2025 NFL Draft: Evaluating the size outliers in the 2025 NFL Draft

Undersized prospects with elite production challenge NFL norms: From Oregon’s Dillon Gabriel to Michigan’s Josaiah Stewart, several players lacking prototype measurables still offer proven, high-level production and versatility that could translate into valuable NFL roles.



From Oregon’s Dillon Gabriel to Michigan’s Josaiah Stewart, several players lacking prototype measurables still offer proven, high-level production and versatility that could translate into valuable NFL roles. Unique builds could carve out specialist roles in the league: Short-yardage running back/defensive lineman JJ Pegues and undersized yet explosive cornerbacks like Upton Stout and Robert Longerbeam bring rare traits that teams could leverage in creative, matchup-based ways.



Short-yardage running back/defensive lineman JJ Pegues and undersized yet explosive cornerbacks like Upton Stout and Robert Longerbeam bring rare traits that teams could leverage in creative, matchup-based ways.

The NFL is obsessed with height, weight and speed when it comes to evaluating draft prospects — and for good reason. In simple terms, big guys beat up small guys, and fast guys run past slow ones. Some teams have hard-and-fast thresholds for size and athleticism that they refuse to compromise on. Others are more flexible and willing to make exceptions for players who have shown they can produce despite lacking “ideal” measurables. But height, weight and speed are just part of the equation — college production matters, too.

Future Hall of Famer Aaron Donald is a perfect example. One of the most dominant players of the past 20 years, Donald measured just 6-foot-1 and 285 pounds at the combine — putting him in the 9th percentile for height and 7th percentile for weight among interior defensive linemen. He was a clear outlier by traditional standards, but that didn’t stop him from becoming an all-time great.

Now, I’m not saying the players on this list are future Hall of Famers. But if Donald taught us anything, it’s that success isn’t always tied to size. These prospects might not fit the mold — but all they’ve done is produce.

THE SHORT QUARTERBACK: QB Dillon Gabriel, Oregon

Gabriel measured 5-foot-11 and 205 pounds at the combine, placing him in the fourth percentile for height and fifth percentile for weight among quarterback prospects historically, per the 2025 PFF NFL Draft Guide.

Despite his size, Gabriel’s college résumé is as accomplished as any quarterback in this class. Across stints at three different programs, he made an NCAA-record 63 career starts, holds the FBS record with 189 total touchdowns and is tied for the most career passing touchdowns in FBS history (155).

Gabriel’s extensive experience has shaped him into a quick processor and good decision-maker. He gets the ball out fast — his 2.7-second average time to throw ranks among the quickest in this draft class — and he’s also the most accurate passer in the group, having led all quarterbacks with an 81.9% adjusted completion rate. Gabriel may be undersized, but he’s accurate, productive and battle-tested — and there’s little reason to believe his lack of height will hold him back at the next level.

THE LIGHTWEIGHT WIDE RECEIVER: WR Tez Johnson, Oregon

Johnson measured 5-foot-9 and 154 pounds at the combine. And while the NFL has seen success from 5-foot-9 receivers, it’s almost unheard of for a 154-pound player to thrive at the next level. His height ranks in the ninth percentile among wide receiver prospects, and his weight lands in the zero percentile.

Despite his historically small frame, Johnson is an explosive and agile athlete. He posted a 131-inch broad jump (92nd percentile) and a 6.65-second 3-cone drill (93rd percentile), both elite marks for the position.

Lining up mostly in the slot, Johnson delivered a highly productive 2024 campaign. His 87.0 PFF receiving grade ranked fifth among draft-eligible wideouts with at least 80 targets, and his 7.4 yards after the catch per reception also placed fifth. While he won’t be asked to block in heavy formations, Johnson’s quickness and playmaking ability make him a dynamic weapon from the slot.

THE SMALL TIGHT END: TE Brant Kuithe, Utah

Kuithe measured in at 6-foot-2 and 236 pounds at the combine, making him both the shortest and lightest tight end in attendance. His height places him in the fourth percentile and his weight in the third percentile among historical tight end prospects.

Injuries have hampered Kuithe’s college career, but he’s proven to be one of the more productive tight ends in the draft class when he has been healthy. He ranks sixth among tight ends in both PFF receiving grade (79.8) and yards after the catch per reception (8.5), while his 2.55 yards per route run ranks fifth. Given his size, Kuithe projects best as a move or receiving tight end rather than a traditional inline option.

THE HEFTY SHORT YARDAGE RUNNING BACK: DI JJ Pegues, Mississippi

Pegues was introduced at the Ole Miss pro day as an “offensive weapon,” and it’s easy to see why. Measuring 6-foot-2½ and 309 pounds at the combine, Pegues is a uniquely built short-yardage running back who’s been surprisingly effective with the ball in his hands. In 2024, he logged 21 carries for 69 yards — with 11 resulting in first downs and seven going for touchdowns. He forced nine missed tackles and averaged 3.0 yards after contact per attempt, earning a 92.3 PFF offensive grade. Pegues even took part in fullback drills at the combine.

Of course, Pegues’ primary position is interior defensive line, where he posted an 81.8 PFF run-defense grade last season. That’s where he’ll line up in the NFL — but here’s hoping his new team still gives him the occasional short-yardage carry.

THE UNDERSIZED INTERIOR OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

Willie Lampkin didn’t receive a combine invite — likely due to his non-traditional size for an NFL offensive lineman — but he did make it to the Senior Bowl as a late addition from Jim Nagy. Measuring 5-foot-10 and 270 pounds, Lampkin would be the smallest offensive lineman in the NFL by a wide margin.

