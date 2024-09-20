All
Fantasy Football: 5 last-minute waiver-wire targets before Week 3

2WCJ8TW Detroit, United States. 14th Jan, 2024. DETROIT, MI - JANUARY 14: Los Angeles Rams WR Tutu Atwell (5) in open field takes a pass to the endzone during the game between Los Angeles Rams and Detroit Lions on January 14, 2024 at Ford Field in Detroit, MI (Photo by Allan Dranberg/CSM/Sipa USA) (Credit Image: © Allan Dranberg/Cal Sport Media/Sipa USA) Credit: Sipa US/Alamy Live News

By Michelle Magdziuk

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson is the quarterback sitting on waivers that will outscore your current struggling starter: If you have been riding with the likes of Caleb Williams, Kirk Cousins or Jared Goff as your starting fantasy QB this season, you should be grabbing Watson off waivers and playing him in a great matchup against the New York Giants in Week 3. 

Los Angeles Rams WR Tutu Atwell could benefit the most following Cooper Kupp injury: While many fantasy managers have scrambled to grab Demarcus Robinson and Tyler Johnson off waivers, Tutu Atwell has been the guy that Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford turn to when Cooper Kupp is sidelined. 

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all of our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated Reading Time: 5 minutes

We are only heading into Week 3 of the NFL season, but we are already dealing with so many injuries to key fantasy players at every position. You may find yourself digging deep on the waiver wire just to fill out your starting roster. Here are five players to consider adding from the waiver wire heading in Week 3 if you’re in a pinch.

QB Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns

