past month.