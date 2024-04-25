Cris Collinsworth's 2024 NFL Mock Draft: Six quarterbacks land in Round 1

• Six quarterbacks hear their names called on Day 1: The usual suspects go in the top 10, but Bo Nix and Michael Penix Jr. join them at No. 12 and No. 31, respectively.

• Malik Nabers is drafted ahead of Marvin Harrison Jr.: The Chargers opt for the LSU product at No. 5 overall, bypassing the Ohio State star, who gets picked one spot later and heads to the Giants.

• Draft and trade for yourself: Try PFF's Mock Draft Simulator — trade picks and players and mock for your favorite NFL team.

Estimated Reading Time: 25 minutes

Click here for more draft tools:

2024 Mock Draft Simulator | 2024 Big Board | 2024 Draft Guide

2024 Player Profiles | 2024 Mock Drafts | NCAA Premium Stats

The 2024 NFL Draft is here. With mere hours remaining until the Chicago Bears are on the clock, I take my best pass at maneuvering through the first round.

Please join us over on PFF’s YouTube channel before, during and after the draft for a complete analysis of all 257 picks.

There is nothing physically that Williams can’t do, boasting a huge arm and mobility.

I turned off the tape after watching the play from his performance against Arizona State in 2022 when he was trapped in the pocket at his own goal line before lobbing a jump pass over the head of the defender for a first down. Insane.

My concern is that Williams wants to hold the ball and create, and then he takes unnecessary sacks. His 23.2% pressure-to-sack rate and 3.16-second average time to throw in 2023 speak to that. Generally, the better defenses he faced put pressure on him and gave him problems. The Notre Dame game immediately comes to mind. But there’s no denying that, considering all the spectacular plays we have seen, Caleb Williams is worthy of the first overall pick.

I can’t watch Jayden Daniels without thinking of Lamar Jackson during his time at Louisville. Both threaten a defense on every snap with their ability to run, but are pocket passers at heart. I think that combination is incredibly tough to defend without rushing five and creating one-on-one opportunities in the passing game. You almost have to commit a spy to Daniels on every play. He simply did not have a bad game last year.

I am in the minority, but I think it is a coin-flip between Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels, with Daniels likely to have a better rookie year. At the very least, Daniels will immediately make Washington more competitive and more fun to watch.

I think the Vikings will try to trade for New England’s pick to select Drake Maye, but it will ultimately take more than just the 11th and 23rd picks to get him.

It is hard to watch Maye and not think of Josh Allen. He has a huge arm and a classic over-the-top delivery, and he is intimidating when taking off to run. And like Allen, the knock on him is that he misses too many easy throws. What isn’t talked about enough is that he hits a lot of huge throws. The NFL is a big-play league, and Maye will manufacture game-changing moments every week with both his arm and his legs. His big-time throw rate ranked 10th best in the country in 2023, and his turnover-worthy play rate was 11th best. That works.

Mock Trade: Vikings receive: Pick No. 4; Cardinals receive Pick Nos. 11 and 23 and a 2025 fourth-round pick

I know this has never happened, four straight quarterbacks to start the draft, but with the Vikings, Giants, Broncos, Raiders and maybe even the Seahawks all in the quarterback market, odds are that at least one of them will see McCarthy as worthy of a trade-up.

McCarthy is a good thrower and a surprisingly tough runner. His time with Jim Harbaugh will serve him well. He doesn’t have the unique physical traits of the first three quarterbacks taken. At 6-foot-3 and 202 pounds, he has a longer throwing motion than the others, but when it mattered most he made the plays that won a championship for Michigan. I believe the Vikings could try to trade up for any of the three top quarterbacks after Caleb Williams.

Sam Darnold gives the Vikings a stopgap if McCarthy isn’t ready, but this is one of those damned-if-you-do, damned-if-you-don’t decisions. I have McCarthy more in the mix with Bo Nix and Michael Penix Jr, all of whom will likely be available at Pick No. 11, but there were a lot of people who were legitimately impressed with McCarthy at his pro day.

