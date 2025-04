2025 NFL Draft: Measuring value for every NFL team’s picks

Seahawks steal RB Damien Martinez at No. 223: Seattle lands the Oregon State standout over 140 spots below his PFF Big Board ranking, capitalizing on overlooked power and production in a crowded running back class.

Jets reach for Georgia WR Arian Smith at No. 110: New York bets on blazing speed and vertical potential, selecting the WR more than 230 spots ahead of his ranking despite limited production and polish.

The NFL draft is equal parts science, art and projection — a meticulously crafted process where value can often be in the eye of the beholder. Every pick reflects a team’s unique blend of roster needs, scouting analysis and long-term vision.

Now that the draft is over, we can begin to step back and assess how each team approached the board. The visuals below are simple: green highlights players who were taken later than their ranking (a potential value steal), while red marks those selected earlier than expected based on our board.

It is essential to note that this is not a judgment; it serves merely as a reference point. After all, taking the 10th-ranked player at No. 11 is hardly a steal, just as grabbing the 25th-ranked player at No. 20 isn't really a reach.

This isn’t about declaring winners and losers. It’s about mapping how each team navigated the class: which picks aligned with consensus, which ones defied it and where the most interesting bets were placed.

Top Pick: DI Walter Nolen (Pick 16)

DI Walter Nolen (Pick 16) Biggest Steal: CB Will Johnson (Pick 47, PFF Big Board Rank 14)

CB Will Johnson (Pick 47, PFF Big Board Rank 14) Biggest Reach: LB Cody Simon (Pick 115, PFF Big Board Rank 205)

Top Pick: LB Jalon Walker (Pick 15)

LB Jalon Walker (Pick 15) Biggest Steal: S Xavier Watts (Pick 96, PFF Big Board Rank 36)

S Xavier Watts (Pick 96, PFF Big Board Rank 36) Biggest Reach: T Jack Nelson (Pick 218, PFF Big Board Rank 231)

Top Pick: S Malaki Starks (Pick 27)

S Malaki Starks (Pick 27) Biggest Steal: DI Aeneas Peebles (Pick 210, PFF Big Board Rank 141)

DI Aeneas Peebles (Pick 210, PFF Big Board Rank 141) Biggest Reach: T Carson Vinson (Pick 141, PFF Big Board Rank 277)

Top Pick: CB Maxwell Hairston (Pick 30)

CB Maxwell Hairston (Pick 30) Biggest Steal: CB Dorian Strong (Pick 177, PFF Big Board Rank 103)

CB Dorian Strong (Pick 177, PFF Big Board Rank 103) Biggest Reach: DI Deone Walker (Pick 109, PFF Big Board Rank 188)

Top Pick: WR Tetairoa McMillan (Pick 8)

WR Tetairoa McMillan (Pick 8) Biggest Steal: S Lathan Ransom (Pick 122, PFF Big Board Rank 89)

S Lathan Ransom (Pick 122, PFF Big Board Rank 89) Biggest Reach: WR Jimmy Horn Jr. (Pick 208, PFF Big Board Rank 239)

Top Pick: TE Colston Loveland (Pick 10)

TE Colston Loveland (Pick 10) Biggest Steal: HB Kyle Monangai (Pick 233, PFF Big Board Rank 206)

HB Kyle Monangai (Pick 233, PFF Big Board Rank 206) Biggest Reach: G Luke Newman (Pick 195, PFF Big Board Rank 340)

Top Pick: ED Shemar Stewart (Pick 17)

ED Shemar Stewart (Pick 17) Biggest Steal: T Jalen Rivers (Pick 153, PFF Big Board Rank 143)

T Jalen Rivers (Pick 153, PFF Big Board Rank 143) Biggest Reach: G Dylan Fairchild (Pick 81, PFF Big Board Rank 140)

Top Pick: DI Mason Graham (Pick 5)

DI Mason Graham (Pick 5) Biggest Steal: QB Shedeur Sanders (Pick 144, PFF Big Board Rank 45)

QB Shedeur Sanders (Pick 144, PFF Big Board Rank 45) Biggest Reach: QB Dillon Gabriel (Pick 94, PFF Big Board Rank 164)

Top Pick: G Tyler Booker (Pick 12)

