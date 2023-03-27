Three-round 2023 NFL mock draft for all AFC East teams

With the bulk of free agency over and the 2023 NFL Draft just over four weeks away, it's time to fire up the PFF mock draft simulator to fill the remaining needs for all 32 NFL teams.

Today, we'll focus on the AFC East to see how the first three rounds could shake out. Want to see how you'd do as the general manager of your favorite team? Try PFF's mock draft simulator — you can trade players and picks and mock all seven rounds. Click here to start drafting!

Note: Each team's mock draft was run independently, so some players may appear twice, as these picks are simply what I would do in the given situation.

Round 1: OT Dawand Jones, Ohio State

Round 2: CB Eli Ricks, Alabama

Round 3: LB Dorian Williams, Tulane

I love adding an absolute mountain of a man like Jones to the offensive line in front of quarterback Josh Allen. The Ohio State tackle is coming off a season in which he allowed just five pressures from 419 pass-blocking snaps.

For Rounds 2 and 3, I looked to add some depth on the defensive side of the ball in Ricks at cornerback and Williams at linebacker. The Bills lost linebacker Tremaine Edmunds in free agency, and Williams stood out in coverage at Tulane, producing an 87.0 coverage grade in 2022.

Round 2: C Luke Wypler, Ohio State

Round 3: S Jordan Battle, Alabama

The Dolphins don’t have a first-round pick and look toward the offensive line in the second round here. Connor Williams did a great job in the middle of the line for the Dolphins in 2022 but has only one year left in his current deal.

Wypler posted 80.0-plus PFF grades in both pass protection and as a run-blocker and finished his Ohio State career having allowed just 16 total pressures from 965 pass-blocking snaps.

Round 1: CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State

Round 2: EDGE Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern

Round 3: WR Nathaniel Dell, Houston

The Patriots haven’t had a cornerback who possesses the press coverage skills Porter Jr. does since Stephon Gilmore was in town. The Penn State product allowed just 68 receiving yards from 106 press coverage snaps in 2022.

Adebawore had one of the most incredible performances of any player at the NFL combine in Indianapolis and would be a fun player to add to the Patriots defense.

Round 1: EDGE Lukas Van Ness, Iowa

Round 2: Picks 42 and 43 traded to Green Bay Packers in exchange for quarterback Aaron Rodgers

We swapped picks 42 and 43 for Rodgers in our NFC North three-round mock draft last week, so we’re keeping that consistent here. The Jets could go a number of ways in Round 1, but I opted to select Van Ness on the edge.

Carl Lawson only has one year left on his current contract, and Van Ness racked up 46 total pressures from 271 pass-rushing snaps last season.