The Chargers will not be happy if they aren’t able to trade down, but Malik Nabers is one heck of a consolation prize. Gone are playmakers Mike Williams, Keenan Allen and Austin Ekeler.

Nabers is a feisty, tough and fast receiver who can play inside or outside. Not often does a wide receiver set the tone for a team, but Nabers will. He doesn’t have Marvin Harrison Jr.’s size, at just 6-foot, but he is more dynamic with the ball in his hands. Remember, Justin Jefferson was a slot at LSU and became a star outside receiver. Nabers’ 4.35 speed makes his double moves and slot go routes almost unstoppable. I considered Joe Alt here, but with Rashawn Slater already at left tackle and Williams and Allen gone, Nabers is the bigger need.

Assuming the Giants don’t move up for a quarterback, this is about as good as they could hope for. Many people consider Marvin Harrison Jr. to be the best player in this draft. If Harrison had run even a 4.4-second 40-yard dash at the combine or his pro day, the decision between him and Malik Nabers as the top wide receiver in this draft would be much tougher. But the uncertainty surrounding his speed bumped Harrison down one spot for me.

A big, smooth, gliding target with great hands, Harrison will give Daniel Jones a chance to prove himself without Jones having to look over his shoulder at a first-round quarterback drafted to replace him. My questions with Harrison are his speed and ability to make people miss. Those are both strengths for Nabers.

This could easily be Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze, but with DeAndre Hopkins, Treylon Burks and Calvin Ridley now in the fold, it is time to get back to basics for the Titans. New head coach Brian Callahan watched the Bengals try in vain to find proper protection for Joe Burrow, so his first move at the helm is to protect Will Levis’ blindside.

Alt has surprisingly good feet for a 6-foot-9 lineman, and he can stay in front of almost anyone. He will occasionally get bull-rushed into the quarterback, but you can sense his power on down blocks. Alt is easily my top offensive lineman in this class.

Mock Trade: Cardinals receive Pick Nos. 8 and 43; Falcons receive Pick Nos. 11 and 23

Using the PFF Mock Draft Simulator, I traded Arizona’s No. 8 and No. 43 picks, for Atlanta’s No. 11 and No. 23 choices. This allows the Cardinals to get one of the big-three receivers and still retain another first-round pick at No. 27. The Falcons want a defensive player, and with the top four still available — Jared Verse, Quinyon Mitchell, Terrion Arnold and Dallas Turner — this trade makes sense for both teams.

Odunze was No. 1 in the nation in three key categories: deep catches (23), deep receiving yards (783) and contested catches (21). He also placed in the 90th percentile with a 4.03-second 20-yard shuttle. He is a strong blocker at the point of attack and clearly wants the ball in the biggest moments.

The Bears get their choice of any defensive player in the draft. There are multiple good defensive linemen and cornerbacks available, and not a huge gap between them. If the Bears had a chance to trade down, they would; I just don’t know who would need to trade up with four quarterbacks gone.

My choice here would be Jared Verse. He is a hammer on the edge. He bullied people into 11 sacks, 14 hits and 35 hurries at Florida State in 2023, and he ran a 4.58-second 40-yard dash. He has a Brandon Graham type of approach and body, and he can play inside or outside. Tight ends cannot block him. The guys who tried to kick him out on inside-zone blocks looked intimidated, and so did quarterbacks who were constantly glancing his way. He can wear down, so he will need to be on a team that rotates their defensive line, but he sets such a nasty tone for the defense.

Verse would be my choice for the Bears just for his physical style of play. He is one of my favorite players in this draft.

Bowers, while not as extroverted as George Kittle (not many are), brings a similar play style. He will block in-line and in space. He can play any position, including running back and wildcat quarterback. His 4.53 speed allows him to run past linebackers, and his size makes it very difficult for any defensive back to cover him.

