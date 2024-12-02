Fantasy Football: 10 biggest reactions to NFL Week 13

• Rookies see an increased role: Mid-round rookies Blake Corum, Bucky Irving, Jonathon Brooks and Malachi Corley received more playing time than usual this week.

• Teams adjust to injuries: J.K. Dobbins, Austin Ekeler and Charlie Kolar landed on injured reserve on Saturday, opening the door for other players to receive more opportunities.

Nathan Jahnke’s fantasy football recap highlights key player usage and stats, providing the essential insights needed for fantasy success in 2024. This analysis focuses solely on players relevant to fantasy football leagues.

Here are Nathan's 10 biggest reactions to the games from the Sunday slate. For a more detailed analysis, read his full Sunday recap.

Blake Corum takes on an increased role: The rookie running back played more than 25% of the Rams' offensive snaps for the first time this season.

Corum started the season as the third running back on the depth chart. Starting in Week 5, he began playing five-to-11 offensive snaps each week, including a few carries most weeks.