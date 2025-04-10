2025 NFL Draft: Best after-the-catch threats

Kyle Williams' skill set continues to vault his stock: The after-the-catch threat is up nearly 50 draft slots by average draft position in PFF's mock draft simulator.

Oregon's Terrance Ferguson is an underrated weapon: His 9.0 yards after the catch per reception in 2024 ranked first in the draft class among tight ends.

A player getting open and making a catch is one thing, but creating after the grab is another. Some players truly excel with the ball in their hands — a major asset for an offense.

We're examining the best after-the-catch threats in the 2025 NFL Draft class, using total yards after the catch, yards after the catch per reception and missed tackles forced.

OUTSIDE WIDE RECEIVERS

Williams used his 4.4 speed and deep separation ability to collect yards after the catch at a high level in college. His 8.4 yards after the catch per reception in 2024 ranked first in the draft class among wide receivers with at least 75 targets, and his 590 yards after the catch were the fourth most.

The 63rd-ranked player on PFF's big board forced 21 missed tackles after the catch last season, boosting his career total to 57. He also racked up 1,575 yards after the catch with a 6.4-yard average in college.

Royals's 1.49-second 10-yard split at the NFL Scouting Combine shows that he can quickly accelerate up to top speed. His 7.9 yards after the catch per reception in 2024 ranked third in the draft class among wide receivers with at least 75 targets.

The Utah State product talled 436 yards after the catch and forced 17 missed tackles in 2024. For his career, he averaged 6.8 yards after the catch per reception and recorded 33 forced missed tackles.

Most of the wide receivers on this list are smaller, but Harris is 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds. He led the draft class with 5.12 yards per route run in 2024 and placed fourth with 7.7 yards.

Harris posted 462 yards after the catch and forced 11 missed tackles in 2024, finishing his college career with 1,417 yards after the catch, 6.4 yards after the catch per reception and 35 forced missed tackles.

SLOT WIDE RECEIVERS

Burden’s final season at Missouri — featuring 334 yards after the catch and 6.1 yards after the catch per reception (27th in the draft class) — paled in comparison to his 2023 campaign. He did force an impressive 30 missed tackles, though, which tied him for the most in the draft class.

However, Burden is on this list more for his efforts in 2023, when he averaged 8.4 yards after the catch per reception, racked up 724 yards after the catch and forced 20 missed tackles.

Johnson is a size outlier in the 2025 NFL Draft, measuring 5-foot-9 and 154 pounds, the latter of which places in the last percentile among wide receiver prospects historically. Still, Johnson is a shifty, explosive athlete who can collect yards after the catch.

The Oregon product ranked third in yards after the catch (604) in the draft class, and his 7.4 yards after the catch per reception placed sixth. Johnson forced an impressive 74 missed tackles across his college career.

Pritchett was an NFL Scouting Combine snub due to his lack of ideal wide receiver size, measuring in at 5-foot-8 1/2 and 170 pounds at the Senior Bowl.

He is shifty, fast and dangerous with the ball in his hands. He was frequently used on quick screens and shovel passes, and his 759 yards after the catch in 2024 led the nation. He also averaged 8.3 yards after the catch per reception and forced 29 missed tackles in 2024, ranking second and third in the draft class, respectively, among wide receivers with at least 75 targets.

TIGHT ENDS

Ferguson's lethal ability after the catch is evident in the fact that he was targeted on designed screen passes. His 9.0 yards after the catch per reception ranked first in the draft class among tight ends. He averaged 7.0 yards after the catch per reception and forced 30 missed tackles in his college career.

Arroyo is a big target (6-foot-5 and 250 pounds) with the speed to get open and generate yards after the catch. His 313 yards after the catch in 2024 were the eighth most in the draft class, and his 8.9 yards after the catch per reception ranked second, behind Oregon's Terrance Ferguson.

Arroyo frequently played in the slot, with 47.8% of his snaps coming in the slot and 40.3% coming as an inline tight end. He averaged 8.7 yards after the catch per reception for his career.

Fannin had a monster year in 2024, and some of his numbers far outpace other top tight ends in the draft class. He racked up 873 yards after the catch and forced 34 missed tackles, both of which led all tight ends in college football.

The Bowling Green product averaged 8.1 yards after the catch per reception and forced 53 missed tackles in his college career.

RUNNING BACKS

Skattebo isn’t on this list because of blazing speed but, rather, his incredible ability to get hit and keep moving through contact. Skattebo’s 571 yards after the catch in 2024 were the most among running backs in the draft class, and his 13.0 yards after the catch per reception tied him for fifth in the draft class.

He lined up in the slot on 127 career snaps, showing he can produce as a non-backfield option on pass plays. Over his career, Skattebo poured on 1,330 yards after the catch, averaged 12.0 yards after the catch per reception and forced 57 missed tackles as a pass catcher.

Jeanty is an excellent receiving back but wasn’t heavily featured in Boise State's passing game in 2024. He played a much bigger role there in 2023, earning a 91.6 PFF receiving grade and tallying 44 receptions on 48 targets for 578 yards, 621 yards after the catch, 14.1 yards after the catch per reception, 3.19 yards per route run and 24 missed tackles forced.

The top running back on PFF's big board averaged 11.1 yards after the catch per reception and forced 41 missed tackles as a pass catcher during his college career.

HYBRID RB/WR

Smith is a unique prospect in that he began his career as a wide receiver before switching positions — and it shows in how he plays as a running back. His 90.8 PFF receiving grade in 2024 led all running backs in the draft class. Smith has wide receiver-like ball-tracking ability, body control, contested-catch prowess and speed to take a pass the distance.

The SMU product recorded 332 yards after the catch and averaged 8.1 yards after the catch per reception in 2024. He will offer his NFL team a receiving weapon with positional versatility, as he can play running back but also brings 394 career slot snaps.