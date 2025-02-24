2025 NFL Draft: Teams that could trade up — or down — in Round 1

A shake-up in the top three is possible: This year's early picks are less valuable due to the lack of high-end quarterback talent, so the Browns, Giants and Titans could all explore trading down.

The Chargers may get aggressive: In need of a top wide receiver to pair with Ladd McConkey, Los Angeles could have its eyes on Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan.

NFL teams aren't shy about moving up and down the draft order, and as we continue to examine each team's approach to the 2025 NFL Draft, it's important to understand which franchises could trade up or down in the first round.

Here are a few teams that could look to get aggressive for a prospect they like, and a few that could fall back and acquire more draft ammo.

TITANS, BROWNS, GIANTS COULD ALL LOOK TO MOVE OUT OF TOP 3

Each team picking in the top three of the 2025 NFL Draft could — and even should — look to trade down. Early picks in this year's draft won't be as valuable as previous drafts due to less top-end quarterback talent, so the Titans, Browns and Giants have some options.

Let’s say the Titans or Giants sign Sam Darnold or trade for Matthew Stafford during free agency. In that case, they should want to trade back in the draft and acquire a handful of picks on Day 2, where the class is deeper, rather than stay put and lose value despite selecting Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter.

If the Browns end up trading Myles Garrett, they will enter a full rebuild in which they should secure more picks to revamp their roster, mainly the trenches.

JAGUARS COULD TRADE DOWN FROM NO. 5

The Jaguars, picking at No. 5, are already in a good position. But if a top quarterback prospect (Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders) is still on the board when they come on the clock and a team such as the Raiders, Jets or Saints is interested, the Jaguars could pick up an extra few draft picks while getting a desired player anyway — say, a Mason Graham, Tetairoa McMillan or Will Johnson. They could also look to move down even further with teams such as the Cowboys or 49ers just outside the top 10.

Jacksonville has plenty of options and is in a trade sweet spot in the middle of the top 10.

49ERS MAY TRADE UP FOR TOP DEFENSIVE LINEMAN

As an extension of the Jaguars' section, the 49ers could look to move up to get their hands on one of the top offensive or defensive linemen. They have 11 draft picks right now and likely won’t use all of them. Their extra third- and fourth-rounders could come in handy to get aggressive for the player who I believe is perfect for them in this class: Michigan’s Mason Graham.

Graham is the No. 4 overall player on PFF's big board and likely wouldn't last until the 49ers' pick outside the top 10. He ranked first in PFF overall grade in 2024 among all interior defenders in college football and would instantly boost San Francisco's trenches.

CHARGERS COULD GET AGGRESSIVE FOR WIDE RECEIVER

Some recent mock drafts have the class' top wide receivers falling lower than their respective spots on big boards, and the Chargers could have their eyes on Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan.

Los Angeles currently picks at No. 22, and if teams such as the Colts at No. 14 or the Falcons at No. 15 come on the clock and McMillan is still there, they could aim to move up. Ladd McConkey was great for the Chargers as a rookie, but the rest of the group left much to be desired. McMillan, a top-tier talent, would provide a type of receiver they don’t have right now.

TEXANS, VIKINGS MAY MOVE OUT OF FIRST ROUND

Every year, we wonder which teams picking in the back half of the first round could trade out of Day 1. I believe the most likely spots are the Minnesota Vikings at No. 24 and the Houston Texans at No. 25. Right now, the Texans have just six picks, which isn’t terrible, but they could look to move back and acquire one or two more on Day 2.

The Vikings currently have just four picks, with a massive gap between their first (No. 24) and their next (No. 97). Unless there is a player they truly cannot pass on at No. 24, they most likely won’t draft on the first night.