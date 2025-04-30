2025 NFL Draft: Every division’s draft winner

The Panthers come out on top in a loaded NFC South: Carolina added substantive playmakers on both sides of the ball to improve their young core.

The Titans did more than just use the No. 1 pick: Tennessee selected playmakers to help its defensive line, secondary and receiving corps.

Estimated Reading Time: 9 minutes

After months of preparation and analysis, the 2025 NFL Draft is in the books. Given the magnitude of the event in shaping each team’s roster for the coming season and beyond, it’s a perfect time to reflect on how every squad performed over the seven-round spectacle.

Preliminary NFL draft grades may not be as all-encompassing as those allotted two or three years down the line, but they still offer an important glimpse into each team’s haul. For instance, last year’s early grades indicated that the Eagles, Commanders, Chargers, Ravens, Broncos, Giants and more compiled strong rookie crops — and that was prescient by the end of 2024. Below is a ranking of the top draft class in all eight divisions.

General manager Eric DeCosta keeps stacking draft awards year after year. The Ravens aced another draft, adding two players at positions of need — and arguably who each should’ve gone in the first round — with Malaki Starks and Mike Green. Starks (78.3 PFF overall grade) offers positional versatility to form an elite tandem with Kyle Hamilton, while Green (90.2-plus PFF grade as a pass rusher and run defender) should boost a room with Kyle Van Noy and Odafe Oweh.

Even in the late rounds, Baltimore snagged players with upside. Sixth-round pick Aeneas Peebles has size concerns but posted an elite 91.2 PFF pass-rushing grade, bolstering the team’s depth inside following Michael Pierce’s retirement. Fourth-rounder Teddy Buchanan recorded a 71.8 PFF grade or better in run defense, coverage, tackling and pass rushing and was terrific at the NFL Scouting Combine with a 9.41 Relative Athletic Score. Even sixth-round kicker Tyler Loop (83.9 PFF field-goal grade or better in four straight years) could be an asset, pending the team's decision about Justin Tucker‘s future.

The Bengals, Steelers and Browns all addressed at least some needs with their rookie crops, but the Ravens take this crown one more time.

The Patriots faced a draft of paramount importance as they looked to accelerate their rebuild. General manager Eliot Wolf was up to the challenge, particularly on the offensive side of the ball. New England’s first four picks were all on offense, and each could make an impact in short order.

That starts with fourth overall pick Will Campbell, who permitted only four sacks across 1,594 pass-blocking snaps at LSU — and who should slot in as Drake Maye’s long-time left tackle. TreVeyon Henderson (88.4 PFF overall grade) brings a blend of explosive rushing, receiving ability and pass-blocking prowess as a complement to Rhamondre Stevenson, who struggled last year with seven fumbles.

Kyle Williams’ route running (82.1 PFF receiving grade) and Jared Wilson’s well-rounded game (76.0-plus PFF grades in pass blocking and run blocking) are also encouraging. Landing Bradyn Swinson (90.3 PFF pass-rushing grade) at 146th overall was also tremendous, especially with New England desiring starting-caliber edge defenders.

The Jets, Bills and Dolphins added players who solidified areas of weakness — particularly in the trenches — but the Patriots’ class infused the most instant talent on a roster that desperately needs it.

AFC South: Tennessee Titans

Sure, the Titans may get an inherent advantage by owning the No. 1 overall pick. But that selection coupled with what Tennessee added throughout the draft figures to serve as a formative group for years to come.

Cam Ward (91.7 PFF passing grade, 6.3% big-time throw rate) offers a considerably higher ceiling under center than Will Levis. Tennessee built around its new gunslinger with Gunnar Helm (72.4 PFF receiving grade) and Elic Ayomanor (74.3 PFF receiving grade, 72.7 PFF pass-blocking grade), and each could start as rookies. On defense, the Titans recognized their limited talent at multiple levels by nabbing Oluwafemi Oladejo (73.8 PFF overall grade, 78.6 PFF run-defense grade) and Kevin Winston Jr. (89.2 PFF overall grade in 2023).

Admittedly, the AFC South didn’t generate a set of four phenomenal classes, but the Jaguars, Colts and Texans all selected players who should mitigate holes. Although the Titans are still a long way away from contending, their 2025 draft class offers optimism.

New general manager John Spytek stared a rather depleted roster in the face prior to the draft, but he concluded the weekend having landed a multitude of talented pieces on both sides for both 2025 and the future.

Despite rumors about Las Vegas picking a tackle at sixth overall, the Raiders worked in the shadows of their smokescreen and selected the best player available in Ashton Jeanty, whose record-setting season (96.6 PFF rushing grade) will quickly improve the lowest-graded rushing team from last year. Jack Bech (83.1 PFF receiving grade, 1.6% drop rate) should complement Jakobi Meyers and Brock Bowers with reliable hands and impressive after-the-catch skill. Even third-round picks Darien Porter (90.1 PFF coverage grade) and Charles Grant (91.2 PFF overall grade) are compelling developmental pieces who may see the field earlier than anticipated.