G Tyler Booker (Pick 12) Biggest Steal: CB Shavon Revel (Pick 76, PFF Big Board Rank 44)

CB Shavon Revel (Pick 76, PFF Big Board Rank 44) Biggest Reach: DI Tommy Akingbesote (Pick 247, PFF Big Board Rank 357)

Top Pick: CB Jahdae Barron (Pick 20)

CB Jahdae Barron (Pick 20) Biggest Steal: CB Jahdae Barron (Pick 20, PFF Big Board Rank 11)

CB Jahdae Barron (Pick 20, PFF Big Board Rank 11) Biggest Reach: P Jeremy Crawshaw (Pick 216, PFF Big Board Rank 363)

Top Pick: DI Tyleik Williams (Pick 28)

DI Tyleik Williams (Pick 28) Biggest Steal: ED Ahmed Hassanein (Pick 196, PFF Big Board Rank 129)

ED Ahmed Hassanein (Pick 196, PFF Big Board Rank 129) Biggest Reach: WR Isaac TeSlaa (Pick 70, PFF Big Board Rank 111)

Top Pick: WR Matthew Golden (Pick 23)

WR Matthew Golden (Pick 23) Biggest Steal: T John Williams (Pick 250, PFF Big Board Rank 229)

T John Williams (Pick 250, PFF Big Board Rank 229) Biggest Reach: T Anthony Belton (Pick 54, PFF Big Board Rank 98)

Top Pick: WR Jayden Higgins (Pick 34)

WR Jayden Higgins (Pick 34) Biggest Steal: S Jaylen Reed (Pick 187, PFF Big Board Rank 134)

S Jaylen Reed (Pick 187, PFF Big Board Rank 134) Biggest Reach: CB Jaylin Smith (Pick 97, PFF Big Board Rank 241)

Top Pick: TE Tyler Warren (Pick 14)

TE Tyler Warren (Pick 14) Biggest Steal: QB Riley Leonard (Pick 189, PFF Big Board Rank 127)

QB Riley Leonard (Pick 189, PFF Big Board Rank 127) Biggest Reach: CB Justin Walley (Pick 80, PFF Big Board Rank 136)

Top Pick: WR/CB Travis Hunter (Pick 2)

WR/CB Travis Hunter (Pick 2) Biggest Steal: C Jonah Monheim (Pick 221, PFF Big Board Rank 217)

C Jonah Monheim (Pick 221, PFF Big Board Rank 217) Biggest Reach: S Caleb Ransaw (Pick 88, PFF Big Board Rank 221)

Top Pick: T Josh Simmons (Pick 32)

T Josh Simmons (Pick 32) Biggest Steal: HB Brashard Smith (Pick 228, PFF Big Board Rank 139)

HB Brashard Smith (Pick 228, PFF Big Board Rank 139) Biggest Reach: ED Ashton Gillotte (Pick 66, PFF Big Board Rank 97)

Top Pick: HB Omarion Hampton (Pick 22)

HB Omarion Hampton (Pick 22) Biggest Steal: S R.J. Mickens (Pick 214, PFF Big Board Rank 108)

S R.J. Mickens (Pick 214, PFF Big Board Rank 108) Biggest Reach: TE Oronde Gadsden II (Pick 165, PFF Big Board Rank 265)

Top Pick: TE Terrance Ferguson (Pick 46)

TE Terrance Ferguson (Pick 46) Biggest Steal: LB Chris Paul Jr. (Pick 172, PFF Big Board Rank 83)

LB Chris Paul Jr. (Pick 172, PFF Big Board Rank 83) Biggest Reach: TE Terrance Ferguson (Pick 46, PFF Big Board Rank 85)

Top Pick: HB Ashton Jeanty (Pick 6)

HB Ashton Jeanty (Pick 6) Biggest Steal: DI JJ Pegues (Pick 180, PFF Big Board Rank 124)

DI JJ Pegues (Pick 180, PFF Big Board Rank 124) Biggest Reach: QB Cam Miller (Pick 215, PFF Big Board Rank 305)

Top Pick: DI Kenneth Grant (Pick 13)

DI Kenneth Grant (Pick 13) Biggest Steal: QB Quinn Ewers (Pick 231, PFF Big Board Rank 165)

