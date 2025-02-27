2025 NFL Draft: Predicting the top performers at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine

Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

The 2025 NFL Scouting Combine is an opportunity for the top prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft to showcase their athletic gifts in front of scouts and general managers.

Here are five of the freakiest athletes in attendance in Indianapolis who could boost their stocks this week.

The top overall prospect on PFF’s 2025 NFL Draft big board, Hunter’s workout will be must-see TV. While he’ll be working out with the cornerbacks, NFL teams are split on where his best long-term home will be in the league.

Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan views him as a cornerback while Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry says that they view him as a wide receiver. Regardless of where he lines up, Hunter is as gifted of an athlete as there is in the draft who’s arguably the best wide receiver and corner in the class.

It feels like Pearce’s stock has been slipping in recent weeks, but he could re-emerge as a top-15 lock with a stellar combine. He can potentially run in the 4.4-second range in the 40-yard dash at 243 pounds. In fact, he hit 23 miles per hour on our GPS tracking on a pick-six against Iowa as a sophomore. That was among the 15 fastest top speeds of any player in America that year, regardless of position.

While it seems like Pearce’s stock is falling, Emmanwori’s seems to be soaring lately. He’s a top-32 player on the consensus board and has overtaken Georgia’s Malaki Starks for some analysts as the best safety in the draft. One of the reasons for that is his absurd athleticism at 6-foot-3 and 227 pounds. The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman reported that Emmanwori clocked in at 4.35 seconds in the 40-yard dash.

While it was a forgettable Senior Bowl for Milroe, the combine is the perfect opportunity to remind people why he has the best tools of any quarterback in this class. He scored above the 99th percentile in PFF’s Game Athleticism Score metric. Milroe has 1,685 rushing yards over the last two years and has a rocket-launcher of a right arm, placing seventh in the nation with a 7% big-time throw rate over the last two years. In a wide-open race for QB3, he could take that title by wowing scouts in Indianapolis.

Many of Milroe’s deep balls in 2023 were thrown to Bond, who is arguably the fastest player in the 2025 NFL Draft. He has 391 receiving yards on deep throws over the last two seasons and in 2023, he scored in the 100th percentile of our GAS metric. Bond could run in the 4.2-second range at the combine and could even challenge the record of 4.21 seconds set just last year by another Texas receiver, Xavier Worthy.