Bowers was the SEC Freshman of the Year, won two straight Mackey Awards and was named to two straight All-American teams. The question is whether the Jets will draft him or one of the remaining offensive tackles. Both of the Jets’ tackles, Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses, are 33 years old. Protecting Aaron Rodgers has to be considered at least as important as another weapon, and tight ends drafted this early aren’t always worth it. It's a close call, but I think the Jets give Rodgers added receiving versatility and let him deal with avoiding the rush.

Mock Trade: Falcons receive Pick Nos. 11 and 23; Cardinals receive Pick Nos. 8 and 43

The Falcons would love to trade back again because there is so much defensive talent remaining on the board. However, if they want a pass rusher, many consider the speedy Dallas Turner to be the best in the draft. Turner tallied 11 sacks last year and 25 in his Alabama career. He ran 4.46 and has 34-inch arms, which he puts to use with a nasty stab move. His speed sets up a bull rush that can be explosive when a tackle starts thinking too much about his speed and quickness.

I worry that Turner will not hold up as well as Jared Verse in run defense. Teams will likely attack him on early downs, running right at him. New head coach Raheem Morris could have his choice between Turner and cornerbacks Quinyon Mitchell and Terrion Arnold. I can make a case for any of the three.

It was difficult for me to not go with one of the top cornerbacks here. Drafting for needs in the first round is how franchises fail. But the Broncos’ need at quarterback is substantial, with only Jarrett Stidham, Ben DiNucci and newly acquired Zach Wilson in the quarterback room. The choice, then, likely comes down to Bo Nix or Michael Penix Jr.

Penix is much more physically gifted, but Nix, a 4.7 guy, plays more like Drew Brees, and that is an easier fit for me to visualize with Sean Payton. Nix had a quick 2.44-second release time in 2023, and his 7.6% pressure-to-sack rate is an NFL number and a fraction of that of the other quarterbacks already drafted in this mock.

Nix has some of the frenetic energy of Baker Mayfield and should have no issues with read options or RPOs. I thought he got much better late in the 2023 season at getting to his second reads. We saw his big-play ability against USC, and he twice played Washington very tough.

I personally like Terrion Arnold as the top cornerback in this draft, but the Raiders have a history of taking the best athlete at the position. Every week, we saw Arnold and Kool-Aid McKinstry take on the best receivers in the country in the SEC while Quinyon Mitchell played lesser competition. But Mitchell battles, is a spirited tackler, is physical at the catch point and has better recovery speed (4.33) than either Arnold or McKinstry.

Mitchell was asked to play a lot of off-man coverage and very little press-man at Toledo. He does a lot of grabbing and swatting downfield, which may cost him in the NFL, but his upside potential is unmatched in this class. I believe 2024 will likely be a learning year for Mitchell, but his ceiling is just too great.

The Saints are vulnerable at offensive tackle, and this is a strong offensive tackle class. Trevor Penning has struggled, Ryan Ramczyk has knee issues and Andrus Peat isn’t the answer. Jameis Winston is gone and head coach Dennis Allen appears to be all-in on Derek Carr, so it is time to protect him.

Fashanu is only 21 but looks classically trained in his technique. His hands stay inside, his kick step is athletic and quick and his overall athleticism is the best in class. At 312 pounds, he can still get bull-rushed, and that showed up against the top pass rushers of Michigan and Ohio State. Right tackle JC Latham from Alabama is much bigger and a possibility here, but an athletic left tackle is a must against blindside speed rushers. This is another risky but worthwhile pick based on upside potential for an elite athlete at left tackle.

Arnold isn’t a project; he is a mature football player ready for NFL battles. Arnold is a press-man attacker and is well-coached at cutting off outside releases and squeezing receivers into the boundary. He played 507 snaps of outside cornerback and just 205 in the slot, but his slot skills are elite. He can blitz and make blockers whiff. He looked tough covering top wide receiver Malik Nabers in the slot. Watching him return an interception on a post against Ole Miss leads you to believe he could also return kicks.

It is Arnold's passion that sticks out the most. There is a relentless effort and an in-your-face attitude to everything he does, and that high-energy leadership allows one to overlook his average speed (4.5). He joins Jared Verse on my “will take him on any team, any time” list of players.