QB Quinn Ewers (Pick 231, PFF Big Board Rank 165) Biggest Reach: S Dante Trader Jr. (Pick 155, PFF Big Board Rank 292)

Top Pick: T Donovan Jackson (Pick 24)

T Donovan Jackson (Pick 24) Biggest Steal: LB Kobe King (Pick 201, PFF Big Board Rank 189)

LB Kobe King (Pick 201, PFF Big Board Rank 189) Biggest Reach: WR Tai Felton (Pick 102, PFF Big Board Rank 154)

Top Pick: T Will Campbell (Pick 4)

T Will Campbell (Pick 4) Biggest Steal: ED Bradyn Swinson (Pick 146, PFF Big Board Rank 47)

ED Bradyn Swinson (Pick 146, PFF Big Board Rank 47) Biggest Reach: K Andres Borregales (Pick 182, PFF Big Board Rank 362)

Top Pick: T Kelvin Banks Jr. (Pick 9)

T Kelvin Banks Jr. (Pick 9) Biggest Steal: HB Devin Neal (Pick 184, PFF Big Board Rank 106)

HB Devin Neal (Pick 184, PFF Big Board Rank 106) Biggest Reach: QB Tyler Shough (Pick 40, PFF Big Board Rank 133)

Top Pick: ED Abdul Carter (Pick 3)

ED Abdul Carter (Pick 3) Biggest Steal: T Marcus Mbow (Pick 154, PFF Big Board Rank 84)

T Marcus Mbow (Pick 154, PFF Big Board Rank 84) Biggest Reach: QB Jaxson Dart (Pick 25, PFF Big Board Rank 131)

Top Pick: T Armand Membou (Pick 7)

T Armand Membou (Pick 7) Biggest Steal: ED Tyler Baron (Pick 176, PFF Big Board Rank 172)

ED Tyler Baron (Pick 176, PFF Big Board Rank 172) Biggest Reach: WR Arian Smith (Pick 110, PFF Big Board Rank 343)

Top Pick: LB Jihaad Campbell (Pick 31)

LB Jihaad Campbell (Pick 31) Biggest Steal: T Cameron Williams (Pick 207, PFF Big Board Rank 93)

T Cameron Williams (Pick 207, PFF Big Board Rank 93) Biggest Reach: CB Mac McWilliams (Pick 145, PFF Big Board Rank 256)

Top Pick: DI Derrick Harmon (Pick 21)

DI Derrick Harmon (Pick 21) Biggest Steal: QB Will Howard (Pick 185, PFF Big Board Rank 122)

QB Will Howard (Pick 185, PFF Big Board Rank 122) Biggest Reach: DI Derrick Harmon (Pick 21, PFF Big Board Rank 42)

Top Pick: T Grey Zabel (Pick 18)

T Grey Zabel (Pick 18) Biggest Steal: HB Damien Martinez (Pick 223, PFF Big Board Rank 80)

HB Damien Martinez (Pick 223, PFF Big Board Rank 80) Biggest Reach: DI Rylie Mills (Pick 142, PFF Big Board Rank 201)

Top Pick: ED Mykel Williams (Pick 11)

ED Mykel Williams (Pick 11) Biggest Steal: G Connor Colby (Pick 249, PFF Big Board Rank 198)

G Connor Colby (Pick 249, PFF Big Board Rank 198) Biggest Reach: LB Nickolas Martin (Pick 75, PFF Big Board Rank 307)

Top Pick: WR Emeka Egbuka (Pick 19)

WR Emeka Egbuka (Pick 19) Biggest Steal: WR Tez Johnson (Pick 235, PFF Big Board Rank 138)

WR Tez Johnson (Pick 235, PFF Big Board Rank 138) Biggest Reach: CB Jacob Parrish (Pick 84, PFF Big Board Rank 107)

Top Pick: QB Cam Ward (Pick 1)

QB Cam Ward (Pick 1) Biggest Steal: WR Elic Ayomanor (Pick 136, PFF Big Board Rank 35)

WR Elic Ayomanor (Pick 136, PFF Big Board Rank 35) Biggest Reach: WR Chimere Dike (Pick 103, PFF Big Board Rank 219)