A former wrestler, Lampkin uses leverage and technique to his advantage in the trenches, consistently gaining positioning on defenders despite his size. He thrives in zone-blocking schemes, posting an elite 90.6 PFF run-blocking grade on zone runs over the past two seasons. He also didn’t allow a sack in 2024. With experience at both guard and center, his best NFL fit is likely at center for a team that emphasizes zone concepts in the run game.

Wehr was another notable combine snub, but he made his mark at the East-West Shrine Bowl, where he measured in at 6-foot-2, 298 pounds with 32 3/8-inch arms. Wehr has experience at both tackle and guard, and he excelled at each spot. In 2023, he didn’t allow a sack and earned a 92.7 PFF run-blocking grade while playing tackle. He followed that up in 2024 with another sack-free season at guard, posting an 88.8 run-blocking grade.

Wehr’s lack of ideal tackle height and arm length likely limits him to the interior at the next level, but his consistent production makes him a strong candidate to thrive as a guard in a zone-heavy run scheme.

THE SHORT INTERIOR DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: DI Aeneas Peebles, Virginia Tech

Peebles measured in at just 6 feet and 1/2 inch, 282 pounds with 31 3/8-inch arms at the NFL combine — placing him in the first percentile for height and fourth percentile for arm length among historical interior defensive line prospects.

Despite those measurables, Peebles has been one of the most productive interior pass rushers in college football over the past two seasons. He posted back-to-back elite PFF pass-rushing grades — 90.1 in 2023 and 91.2 in 2024 — by using his quick first step, agility and a deep arsenal of pass-rush moves, including a devastating spin move. Across his career, he recorded 98 total pressures, including 14 sacks, nine quarterback hits and 75 hurries. While his size may limit him in some roles, Peebles could thrive as a third-down interior pass-rush specialist in the NFL.

THE SHORT EDGE DEFENDERS: ED Josaiah Stewart, Michigan

Stewart measured 6-foot-1 and 249 pounds at the combine with 31 7/8-inch arms — placing him in the second percentile for height and fifth percentile for arm length among edge prospects. But despite his lack of prototypical size, Stewart was one of the most productive pass-rushers in college football — and, in some metrics, historically so.

He burst onto the scene as a freshman with 15 sacks and led the nation in pass-rush productivity against true pass sets (26.2). As a senior, he posted a 93.7 PFF pass-rush grade in those same situations — the best in the country — and his 41.2% win rate on true pass sets ranks second-best over the last seven draft classes, behind only Chase Young and narrowly ahead of Nick Bosa.

While speed is his calling card, Stewart also can convert speed to power and has totaled 33 career sacks and 147 pressures. He’s not just a pass-rush specialist, either — his 83.7 run-defense grade in 2024 shows he’s a complete player. Stewart may not fit traditional edge size thresholds, but his on-field performance points to a potential impact starter at the next level.

Walker measured 6-foot, 263 pounds at the combine with 31 7/8-inch arms — placing him in the first percentile for height and fifth percentile for arm length among edge prospects. While those measurements fall well outside the NFL prototype for edge defenders, Walker has learned to use his shorter, stockier frame to his advantage by getting under taller blockers and winning leverage battles.

Despite the size concerns, Walker delivered one of the most dominant college careers in recent memory. His 94.6 overall PFF grade in 2024 led all edge defenders at both the FBS and FCS levels. He also posted the top run-defense grade (92.6) and top pass-rush grade (94.0) in the country. That year, he totaled 12 sacks, six quarterback hits and 37 hurries on just 351 pass-rushing snaps. And it wasn’t a one-off — Walker earned a 90.3 pass-rush grade in 2023 and a 91.5 in 2022, with 151 total pressures over the past three seasons (37 sacks, 17 QB hits, 97 hurries).

His consistent production as both a pass-rusher and run defender points to every-down potential in the NFL. At minimum, Walker’s ability to win in different ways — and his unique build — could make him a valuable rotational presence right away.

THE LIGHTWEIGHT DEFENSIVE BACKS

Stout measured 5-foot-8, 181 pounds at the combine — placing him in the first percentile for height and sixth percentile for weight among defensive backs, per MockDraftable. While undersized, he’s both explosive and strong: his 128-inch broad jump ranks in the 85th percentile, and his 21 bench press reps landed in the 89th percentile.

Stout has delivered back-to-back strong seasons for Western Kentucky, posting an 80.9 PFF grade in 2023 and an 84.4 in 2024. His 90.9 run-defense grade last season ranked fifth among all FBS safeties. Primarily deployed in the slot, Stout’s physicality and instincts make that the most natural NFL fit for him — especially given his frame and skill set.

Longerbeam measured in at 5-foot-11 and 175 pounds at the combine, with his weight landing in the first percentile historically among defensive backs. Despite the light frame, he tested as a dynamic athlete — his 4.39-second 40-yard dash ranked in the 87th percentile, and his 134-inch broad jump was in the 97th.

A collegiate outside corner, Longerbeam has the speed to stick with vertical routes but lacks the play strength to consistently match up with bigger-bodied receivers at the catch point. His elite change-of-direction skills and light frame make him a better fit in the slot at the next level. He posted a 71.3 PFF coverage grade from the slot in 2024, didn’t allow a single slant completion all year and added two interceptions and nine pass breakups for good measure.