Fautanu has the athleticism and power to play inside or outside. I look at him as a potential Pro Bowl guard with the skills to be one the best swing tackles in the NFL if needed. With newly acquired Laken Tomlinson and Fautanu playing guard, teams will have to load up to stop Kenneth Walker III and the Seahawks' running game. Plus, there should be very little interior push on Geno Smith.

Former Washington offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb is the new offensive coordinator for new head coach Mike Macdonald, and most first-time head coaches with a defensive background want their offensive coordinator to limit mistakes and run the football. Powerful guards can help create that mindset. Fautanu has that power and the ability to get on the edge and move. I was a little concerned about his pass blocking on an island at tackle, but Seattle could have a star guard here who can also play tackle if needed.

Wiggins is 6-foot-1 and 173 pounds with 4.28 speed. I see him as a specialist. Most teams now have a smaller, quicker speed receiver like DeVonta Smith, Tyreek Hill or Jaylen Waddle, and Wiggins can run with any of them. When in press coverage, it almost looks like he is jogging with no fear at all of the receiver running past him. He is not excited about tackling big backs but will at least throw his body at their knees and ankles. There were plays where he sprinted to knock balls away from wide-open receivers or caught runners from behind on break-out runs away from him.

Wiggins may get outmuscled by powerful A.J. Brown– or DK Metcalf–type receivers due to his size, but he at least has the height to contest jump balls. The Jaguars could easily draft a receiver with this pick, but Wiggins has special skills that the team desperately needs in its secondary.

The Bengals lost a cornerstone in their defense when DJ Reader tore his right quadriceps in Week 15 last year. Reader has since signed with the Detroit Lions, leaving a massive hole in the defense. Luckily for the Bengals, the top two interior defender prospects remain on the board. Byron Murphy II, a hustling 6-foot, 297-pound athlete, played only 438 snaps at Texas last year but made Bruce Feldman’s “Freaks List” for good reason.

You almost think you are watching a linebacker going up and down the line of scrimmage with Murphy. Texas played a lot of reduced looks to provide one-on-one opportunities for him against the center. He has played everywhere from nose tackle to edge — and always with relentless energy. Murphy notched only six sacks last year but was constantly around the quarterback. He is a little small for a lineman and will often drop to a knee against double teams, but he somehow pushes his way back into the play.

In a division with Lamar Jackson, Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson, an athletic, energetic three-technique to chase those guys around can make a huge difference.

Newton was a deserving Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year. He gets a little winded at times, but he played 749 snaps — which is a lot, even in a 17-game NFL season. I think he will see his snaps reduced in the NFL, but Illinois simply could not take him off the field. He is a constant source of inside pass-rush pressure, and his signature wiggle with a double-hand swipe move is tough to handle. He can play a little high but finds ball carriers, sheds and makes plays.

Newton doesn’t have the acceleration of Byron Murphy II and is certainly not Aaron Donald, but he fills a major hole for the Rams after Donald’s retirement. Newton is a nice combination of speed, quickness and power and, like Donald, can play anywhere on the defensive line. I expect his energy per snap to increase when his workload is reduced in the NFL. He could be one of the real surprises of this draft.

Not many 342-pound men can move like Latham. His arms are over 35 inches and he has massive hands that are in the 90th percentile. Many will see him as the second-ranked tackle in this draft, and I can’t disagree.

Latham has quick feet that he uses to jump rushers outside, but that can also get him into trouble on inside moves. It is a thing of beauty when he gets his long arms extended and those big hands locked on the target. You don’t always see his power until he has a down block or a double team, but he is just 21 years old and still has tremendous upside. With Chukwuma Okorafor and Mason Cole gone, this would be a dream pick for the Steelers.

Barton is one of the most versatile offensive linemen in this draft and one of my favorite players. His arms are too short for him to be considered an elite tackle prospect, but he has the ability to stay in front of almost anybody. He struggled a bit against Florida State’s Jared Verse, but he also had plenty of good moments against Verse.

