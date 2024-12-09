Fantasy Football: 10 biggest reactions to NFL Week 14

• Multiple running backs stepped up: Tank Bigsby, Sincere McCormick, Isaiah Davis and Isaac Guerendo all stepped up this week as they played larger roles.

• Las Vegas Raiders switch to 12 personnel: Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer both received significant playing time for the first time this season.

Nathan Jahnke’s fantasy football recap highlights key player usage and stats, providing the essential insights needed for fantasy success in 2024. This analysis focuses solely on players relevant to fantasy football leagues.

Here are Nathan's 10 biggest reactions to the games from the Sunday slate. For a more detailed analysis, read his full Sunday recap.

Tank Bigsby dominates the Jaguars in carries: Bigsby ran 18 times, which is a career-high in a game where Travis Etienne Jr. also played.

Etienne and Bigsby's total number of snaps played was similar to last week. D’Ernest Johnson has been a healthy inactive the last two weeks, so the backfield has been a two-man rotation. This week, the difference is that the Jaguars were likelier to run the ball when Bigsby was on the field than Etienne.