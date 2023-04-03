NFL News & Analysis

Three-round 2023 NFL mock draft for all 32 NFL teams

Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) throws the ball under pressure from South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Cam Smith (9) during the first half at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 12, 2022. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun] Ncaa Football Florida Gators Vs South Carolina Gamecocks Syndication Gator Sports

By Gordon McGuinness
Apr 3, 2023

With the bulk of free agency over and the 2023 NFL Draft less than a month away, it's time to fire up the PFF mock draft simulator to fill the remaining needs for all 32 NFL teams.

Want to see how you'd do as the general manager of your favorite team? Try PFF's mock draft simulator for free — you can trade players and picks and mock all seven rounds.

Note: Each team's mock draft was run independently, so some players may appear twice, as these picks are simply what I would do in the given situation.

Click here to navigate by division:

AFC NORTH | AFC SOUTH | AFC EAST | AFC WEST
NFC NORTH | NFC SOUTH | NFC EAST | NFC WEST

AFC NORTH

Baltimore Ravens

Round 1: Trade — Ravens trade Pick Nos. 22 and 199 to the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for Nos. 44, 75, 110 and 113

Round 2: EDGE BJ Ojulari, LSU

Round 3: WR Nathaniel Dell, Houston; WR Michael Wilson, Stanford

Cincinnati Bengals

Round 1: TE Dalton Kincaid, Utah

Round 2: OT Matthew Bergeron, Syracuse

Round 3: DeWayne McBride, UAB

Cleveland Browns

Round 3: S Jordan Battle, Alabama; DI Moro Ojomo, Texas

Pittsburgh Steelers

Round 1: CB Deonte Banks, Maryland

Round 2: OT Dawand Jones, Ohio State; DI Siaki Ika, Baylor

Round 3: WR Nathaniel Dell, Houston

Click here to see the full mock draft
Click here for the PFF mock draft simulator 

AFC SOUTH

Houston Texans

Round 1: QB Bryce Young, Alabama; DI Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh

Round 2: WR Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee

Round 3: EDGE Tuli Tuipulotu, USC; CB Darius Rush, South Carolina

Indianapolis Colts

Round 1: QB Will Levis, Kentucky

Round 2: G Steve Avila, TCU

Round 3: WR Rashee Rice, SMU

Jacksonville Jaguars

Round 1: OT Anton Harrison, Oklahoma

Round 2: C Luke Wypler, Ohio State

Round 3: EDGE Isaiah McGuire, Missouri

Tennessee Titans

Round 1: WR Quentin Johnston, TCU

Round 2: EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State

Round 3: QB Tanner McKee, Stanford

Click here to see the full mock draft
AFC EAST

Buffalo Bills

Round 1: OT Dawand Jones, Ohio State

Round 2: CB Eli Ricks, Alabama

Round 3: LB Dorian Williams, Tulane

Miami Dolphins

Round 2: C Luke Wypler, Ohio State

Round 3: S Jordan Battle, Alabama

New England Patriots

Round 1: CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State

Round 2: EDGE Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern

Round 3: WR Nathaniel Dell, Houston

New York Jets

Round 1: EDGE Lukas Van Ness, Iowa

Round 2: Picks 42 and 43 traded to Green Bay Packers in exchange for quarterback Aaron Rodgers

Click here to see the full mock draft
AFC WEST

Denver Broncos

Round 3: CB Garrett Williams, Syracuse; DI Moro Ojomo, Texas

Kansas City Chiefs

Round 1: OT Dawand Jones, Ohio State

Round 2: EDGE Derick Hall, Auburn

Round 3: WR Parker Washington, Penn State

Las Vegas Raiders

Round 1: QB Will Levis, Kentucky

Round 2: G Steve Avila, TCU

Round 3: CB Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU; DI Kobie Turner, Wake Forest

Los Angeles Chargers

Round 1: WR Zay Flowers, Boston College

Round 2: S Sydney Brown, Illinois

Round 3: LB Dorian Williams, Tulane

Click here to see the full mock draft
PFF's 2023 NFL Draft Guide is available for download to all PFF+ subscribers. Click here to download the guide today! 

NFC NORTH

Chicago Bears

Round 1: WR Quentin Johnston, TCU

Round 2: EDGE Tuli Tuipulotu, USC; CB Julius Brents, Kansas State

Round 3: CB Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU

Detroit Lions

Round 1: DI Jalen Carter, Georgia; CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State

Round 2: EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah; CB Tyrique Stevenson, Miami (FL)

Round 3: WR Michael Wilson, Stanford

Green Bay Packers

Round 1: TE Dalton Kincaid, Utah

Round 2: EDGE Will McDonald IV, Iowa State; DI Mazi Smith, Michigan; WR Nathaniel Dell, Houston

Round 3: QB Tanner McKee, Stanford

Minnesota Vikings

Round 1: WR Jordan Addison, USC

Round 2: CB Garrett Williams, Syracuse

Click here to see the full mock draft
NFC SOUTH

Atlanta Falcons

Round 1: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

Round 2: CB Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State

Round 3: WR Nathaniel Dell, Houston

Carolina Panthers

Round 1: QB Bryce Young, Alabama

Round 2: EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State

Round 3: WR Michael Wilson, Stanford

New Orleans Saints

Round 1: DI Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh

Round 2: LB Daiyan Henley, Washington State

Round 3: QB Tanner McKee, Stanford

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Round 1: OT Anton Harrison, Oklahoma

Round 2: QB Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

Round 3: TE Luke Schoonmaker, Michigan

Click here to see the full mock draft
NFC EAST

Dallas Cowboys

Round 1: DI Mazi Smith, Michigan

Round 2: RB Zach Charbonnet, UCLA

Round 3: TE Luke Schoonmaker, Michigan

New York Giants

Round 1: WR Jordan Addison, USC

Round 2: C Luke Wypler, Ohio State

Round 3: CB Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson

Philadelphia Eagles

Round 1: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State; G Steve Avila, TCU

Round 2: S Sydney Brown, Illinois

Round 3: DI Moro Ojomo, Texas

Washington Commanders

Round 1: TE Dalton Kincaid, Utah

Round 2: CB Tyrique Stevenson, Miami (FL)

Round 3: WR Parker Washington, Penn State

Click here to see the full mock draft
NFC WEST

Arizona Cardinals

Round 1: EDGE Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

Round 2: C Joe Tippmann, Wisconsin

Round 3: CB Garrett Williams, Syracuse; WR Kayshon Boutte, LSU

Los Angeles Rams

Round 2: CB Cam Smith, South Carolina

Round 3: S Sydney Brown, Illinois; WR Michael Wilson, Stanford

San Francisco 49ers

Round 3: CB Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU; EDGE Isaiah McGuire, Missouri; OT Tyler Steen, Alabama

Seattle Seahawks

Round 1: QB Anthony Richardson, Florida; Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU

Round 2: EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State

Round 3: C Luke Wypler, Ohio State

Click here to see the full mock draft
