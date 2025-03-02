2025 NFL Draft: Top takeaways from the quarterback, running back, wide receiver on-field testing at NFL Scouting Combine

Iowa State’s Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel raise their stocks: Noel put on a show, recording a 41.5-inch vertical, an 11-foot-2 broad jump and a 4.39 40-yard dash—all while weighing 194 pounds. Higgins, at over 6-foot-4 and 214 pounds, impressed with a 4.47 40-yard dash, a 39-inch vertical and a 10-foot-9 broad jump.



Running back, wide receiver and quarterback workouts are consistently among the most exciting events of combine week. These players represent the next wave of NFL playmakers and are often the focus of draft hauls in the PFF mock draft simulator. With this week’s results, expect plenty of movement in the average draft position for several rising prospects.

Here are some of our top takeaways from the day's workouts and drills.

IOWA STATE STEALS THE SHOW WITH HIGGINS, NOEL

Iowa State had a standout season, largely thanks to its two future NFL receivers. We knew Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel were talented based on their high PFF grades, but we didn’t realize just how athletic they were.

Noel put on a show, recording a 41.5-inch vertical, an 11-foot-2 broad jump and a 4.39 40-yard dash—all while weighing 194 pounds. He’s an explosive route runner from the slot who wins with density, power and clearly elite speed. His athleticism translated seamlessly to on-field drills, as well.

Higgins, at over 6-foot-4 and 214 pounds, impressed with a 4.47 40-yard dash, a 39-inch vertical and a 10-foot-9 broad jump. Already known for his savvy route running and high football IQ, he now has the verified athleticism to add another dimension to his game.

MATTHEW GOLDEN CLIMBING INTO THE TOP 20

Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden was already a top-30 prospect on PFF’s pre-combine big board, thanks to his production both in the slot and on the outside. He consistently won with quick footwork off the line and a nuanced route tree.

Then he ran a blazing 4.29 40-yard dash — a major boost to his stock, especially since top-end speed wasn’t a defining part of his game on tape. Now that we know he has that extra gear, expect his name to rise in upcoming mock drafts. He could very well be the second receiver off the board in April.

DAY 3 RECEIVERS BROWN, THORNTON, NEYOR AND TESLAA SEE THEIR STOCK RISE

The NFL values size, strength and speed — so teams take notice when big receivers outperform smaller ones in athletic testing at the Scouting Combine. That now appears to be the case for four receivers: Sam Brown (Miami, FL), Dont'e Thornton (Tennessee), Isaiah Neyor (Nebraska) and Isaac TeSlaa (Arkansas).

Brown showcased impressive speed and explosiveness, but his 41.5-inch vertical was the standout number — the second-highest for any receiver over 200 pounds in the last five years. Thornton blazed a 4.30 40-yard dash while hitting the fastest 10-yard split speed (18.71 mph) and the second-fastest top speed (23.66 mph), per Next Gen Stats. He accomplished this at 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds.

Neyor, whose college career was disrupted by injuries, recorded an 11-foot broad jump, making him just the second receiver since 2023 to clear that mark at 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds.

TeSlaa, meanwhile, had one of the best all-around combine performances. Measuring 6-foot-3 ½ and 214 pounds, he ran a 4.43 40-yard dash, posted a 39.5-inch vertical, a 10-foot-9 broad jump and showcased elite agility with a 6.85 three-cone drill and a 4.05 short shuttle. He’s a true do-it-all athlete who made a strong case for himself ahead of draft weekend.

BUCKEYES BACKS HENDERSON AND JUDKINS SHINE AT THE COMBINE

As expected from the reigning national champions, Ohio State was well represented at the combine, and two of its top playmakers — TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins — delivered standout performances.

Henderson, known for his speed, ran a 4.43 40-yard dash and posted a 38.5-inch vertical jump. Meanwhile, Judkins, the more powerful of the two, ran a 4.48 and recorded an impressive 11-foot broad jump despite measuring in at 6-foot, 221 pounds. Both backs made strong cases for themselves and now appear to be second-round locks.

BHAYSHUL TUTEN CLAIMS THE TITLE OF BEST ALL-AROUND ATHLETE

With a strong high school track background, Bhayshul Tuten had the potential to put up elite testing numbers—and he delivered. He ran the fastest 40-yard dash among running backs at 4.32 seconds and recorded the best vertical jump at 40.5 inches. His 10-foot-10 broad jump ranked fourth, but it was still an impressive mark.

Tuten is compact yet explosive, and while he’s likely a Day 3 pick, plenty of teams will have their eye on him.

MILROE, LEONARD AND COOK IMPRESS THROWING AT THE COMBINE

It’s a bit ironic that the most anticipated event of draft season — the quarterback workouts — is also one of the least impactful for evaluating the position. Many top quarterbacks choose not to participate in the on-field portion of the combine, making it rare for signal-callers to make headlines.

However, a few passers took the field, and Jalen Milroe, Riley Leonard and Brady Cook stood out.

Cook exceeded expectations as an athlete, boosting his stock from a fringe draftable player to someone who should now hear his name called. He ran a 4.59 40-yard dash, posted a 10-foot broad jump and recorded a 37-inch vertical while displaying confidence in the throwing drills.

Leonard and Milroe were also impressed, as both showcased standout arm strength among their peers.