Miami always seems to be one offensive lineman short, and Barton can play anywhere, including center. The best part of his game is how tenacious he is at staying on blocks. He bounces easily to the second level. Barton understands getting defined positions on his run blocks that tell the back which way to run. He is one of the best finishers in this talented offensive line class. People dismiss him as a tackle, but I think he and Joe Alt are the most NFL-ready tackles for the 2024 season.

At 6-foot-6 and 324 pounds, Fuaga is a mauler. His 33-inch arms and physical approach are a better fit at guard than tackle, but Lane Johnson will be 34 years old this year, so Fuaga’s versatility to move to right tackle, where he played at Oregon State, is certainly a plus for the Eagles here.

Fuaga is good at pulling and playing in space, but he is known for his run blocking and nasty finishes. With Cam Jurgens moving to center to replace Jason Kelce, Fuaga is the perfect fit at guard. I struggled with this pick, considering centers, true tackles, wide receivers, cornerbacks and edge rushers, but pairing the Eagles with an offensive or defensive lineman in the first round will have you right more often than not, so the powerful Fuaga makes sense here.

Mock Trade: Falcons receive Pick Nos. 11 and 23; Cardinals receive Pick Nos. 8 and 43

Thanks to their trade-down with Arizona, the Falcons fill their two biggest needs: edge rusher and cornerback. It's a tough choice between McKinstry and Cooper DeJean from Iowa. DeJean is faster and more athletic, but McKinstry started for Alabama since his freshman year. He runs in the 4.5 range but has no issues with press coverage. Nick Saban has his cornerbacks well-trained with that cutoff at the boundary on outside releases.

The other thing I love about McKinstry is that he never seems uncomfortable or flustered. Cornerbacks will get beat in the NFL, especially rookies, but McKinstry’s approach will serve him well. AJ Terrell at one spot and McKinstry at the other would give the Falcons stability at that position that they haven’t had since Terrell arrived in 2020.

With Tyler Biadasz joining Dan Quinn in Washington, Jackson Powers-Johnson fills a glaring hole. He’s not a Jason Kelce–like athlete, but he is quick and can get to second blocks with a powerful first punch and bounce to second level. At 324 pounds, he is a force inside as defenses go smaller. He loves to get quick rib shots on engaged defenders before moving to his next block. Despite his size, he rarely gets out-quicked inside.

There are better athletes at center, but there are also a lot of big nose tackles that Powers-Johnson will handle. He can be a little stiff, but he gets in great position on run blocks and will be the clear leader of any offensive line.

Mims is that “first off the bus” guy at 6-foot-8 and 340 pounds with 36-inch arms, massive 11 1/4-inch hands and a 5.07-second 40-yard dash. But he has very little experience, playing only 682 combined snaps the past two years and never more than 385 in a season. He came back after an injury against Alabama and was not overmatched on 11 snaps.

Mims played right tackle in all three of his years at Georgia, but he’s an impressive lump of clay at this point and may be worth a look at left tackle. His kick step is still a little slow, he gets beat inside and he needs to ramp up his energy on occasion, but if the Packers could hit on a young tackle, they would have most of the really expensive positions all on rookie contracts and could be very dangerous in the next few years.

A unanimous first-team All-American, DeJean is coming off surgery for a broken fibula suffered in a mid-November practice. He runs 4.42 and has a 38.5-inch vertical. He looks like he can play, but he had only 199 snaps of press coverage and generally gave plenty of ground in his off-coverage.

It’s just so hard to know what kind of player DeJean will be because I didn’t see him enough in tight coverage on top receivers to know whether he can be a shutdown cornerback. But with Carlton Davis now on the Lions, the Buccaneers need a cornerback, and there is a solid chance that DeJean is as good as people believe he is.

At 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds with 4.34 speed and a 39.5-inch vertical, Mitchell has everything that Brian Thomas Jr. has and more, and he’s a better route runner. Mitchell had 55 receptions in 2023, 11 of which were scores. Much like Cooper Kupp, he will use multiple moves to set up his actual move. He also is clever in how he changes speeds in his routes. His moves are generally associated with slower receivers who have to be creative to get open, but when you combine that with his 4.34 speed, it’s almost unfair.

