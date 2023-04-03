Three-round 2023 NFL mock draft for all 32 NFL teams

With the bulk of free agency over and the 2023 NFL Draft less than a month away, it's time to fire up the PFF mock draft simulator to fill the remaining needs for all 32 NFL teams.
Note: Each team's mock draft was run independently, so some players may appear twice, as these picks are simply what I would do in the given situation.
AFC NORTH
Baltimore Ravens
Round 1: Trade — Ravens trade Pick Nos. 22 and 199 to the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for Nos. 44, 75, 110 and 113
Round 2: EDGE BJ Ojulari, LSU
Round 3: WR Nathaniel Dell, Houston; WR Michael Wilson, Stanford
Cincinnati Bengals
Round 1: TE Dalton Kincaid, Utah
Round 2: OT Matthew Bergeron, Syracuse
Round 3: DeWayne McBride, UAB
Cleveland Browns
Round 3: S Jordan Battle, Alabama; DI Moro Ojomo, Texas
Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 1: CB Deonte Banks, Maryland
Round 2: OT Dawand Jones, Ohio State; DI Siaki Ika, Baylor
Round 3: WR Nathaniel Dell, Houston
AFC SOUTH
Houston Texans
Round 1: QB Bryce Young, Alabama; DI Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh
Round 2: WR Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee
Round 3: EDGE Tuli Tuipulotu, USC; CB Darius Rush, South Carolina
Indianapolis Colts
Round 1: QB Will Levis, Kentucky
Round 2: G Steve Avila, TCU
Round 3: WR Rashee Rice, SMU
Jacksonville Jaguars
Round 1: OT Anton Harrison, Oklahoma
Round 2: C Luke Wypler, Ohio State
Round 3: EDGE Isaiah McGuire, Missouri
Tennessee Titans
Round 1: WR Quentin Johnston, TCU
Round 2: EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State
Round 3: QB Tanner McKee, Stanford
AFC EAST
Buffalo Bills
Round 1: OT Dawand Jones, Ohio State
Round 2: CB Eli Ricks, Alabama
Round 3: LB Dorian Williams, Tulane
Miami Dolphins
Round 2: C Luke Wypler, Ohio State
Round 3: S Jordan Battle, Alabama
New England Patriots
Round 1: CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State
Round 2: EDGE Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern
Round 3: WR Nathaniel Dell, Houston
New York Jets
Round 1: EDGE Lukas Van Ness, Iowa
Round 2: Picks 42 and 43 traded to Green Bay Packers in exchange for quarterback Aaron Rodgers
AFC WEST
Denver Broncos
Round 3: CB Garrett Williams, Syracuse; DI Moro Ojomo, Texas
Kansas City Chiefs
Round 1: OT Dawand Jones, Ohio State
Round 2: EDGE Derick Hall, Auburn
Round 3: WR Parker Washington, Penn State
Las Vegas Raiders
Round 1: QB Will Levis, Kentucky
Round 2: G Steve Avila, TCU
Round 3: CB Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU; DI Kobie Turner, Wake Forest
Los Angeles Chargers
Round 1: WR Zay Flowers, Boston College
Round 2: S Sydney Brown, Illinois
Round 3: LB Dorian Williams, Tulane
NFC NORTH
Chicago Bears
Round 1: WR Quentin Johnston, TCU
Round 2: EDGE Tuli Tuipulotu, USC; CB Julius Brents, Kansas State
Round 3: CB Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU
Detroit Lions
Round 1: DI Jalen Carter, Georgia; CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State
Round 2: EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah; CB Tyrique Stevenson, Miami (FL)
Round 3: WR Michael Wilson, Stanford
Green Bay Packers
Round 1: TE Dalton Kincaid, Utah
Round 2: EDGE Will McDonald IV, Iowa State; DI Mazi Smith, Michigan; WR Nathaniel Dell, Houston
Round 3: QB Tanner McKee, Stanford
Minnesota Vikings
Round 1: WR Jordan Addison, USC
Round 2: CB Garrett Williams, Syracuse
NFC SOUTH
Atlanta Falcons
Round 1: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State
Round 2: CB Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State
Round 3: WR Nathaniel Dell, Houston
Carolina Panthers
Round 1: QB Bryce Young, Alabama
Round 2: EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State
Round 3: WR Michael Wilson, Stanford
New Orleans Saints
Round 1: DI Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh
Round 2: LB Daiyan Henley, Washington State
Round 3: QB Tanner McKee, Stanford
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Round 1: OT Anton Harrison, Oklahoma
Round 2: QB Hendon Hooker, Tennessee
Round 3: TE Luke Schoonmaker, Michigan
NFC EAST
Dallas Cowboys
Round 1: DI Mazi Smith, Michigan
Round 2: RB Zach Charbonnet, UCLA
Round 3: TE Luke Schoonmaker, Michigan
New York Giants
Round 1: WR Jordan Addison, USC
Round 2: C Luke Wypler, Ohio State
Round 3: CB Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson
Philadelphia Eagles
Round 1: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State; G Steve Avila, TCU
Round 2: S Sydney Brown, Illinois
Round 3: DI Moro Ojomo, Texas
Washington Commanders
Round 1: TE Dalton Kincaid, Utah
Round 2: CB Tyrique Stevenson, Miami (FL)
Round 3: WR Parker Washington, Penn State
NFC WEST
Arizona Cardinals
Round 1: EDGE Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
Round 2: C Joe Tippmann, Wisconsin
Round 3: CB Garrett Williams, Syracuse; WR Kayshon Boutte, LSU
Los Angeles Rams
Round 2: CB Cam Smith, South Carolina
Round 3: S Sydney Brown, Illinois; WR Michael Wilson, Stanford
San Francisco 49ers
Round 3: CB Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU; EDGE Isaiah McGuire, Missouri; OT Tyler Steen, Alabama
Seattle Seahawks
Round 1: QB Anthony Richardson, Florida; Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU
Round 2: EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State
Round 3: C Luke Wypler, Ohio State