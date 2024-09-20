Fantasy Football: 5 last-minute waiver-wire targets before Week 3

• Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson is the quarterback sitting on waivers that will outscore your current struggling starter: If you have been riding with the likes of Caleb Williams, Kirk Cousins or Jared Goff as your starting fantasy QB this season, you should be grabbing Watson off waivers and playing him in a great matchup against the New York Giants in Week 3.

• Los Angeles Rams WR Tutu Atwell could benefit the most following Cooper Kupp injury: While many fantasy managers have scrambled to grab Demarcus Robinson and Tyler Johnson off waivers, Tutu Atwell has been the guy that Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford turn to when Cooper Kupp is sidelined.

We are only heading into Week 3 of the NFL season, but we are already dealing with so many injuries to key fantasy players at every position. You may find yourself digging deep on the waiver wire just to fill out your starting roster. Here are five players to consider adding from the waiver wire heading in Week 3 if you’re in a pinch.