Mitchell isn’t a finished product by any means, but he will block and appears to have upside. I know this mock has the Cardinals doubling up on wide receivers after selecting Rome Odunze at Pick No. 8, but with both Hollywood Brown and Rondale Moore moving on to other teams, Arizona needs to add weapons for Kyler Murray.

I could see the Bills trading back to try and pick up multiple receivers, but the fans will be screaming for Thomas and his speed to help replace Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis. I am also a fan of Ladd McConkey from Georgia, and his 4.39 speed is plenty. But 4.33 speed is rare, and Thomas improved greatly as the 2023 season went along. He never played more than 400 snaps prior to last year, and you could see his confidence grow during the year.

Alabama corners were tough on Thomas, but he destroyed Florida with slot gos, double moves and reverses. Plus, he proved later in the year he could handle the tougher assignments inside, which led to some catch-and-run plays that were not there early in the season. He would a chance to be special with a quarterback like Josh Allen who can take full advantage of a speedy deep threat.

Latu is a productive player who put up great numbers last year: 15 sacks, 11 hits and 37 hurries with an amazing 96.4 PFF grade. His strength is in his ability to win with his hands. He has as deep an arsenal of moves as there is in this or most other classes.

With double-digit sacks in each of the past two years, Latu probably deserves to go higher, but there are medical concerns. Also, he just doesn’t look like an elite athlete. I see him hustle and work hard to make a lot of plays, but he isn’t winning with pure athleticism; he wins with his hands and hustle. I love that type of player in the second round (I would know, I was one of them), but in the first round, I want someone who is physically unique. This is close enough to the second round that the pick makes sense, but I think it is too risky to take him in the top half of the draft despite his great numbers.

The Ravens did sign Josh Jones, the former third-round pick of the Cardinals who played with Houston last year, but they need more help on the offensive line. Jordan Morgan reminds me of Graham Barton of Duke. He isn’t flashy. but he’s a complete player who consistently gets in front of people, can play inside and wins consistently. He plays with good energy, always battles and, even when beaten, exerts great effort to recover.

Oklahoma’s Tyler Guyton has more upside at 6-foot-8 and 322 pounds, but he’s a former defensive end who is still converting to the offensive line. Guyton struggles to stay on blocks, and Morgan is just more consistent at this point. Morgan is versatile and plays hard, and you will never regret having him on your team.

Mock Trade: Raiders receive Pick No. 31; 49ers receive Pick Nos. 44 and 77

Despite two ACL surgeries, both while he was at Indiana, Penix was one of the best players in the country at Washington for his last two years of college. He set the team record with 4,631 passing yards in 2022 and won the Maxwell Award. In 2023, he finished second in the Heisman race and broke his own record with 4,903 passing yards. Only a loss to Michigan in the national championship game kept him from a perfect record.

Penix was the deep passing champion last year, with 1,787 yards on deep balls. Despite that, he had a very low 7.6% pressure-to-sack rate. Penix is known for his strong arm and high-arching passes. Changing arm angles is no issue for him, and he easily gets to second reads, often snapping and throwing like he knows in advance that the second receiver will be open. His ease of throwing makes him look like he has true star potential at any level. He also ran under 4.6 at his pro day.

We often see teams trade up into the end of the first round to get a quarterback so that the fifth-year option is in play. I’m not sure which team will do it, but if Penix or Nix is still available at the end of the first round, expect some action.

The Chiefs are going to love being in this position with plenty of talented wideouts left on the board. McConkey is one of the most impressive receivers in this draft. He runs a 4.39 and is a very savvy route runner. Much like Adonai Mitchell of Texas, no two routes of his are the same. His speed puts defensive backs on their heels and then his constant jabs and feints during the route make them hesitant to react.

McConkey’s play and intensity remind me of Julian Edelman, and his speed makes him so dangerous on the slot fades and deep overs.