Fantasy Football: 10 biggest reactions to NFL Week 14

2YPE5NJ November 29, 2024: Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) makes a catch for a first down during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. David Smith/CSM/Sipa USA (Credit Image: © David Smith/Cal Sport Media/Sipa USA) Credit: Sipa US/Alamy Live News

By Nathan Jahnke

Multiple running backs stepped up: Tank Bigsby, Sincere McCormick, Isaiah Davis and Isaac Guerendo all stepped up this week as they played larger roles. 

Las Vegas Raiders switch to 12 personnel: Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer both received significant playing time for the first time this season.

Estimated Reading Time: 7 minutes

Nathan Jahnke’s fantasy football recap highlights key player usage and stats, providing the essential insights needed for fantasy success in 2024. This analysis focuses solely on players relevant to fantasy football leagues.

Here are Nathan's 10 biggest reactions to the games from the Sunday slate. For a more detailed analysis, read his full Sunday recap.

 

Tank Bigsby dominates the Jaguars in carries: Bigsby ran 18 times, which is a career-high in a game where Travis Etienne Jr. also played.

Etienne and Bigsby's total number of snaps played was similar to last week. D’Ernest Johnson has been a healthy inactive the last two weeks, so the backfield has been a two-man rotation. This week, the difference is that the Jaguars were likelier to run the ball when Bigsby was on the field than Etienne.