This was an incredibly tough call between the Raiders and the Chiefs, each of whom netted an A in PFF’s draft grades. Las Vegas gets a slight edge based on drafting players who could be better right away, partially due to a greater rookie workload while being on an inferior team.

Darien Porter‘s Stable PFF Metrics

The Bears followed suit with their offseason intention of building around Caleb Williams, landing premier playmakers while also addressing other weaker roster points.

Chicago nabbed Colston Loveland (90.6 PFF receiving grade) and Luther Burden III (80.2 PFF receiving grade) with its first two selections, rounding out a stellar receiving corps that also features D.J. Moore, Rome Odunze, Cole Kmet and Olamide Zaccheaus. General manager Ryan Poles also landed high-upside players in the trenches: Ozzy Trapilo (80.5 PFF pass-blocking grade) and Shemar Turner (76.6 PFF overall grade in 2023).

The Bears didn’t explicitly prioritize other positions of need, such as running back, edge rusher and safety. But given a weaker group of drafts in the NFC North and their finalization of Ben Johnson’s offensive vision, their draft was still relatively effective.

Much like the Chiefs, the Eagles seem to nail the draft every spring, reloading for yet another title run. The defending champs selected a strong blend of early-round rookies and tantalizing depth.

General manager Howie Roseman pulled off a heist by taking Jihaad Campbell (81.6 PFF overall grade), who fell to the 31st overall pick and should now form an elite duo with Zack Baun at linebacker. Philadelphia also filled its looming need at safety with Andrew Mukuba (90.0 PFF overall grade). Day 3 picks Ty Robinson (75.1 PFF overall grade) and Mac McWilliams (84.8 PFF coverage grade) added depth to a depleted defensive line and cornerback room and could ultimately start in future years.

Even later picks Drew Kendall (78.8 PFF overall grade), Cameron Williams (72.6 PFF pass-blocking grade) and Myles Hinton (69.4 PFF pass-blocking grade) are potential new gems in Jeff Stoutland’s quarry.

The Cowboys also put together a terrific draft, and the Giants were strong in their own right, but those teams’ more questionable first-round picks relative to value (Tyler Booker and Jaxson Dart) knock them down a bit below Philadelphia. It wouldn’t be surprising to see the Eagles trot out two more stud defensive rookies for the second straight year.

The Panthers already concentrated their offseason efforts on upgrading the NFL’s worst defense by most metrics, and that extended throughout the draft. What was also exciting was watching general manager Dan Morgan reinforce his faith in Bryce Young.

Carolina zagged a bit with its first-round pick by taking Tetairoa McMillan (85.8 PFF receiving grade), whose hulking frame and contested-catch ability (60% contested catch rate in 2024) should round out a budding young receiving corps with a true WR1. Morgan’s next two picks added extra juice to an edge defender room that needed reinforcing via Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen, each of whom recorded an 80.6 PFF pass-rushing grade or better last year.

The Panthers also landed another nice depth piece in their secondary in Lathan Ransom, who could see the field early as a run defender (93.7 PFF run-defense grade). Even late-round skill-position options Mitchell Evans (65.3 PFF overall grade) and Jimmy Horn Jr. (6.9 yards after the catch) could make the team.

Neck-and-neck with the Panthers were the Falcons and Buccaneers, but Atlanta surrendering its first-round pick next year and Tampa Bay not addressing the defensive line earlier diminished their classes a bit. The Panthers could make a leap in Dave Canales’ second year if their 2025 draft class plays as well as it looks.

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals

Much like the Panthers, the Cardinals took their porous defensive statistics last year to heart. General manager Monti Ossenfort splurged along his front in free agency and fortified all three levels even further in the draft.

Arizona landed three potential Day 1 starters in Walter Nolen (88.9 PFF overall grade), Will Johnson (76.7 PFF coverage grade) and Cody Simon (87.7 PFF overall grade), and the value on Johnson — widely regarded as the second-best true cornerback in this class — was outstanding at 47th overall. On top of that, Jordan Burch (81.3 PFF pass-rushing grade) and Denzel Burke (73.3 PFF overall grade) figure to serve as solid depth. The Cardinals entered draft weekend yearning for upgrades at cornerback, linebacker and defensive line, and they found that wholeheartedly.

The 49ers, Seahawks and Rams also staked solid drafts of their own, but some questionable picks in middle rounds — namely choosing players who didn’t fully satisfy needs or were reaches — ranked their marks slightly behind Arizona’s. The Cardinals could legitimately boast an above-average defense next year, thanks to their efforts in only one offseason.